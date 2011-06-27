  1. Home
2004 Volvo XC90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Safe as a bank vault, plush ride, feels smaller than it is, high-quality interior materials, ample cargo room.
  • Turbocharged T6 engine not well suited to SUV duty, third-row seating takes up too much second-row space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Easy to drive and easy on the eyes, Volvo's first foray into the SUV arena has everything it needs to compete in this highly competitive category.

2004 Highlights

Changes are minimal for the XC90's second year on the market. All models get wheel and tire upgrades -- 2.5Ts will wear 225/70R17 rubber and T6s will wear 235/65R17 rubber, but both get the same 17-inch "Neptune" wheels. Ice White is a new exterior color choice. Stand-alone options now include a wood steering wheel, aluminum dash inlays and a leather shift knob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo XC90.

5(70%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
388 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 388 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Updated review - 7/2016
10162001,07/18/2015
2.5T Fwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
**Update at the end of review** I bought this 2.5T Front Wheel Drive Volvo as a pre-owned, non warranty vehicle form an independent car lot in 2006. I had never owned a preowned vehicle before, I always bought/leased new cars before. But when I stumbled upon this car I fell in love and was willing to take a chance. Nine years on I am still in love with this car. It has not been without the odd issue: - when I first had it, the driver side headlight would randomly go out. I took it to a few garages and they didn't have a clue. I found an independent garage opened by a Volvo Certified Master Tech and he sorted it out right away (nearest Volvo dealership is over 2 hours from me) - the radio died in 2011 (it was 7 years old) but I was able to replace it with one found from a salvaged xc90 in 2012 and saved a lot of money by waiting for a salvaged radio vs. a new replacement ($80 + installation) - In 2014 (at 10 years old) we knew that there were some significant bits that needed to be replaced simply due to wear and tear - belts, water pump, blower fan was starting to go and the starter needed replacing. Thought about selling it but we had a rash of bad luck with BMWs and even a Porshe Cayman. My XC90 was still running great and the estimate to get all of the worn out pieces replaced was far far cheaper than getting another car. We even bought some new floor mats - no one believes this car is 11 years old. It rides and looks like a much newer car. So here I am, 9 years after I bought it and still love it. The driver's seat is getting a bit worn but the rest of the car is still in amazing shape. The fabric on the roof has a bit of a droop in a place behind the backseat light and the weatherstripping is a bit worse for wear but these are all cosmetic. Mechanically it drives as beautifully as the day I bought it. Next year I'm probably going to look at getting a pre-owned XC60 or maybe another XC90 but I'm keeping this 2004 for my daughter. She doesn't start driving for another few years but I have full faith that this car has many more years left. And I'll feel a lot safer with her in the XC90. *Update: Edmunds asked me to update my review; I've now owned the car ten years and I'm still happy. All is well apart from the 6 disk CD changer; it's gone on the fritz and will only play disks inserted into slot 3. But meh...it was an $80 replacement from a salvaged XC90. We have a Volvo iPod adapter and rarely use the CD player anyway. I know in my old review I stated I would probably replace this car this year with a newer model but it's just not on my agenda at the moment. Maybe next year... ;)
2004 Volvo XC90 Transmission Issues
FIOSWA,12/01/2010
I have an 04 Volvo XC90 and had the bad experience of the Transmission Service Urgent light coming on and the vehicle putting itself into "limp mode" to stop further damage. Of all the blogs I read after this happened, most of them had negative outcomes as far as support from Volvo. I had a great experience and wanted to share that Volvo covered 100% of my damages. I am getting a new transmission, new radiator and new lines installed. I called Volvo's customer service line. I was assigned a customer care rep that was extremely pleasant and helpful. She worked with the Volvo dealer and I had a response in 2 hours of the 100% coverage including the diagnostic fee. Volvo: 1-800-458-1552
Huge Transmission Problems
dancingbear3,07/09/2011
We loved our 2004 T6 until yesterday when we had to be towed from Lake Tahoe to a Sacramento Volvo Dealer ( 109 miles ). Two different dealers told me this model has a huge transmission problem. There is talk of a law suit on the discussion board as so many owners have had problems. To be fair, some of the owners got full replacement including trnsmission, lines and radiator (around $7000 n). We'll see how it goes ...
2004 XC90 T6
Andy,01/03/2007
I purchased this car used in 2006 for my wife. It is a great family suv. My wife does not like large vehicles and the XC90 has been an easy adjustment for her, It drives more like a car than truck or big SUV. The pros of the XC90 are a good ride, good handling, and a comfortable interior. The cons of this vehicle are poor fuel economy (16mpg city 21mpg hwy) combined with a small gas tank. The range on the XC90 is about 300-350 miles.
See all 388 reviews of the 2004 Volvo XC90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volvo XC90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Volvo XC90

Used 2004 Volvo XC90 Overview

The Used 2004 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV. Available styles include T6 AWD 4dr SUV (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A), 2.5T AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and 2.5T Fwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volvo XC90?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Volvo XC90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Volvo XC90 T6 is priced between $6,795 and$6,795 with odometer readings between 119535 and119535 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,795 and mileage as low as 119535 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volvo XC90.

Can't find a used 2004 Volvo XC90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC90 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,642.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC90 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,476.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volvo XC90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

