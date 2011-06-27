Close

Volvo Cars of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Leather. Odometer is 24712 miles below market average! All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick PLEASE NOTE: We make every attempt to collect all items on any on vehicle that are purchased or traded in, A second key, floor mats, owner's manual and items similar to navigation SD cards MAY NOT be available on all pre-owned vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4952CY8D1637527

Stock: FK2134

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020