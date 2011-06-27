Used 2013 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$8,855Great Deal | $1,872 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2137,618 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY7D1651774
Stock: 207451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2142,525 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Universal Auto Credit - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY6D1667402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$11,991Great Deal
2013 Volvo XC90 3.285,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS ON SELECT PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY8D1672035
Stock: S24750A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,988
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2101,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Minneapolis Motorcars - Hopkins / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ0D1637806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,800Good Deal | $1,291 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.295,327 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Garff Volvo Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
Low Miles!! Front Wheel Drive!! Leather Interior!! Sunroof!! Seating for 7!! Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)!! Bluetooth!! Sirius/XM Radio!! Super Clean!! Outstanding Value!! Call our sales team at 888-598-5227.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY8D1650729
Stock: 1VU2627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $13,498Fair Deal | $761 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design94,170 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Budget Car and Truck Sales of Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
R-Design Platinum trim. Nav System, Leather, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com's review says 'Typically terrific Volvo seats, Volvo build quality, Volvo safety features.'. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air. EXPERTS RAVE 'Typically terrific Volvo seats, Volvo build quality, Volvo safety features.' -CarAndDriver.com. VISIT US TODAY We are a dealer for the people. That means we put our customers before everything else. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a nicer, newer car today. Our business is not selling cars. Our business is finding solutions to the everyday problems that keep most people stuck in a car they hate. We're on a mission to change the world by helping people get the car they want and deserve. Our goal is to be a trusted advisor in the process. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CT6D1632671
Stock: 2710C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- $10,495
2013 Volvo XC90 3.286,400 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Northern Kentucky Auto Sales - Cold Spring / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY7D1644226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,499Good Deal | $1,913 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design97,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 R-Design with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CT7D1628581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,990Fair Deal
2013 Volvo XC90 3.262,858 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
* ONE OWNER* VOLVO DEALER MAINTAINED* 3RD ROW SEATS* NEVER A RENTAL* BACKUP CAMERA* LEATHER* SUNROOF/MOONROOF* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE* LOCALLY OWNED* AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY6D1634853
Stock: 340054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$11,777Fair Deal | $275 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.281,145 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Leather. Odometer is 24712 miles below market average! Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. At McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, Volvo Cars of Fort Myers. Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. PLEASE NOTE: We make every attempt to collect all items on any on vehicle that are purchased or traded in, A second key, floor mats, owner's manual and items similar to navigation SD cards MAY NOT be available on all pre-owned vehicles. All prices are plus tax, tag, licensing and $799 dealership fee and may not include certification and reconditioning costs. While Every Reasonable Effort Is Made To Ensure The Accuracy Of This Data, We Are Not Responsible For Any Errors Or Omissions Contained On These Pages. We are human and do make mistakes. Listing may have errors with pricing, color, equipment, and descriptions of our vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY8D1637527
Stock: FK2134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $7,662Good Deal | $1,028 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2153,294 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bose Motors - Midlothian / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ0D1639491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,690Good Deal | $1,739 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.268,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corley's Albuquerque Lincoln - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY4D1636150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,899Fair Deal | $613 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.281,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brian Hoskins Ford - Coatesville / Pennsylvania
Brian Hoskins Ford is excited to offer this 2013 Volvo XC90 AWD.This Volvo includes: * CLIMATE PKG * Heated Front Seat(s) * SOFT BEIGE, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES * ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/INSTANT TRACTION * ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC * DUAL-SCREEN REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ0D1637286
Stock: 220337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $13,995Fair Deal | $661 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.290,234 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CY6D1665259
Stock: 1665259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- New Listing$10,675Good Deal | $611 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2129,793 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ5D1647683
Stock: 206541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,350Good Deal | $898 below market
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2112,966 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Market Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ8D1651579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,490
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2144,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nelson Mazda - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 Twilight Bronze Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 240 hp **LEATHER SEATS**, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seat.Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE.Our internet staff is dedicated to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience! Call today to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ8D1635964
Stock: 19182P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $12,000
2013 Volvo XC90 3.2128,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1 Stop Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
COMES WITH A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY PLUS LIFETIME VA STATE INSPECTIONS AND LIFETIME $20 OIL CHANGES!! CALL TODAY 757-455-0007!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952CZ5D1630673
Stock: 003687
Certified Pre-Owned: No