Vehicle overview

Most folks looking for an SUV who appreciate Volvo's styling and comfort would likely be well-served by the brand's XC60 midsize crossover. However, those who need something with greater passenger and cargo capacities might want to consider the 2013 Volvo XC90. Though it is getting rather long in the tooth -- it debuted back in 2003 and hasn't had a major redesign since -- this roomy model has aged well and still has solid appeal with its combination of good looks, comfortable seating and strong reputation for safety. And there's even a sport-tuned version -- the R-Design -- to cater to those looking for a more involving, buttoned-down drive.

Still, there's no denying the XC90's considerable age in a few key areas. As the full-size crossover market has expanded considerably since its debut, the Volvo doesn't offer as much space within as the 2013 Buick Enclave and 2013 Ford Flex (although the Flex and the Ford Explorer are indeed based on this Volvo's architecture). It also lacks many of the advanced safety technologies available from its newer Volvo siblings, not to mention it soldiers on with an older and generally obtuse navigation system, and although adequate, the XC90's performance is lacking compared to more spirited rivals that also manage to offer better fuel economy.

As such, most of the Volvo XC90's more modern competitors are better all-around choices. In addition to the two mentioned earlier, there's also the 2012 Acura MDX, which is the closest in terms of size and price and beats the Volvo in terms of power, driving dynamics and features. If you don't need a third-row seat, the Lexus RX 350, Volkswagen Touareg and Volvo's own XC60 are other strong alternatives. However, if you're just looking for a Euro-style alternative to the pricey family-sized crossovers from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, then the 2013 Volvo XC90 still represents a solid choice.