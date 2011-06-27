Used 2010 Volvo XC90 for Sale

  • $5,288Great Deal | $1,139 below market

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    171,120 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CY6A1535596
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,988Great Deal

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    94,728 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    1and 2 Automotive - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CYXA1538551
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,991Good Deal | $1,121 below market

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    129,669 miles
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

    AWD, Sandstone Beige w/Perforated Soft Leather Seat Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Black 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 DOHCThis car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ6A1534375
    Stock: 2332975C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $8,000Good Deal | $1,165 below market

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    104,300 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    European Motors - Reading / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ7A1560323
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $12,500

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    48,715 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina

    Recent Arrival! Leather, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Sunroof / Moonroof, Manager's Special!, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlamp Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality Systems (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rainsensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Ice White 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CYXA1563997
    Stock: V20340A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $9,300

    2010 Volvo XC90 V8

    114,152 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Glenview / Illinois

    This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Very sharp! rare find! V8 power! All wheel drive, Two owner CARFAX report! Only 114k miles! premium heated leather seats, third row seating, power sliding moon roof / sun roof, GPS Navigation, premium alloy wheels, power everything, and so much more!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4852CZ4A1550160
    Stock: LJ33517B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $8,999Fair Deal | $352 below market

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    97,420 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    I-80 Auto Sales - Hazel Crest / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ8A1533910
    Stock: 533901
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,950

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    90,406 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Park Imports - Stone Park / Illinois

    All of our vehicles must pass a multi-point inspection performed by our BOSCH Certified Technicians to give you piece of mind, talk about safety, reliability, comfort, performance and style. Despite our size and sales volume, we have never forgotten where we came from and how we got to where we are today. We are a customer service business from start to finish. From the moment you step foot into an Auto Park Imports showroom or service department, you can expect full attention. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Auto Park Imports. We have owner manuals, one key and floor mats for this car. Please call or visit our showroom for more details about this wonderful vehicle 800-610-5562. ~!!~Installed Options~!!~ CLIMATE - $1,225 * heated front seats * headlamp washers * rain sensor * interior air quality sensor (IAQS) BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) - $700 * pwr retractable mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Volvo is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 800-610-5562 or Info@AutoParkUS.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CF4A1540083
    Stock: 540083
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-20-2020

  • $7,995

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    186,940 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia

    2010 VOLVO XC90 3.2L INLINE 6 CYLINDER CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY WE HAVE ALMOST EVERY MAKE AND MODEL AVAILABLE 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ1A1561631
    Stock: 5175
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2018

  • $8,997

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    113,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CF8A1562071
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,500

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    138,245 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    New Hope Auto Sales - New Hope / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ5A1550261
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,875

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    99,578 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sterling Motorcar - Ephrata / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CTXA1537744
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2010 Volvo XC90 V8

    131,491 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4852CZ7A1536799
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,990

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    98,653 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Best of Clinton - Clinton / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CF5A1544580
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,980

    2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

    110,570 miles
    Delivery available*

    International Motorcars - Berlin / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4982CZ0A1553035
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,899

    2010 Volvo XC90 V8

    120,850 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    VIP Autos - San Diego / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4852CZ3A1563255
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,811Great Deal | $1,892 below market

    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2

    138,783 miles
    Delivery available*

    Starling Chevrolet - Deland / Florida

    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2, CLEAN CARFAX, MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER SEAT. At Starling Chevrolet Cadillac, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingchevycadillac.com or contact us at 386-734-2661.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4952CZ9B1605725
    Stock: 1605725T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $6,980Great Deal

    2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design

    146,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNet - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YV4952CF1B1586982
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

