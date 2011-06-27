I purchased this vehicle off the lot because of it's superior safety rating. I have two young kids, wanted them to learn to drive in city traffic in this so they are safe. Four year in and to date, this vehicle has performed it's job protecting my children. Even when I purchased this vehicle back years ago, the dashboard and functionality was outdated, but my focus was safety. I told the salesman that my only two criteria for an XC90 was that the car is white and that it has to have a navigation system. Today, I am burdened with a vehicle that works well mechanically, but the navigation system does not work consistently. Yes, I have an iPhone. No, I do not want to use it for navigation. In February, 2015, I contacted the dealer who sold me the vehicle and told them of my navigation/backup camera issue (the backup camera comes on, then the screen goes black and the window stays up, and the navigation system is completely disabled). I took the vehicle into the dealer for software updates SIX times in one year. The fix has never been installed because it does not exist. Volvo has given up on fixing the software, they have thrown up their hands and advised me they are never going to fix it. They have offered to "allow" me to trade in this vehicle for a new one; they were generous and offered me incentives being offered to everyone right now. The dealer will not give more, they will lose money. It's the Volvo manufacturing company that has turned their head and is not supporting their product. They can fix it, they have to hire a software engineer to find the bug and fix it. They have chosen not to. Therefore, they are refusing to repair a vehicle they manufactured. Clearly printed in their documentation, "From Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing to support activities in Parts, Service, and Sales, high standards have been set to help insure your satisfaction and pride as an owner of a Volvo.” I am neither satisfied nor proud. I could have purchased any SUV for my family with a third row seat. I chose this one, my very first Volvo, because of the company reputation and the research that I did indicating they were a solid company that stood behind their products. Boy, was I fooled. Could of bought a Mercedes. Could of bought an Audi. Could have bought a Lexus. I have owned a vehicle from each of those manufacturers in the past and never run into a problem with maintenance or repair. Now I will suffer the price when I trade in this vehicle and take a lesser amount for the manufacturer's defect. So, I guess I'm paying for the navigation system twice! Is the vehicle a complete loss? No, the vehicle itself has worked fine mechanically. It is truly unfortunate that the only upgrade option that I requested is the one thing that failed. What strikes me the hardest is the lack of support from the manufacturer. I will never buy another Volvo again.

