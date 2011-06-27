2005 Volvo XC90 Review
Pros & Cons
- Safe as a bank vault, plush ride, solid performance from V8 model, feels smaller than it is, high-quality interior materials, ample cargo room.
- Turbocharged T6 engine not well suited to SUV duty, third-row seating takes up too much second-row space.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,760 - $2,847
Edmunds' Expert Review
Easy to drive and easy on the eyes, Volvo's first foray into the SUV arena has everything it needs to compete in this highly competitive category.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JCC,10/26/2010
It won't win any races, but it rides and handles beautifully for its weight and height. The seats are the most comfortable of any cars I've owned. Going down the highway, the car tracks straight and feels solid. Exterior design is classy, and interior design is highly functional and efficient. The car is easy to drive and park, though the second row leg room is tight to make room for the third row and the generous cargo bay. The car was reliable during the 4 year warranty period. On the down side, the car is underpowered while only returning so-so fuel economy. It needs a new set of tires every two years. Had some electrical problems starting year 5. Dealer service and parts are expensive.
jdcarcollector,03/05/2011
Last week, our 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 'died' in an intersection. The dealer explained the engine had a 'catastrophic failure' and was "dead". I was told the battery was dead and there is no compression -- air blew through the engine. I asked how this could possibly have happened to a car that has undergone every Volvo dealer service, including one just 45 days ago. The dealer was courteous but explained the car required a new engine which costs $15,000. Google "Volvo Yamaha V8 Failure" and you'll come across numerous people discussing catastrophic failures thanks to the timing chain breaking. Volvo has not undertaken a recall.
Patzapper,09/25/2004
This is the most comfortable and smooth riding SUV I have been in. Love the stereo equipment and it's excellent surround sound. Terrific styling,,,,I receive loads of complements from bank tellers, fast food drive thru personel to carwash jockeys. Just the right height for great visibility. Appeals to all ages. My college age son wants to the drive it all the time!
Bill,03/31/2010
Always had Volvos and this was our first SUV/crossover. Bought used with 55k miles and at 62k needs transmission with a 7K quote. It doesn't have tow package so it was babied by previous owner. Thankfully the dealer is helping make good on this awful vehicle. Test drove others and felt skipping in trans...so never again will we purchase an XC90. And the mpg is among the worst in the crossover line at 14.2 city and 18-19 highway. What a shame because the vehicle is beautiful and comfortable, its just a mechanical nightmare!
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
Related Used 2005 Volvo XC90 info
