Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina

Recent Arrival! Leather, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Sunroof / Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlamp Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality Systems (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rainsensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Ice White 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4982CYXA1563997

Stock: V20340A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020