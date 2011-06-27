  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2012 Volvo XC90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale and stylish interior
  • supportive front seats
  • smooth ride.
  • Third-row seating cuts into second-row room
  • underwhelming power
  • antiquated navigation system is difficult to use.
List Price Range
$8,990 - $13,950
Used XC90 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Volvo XC90 is still a competent luxury crossover SUV, but newer choices might prove more appealing.

Vehicle overview

Even though Volvo's newer five-passenger XC60 midsize crossover has stolen some of its thunder, the seven-seat 2012 Volvo XC90 remains a solid alternative for folks who need more room for passengers, cargo or both. Like all Volvos, the XC90 offers sophisticated good looks, a comfortable interior and an extensive array of advanced safety features. Buyers can also choose between the cushy ride provided by the standard suspension or the confident handling that comes with the R-Design model's firmer sport-tuned hardware.

On the downside, the XC90 is a dinosaur by car standards, since it debuted way back in 2003. It's aged pretty well, but the competition has gotten much stronger. In particular, the XC90 doesn't offer as much space for people and cargo as the non-luxury-branded (but still plenty luxurious) Buick Enclave and Ford Flex, just to name two. It also lacks many of the advanced safety features available on its newer Volvo siblings, not to mention soldiering on with an older and generally obtuse electronics interface. Then there's the issue of power. Last year's available V8 engine has been dropped, and this leaves the underwhelming 3.2-liter six-cylinder as the only motivation for this large family crossover. Its fuel economy isn't impressive, either.

As such, most of the XC90's competitors are likely to represent a better purchase. Besides the two mentioned above, the Acura MDX is the closest rival in terms of size and price, but betters the Volvo in terms of power, driving dynamics and features. If a third-row seat isn't important, the Lexus RX 350, Volkswagen Touareg and Volvo's own XC60 are other strong alternatives. However, should you simply be looking for an alternative to the pricey luxury family crossovers from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the 2012 Volvo XC90 still represents a solid value proposition.

2012 Volvo XC90 models

The 2012 Volvo XC90 is a seven-passenger luxury crossover SUV that comes in two different models: the 3.2 and the sportier R-Design. Each version is offered in three trim levels, including a base model, midrange Premier Plus and the top-of-the-line Platinum.

The 3.2 base model's list of standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, a sunroof, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors and keyless entry. Inside there's dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats with driver-seat memory settings and lumbar adjustment, a fold-flat front passenger seat, 40/20/40-split second-row seats with built-in center child booster seat, a 50/50-split third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Stepping up to the Premier Plus trim level gets you adaptive xenon headlights, a rearview mirror with integrated compass, and a wood-trimmed gearshift knob. The top-of-the-line Platinum model adds a navigation system, real-time traffic info, a rearview camera and a 12-speaker premium surround-sound audio system.

The 3.2 R-Design versions of the above trims are identical, though they all include 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a self-leveling rear suspension, distinctive exterior and interior styling touches, unique leather upholstery, unique gauges and a sport steering wheel.

Options include a Climate package that contains headlight washers, automatic wipers, heated front seats and an interior air quality sensor. Stand-alone options include a blind spot warning system and a rear-seat video entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Volvo XC90 loses its V8 engine and gets a reshuffled lineup of trim levels, with Bluetooth streaming audio now standard on all models. The 3.2 R-Design also gets adaptive xenon headlights.

Performance & mpg

All 2012 Volvo XC90 models are powered by a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine that puts out 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission offered. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available as an option. Properly equipped, the XC90 can tow up to 3,970 pounds.

According to Volvo, the XC90 will go from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is slow for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates are just average for the category at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel drive lowers the combined number to 18.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Volvo XC90 include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front seats and a handy child booster seat built into the second row. A blind-spot warning system is optional on all models, but the XC90 is not available with the multitude of advanced accident prevention technologies available on other Volvo models.

In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the XC90 earned the organization's top "Good" rating in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The decision to drop the V8 engine leaves the 2012 Volvo XC90 to carry on with the 3.2-liter six-cylinder that delivers only adequate acceleration. One of Volvo's turbocharged engines would certainly be welcome. The standard comfort-oriented suspension should be perfectly fine for most folks, though we have to admit we prefer the more confident handling offered by the R-Design's sport-tuned suspension. All in all, the XC90 feels more nimble than you'd expect a tall seven-passenger vehicle to be, and continues to drive quite well despite its advancing years.

Interior

Inside, the 2012 Volvo XC90 offers a passenger cabin that's stylish, comfortable and quiet. Front seats offer good support and a generous amount of room, but the second- and third-row seats are a little tighter than those on several competitors. A child booster seat built into the center section of the middle row slides forward to put young ones within easy reach of mom and dad, though Volvo's XC60 and XC70 are available with two booster seats. Gauges and controls are nicely arranged, but the latter aren't the most advanced. The navigation system included in the Platinum level is antiquated and relies on obtuse controls located behind the steering wheel or on a remote control. Most other Volvo models have a more advanced infotainment system.

The XC90's interior can also handle its share of cargo. Folding down the 40/20/40-split second-row and 50/50-split third-row seatbacks results in a flat load floor and 85.1 cubic feet of cargo room. This is pretty good for a luxury crossover, but larger three-row crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex will hold much more. Another downside is the fact that there's just 8.8 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seat, which means carrying seven people and their luggage is unlikely unless you invest in a rooftop cargo carrier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volvo XC90.

5(25%)
4(25%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 XC90 stable car but high maintenance cost
Tom,11/18/2017
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the 2012 XC90 with 50 000 miles 12/ 2014 for $23000, The car has been ok but has some major maintenance issues, over the last 3 years I have used $12 000 for maintenance. Issues 1) One morning the car did not start - had it towed to dealerships for repair, it took them 7 hours of investigation @ $200+ hour to figure what is wrong - ended up paying $3000 for the repair - was not covered by warranty, the car had the AC fan sensor failing which kept the fan running and draining the battery - this took them 7 hours to figure out ! 2) AC broke @ $2000 cost, AC seems to very typical to break in XC90, had the same problem with an earlier XC90 3) all car engine mounts broke - replacement cost $1500 4) Brake pad and disk replacement $1600+. Maintenance cost is very high for Volvos - every single time it is brought to regular maintenance the cost is at least $1000, mostly $1500. My XC90 has still few irritating faults like the remote key does work only randomly, and the steering wheel radio control has an irritating bug, if you press volume control and then immediately channel selection - the radio jumps into programming mode. I would not buy pre owned Volvo again, the reliablity is not there and cost to maintain is very high.
High Expectations Slashed
Rene,05/18/2016
3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this vehicle off the lot because of it's superior safety rating. I have two young kids, wanted them to learn to drive in city traffic in this so they are safe. Four year in and to date, this vehicle has performed it's job protecting my children. Even when I purchased this vehicle back years ago, the dashboard and functionality was outdated, but my focus was safety. I told the salesman that my only two criteria for an XC90 was that the car is white and that it has to have a navigation system. Today, I am burdened with a vehicle that works well mechanically, but the navigation system does not work consistently. Yes, I have an iPhone. No, I do not want to use it for navigation. In February, 2015, I contacted the dealer who sold me the vehicle and told them of my navigation/backup camera issue (the backup camera comes on, then the screen goes black and the window stays up, and the navigation system is completely disabled). I took the vehicle into the dealer for software updates SIX times in one year. The fix has never been installed because it does not exist. Volvo has given up on fixing the software, they have thrown up their hands and advised me they are never going to fix it. They have offered to "allow" me to trade in this vehicle for a new one; they were generous and offered me incentives being offered to everyone right now. The dealer will not give more, they will lose money. It's the Volvo manufacturing company that has turned their head and is not supporting their product. They can fix it, they have to hire a software engineer to find the bug and fix it. They have chosen not to. Therefore, they are refusing to repair a vehicle they manufactured. Clearly printed in their documentation, "From Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing to support activities in Parts, Service, and Sales, high standards have been set to help insure your satisfaction and pride as an owner of a Volvo.” I am neither satisfied nor proud. I could have purchased any SUV for my family with a third row seat. I chose this one, my very first Volvo, because of the company reputation and the research that I did indicating they were a solid company that stood behind their products. Boy, was I fooled. Could of bought a Mercedes. Could of bought an Audi. Could have bought a Lexus. I have owned a vehicle from each of those manufacturers in the past and never run into a problem with maintenance or repair. Now I will suffer the price when I trade in this vehicle and take a lesser amount for the manufacturer's defect. So, I guess I'm paying for the navigation system twice! Is the vehicle a complete loss? No, the vehicle itself has worked fine mechanically. It is truly unfortunate that the only upgrade option that I requested is the one thing that failed. What strikes me the hardest is the lack of support from the manufacturer. I will never buy another Volvo again.
Didn't expect the clunky-ness
mtgvolvo,02/05/2012
I'm bulletpointing those things that I find uninspiring: * putting key into ignition takes much accuracy * confusion with central controls for entertainment/ventilation - not intuitive * navigation - very confusing * the pop-up screen for rear assist and navigation being separate instead of built in. it powers upward when in reverse then returns in drive. Imagine going in reverse for 3 seconds and this screen going up hten down while you're driving forward. It sounds like the first component that will malfunction * must slam doors to shut * door lock/unlock system: it takes multiple presses to get the doors to unlock (except driver's) * no power for rear hatch * jerky acceleration
2012 XC90
laarcadacpa,08/26/2012
My wife and I are very pleased with our 2012 XC90. Our last SUV was an MBZ ML 320 which is a very good vehicle. The price of the new ones, though, gave us pause. In buying an SUV we considered seating capacity as a primary quality. We have 5 grandchildren locally. The performance comments concerned me. However, with the 7 speed automatic that manually shifts, there is more than ample performance, if one knows how to use a transmission. The value, space, engineering and performance are all here.
See all 4 reviews of the 2012 Volvo XC90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volvo XC90 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Volvo XC90

Used 2012 Volvo XC90 Overview

The Used 2012 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV. Available styles include 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volvo XC90?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Volvo XC90 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Volvo XC90 3.2 is priced between $8,990 and$13,950 with odometer readings between 74177 and112094 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volvo XC90s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volvo XC90 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 XC90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as 74177 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volvo XC90.

Can't find a used 2012 Volvo XC90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC90 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,772.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,709.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC90 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,516.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,301.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volvo XC90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

