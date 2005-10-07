Used 2006 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me
- 147,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.5L, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, POWER GLASS SUN/MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CD PLAYER, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER: HOMELINK, MEMORY SEAT, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, REAR PARK ASSIST, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, WEATHER BAND RADIO, 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" X 7.0" ATLANTIS ALLOY WHEELS, YOKOHAMA GEOLANDER G055 235/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2006 VOLVO XC90 2.5T 2.5 LITER ALL WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM592161279610
Stock: LB23682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 83,218 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,975
Triumph Auto Sales - Memphis / Tennessee
GREAT running and driving 3rd row SUV. This car has very low miles and has been freshly serviced and detailed. Room for all and under 10,000 sales price. Call or TEXT JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811View all of our inventory at TRIUMPHAUTOSALES.COMCall JAMIE 901-671-9785 OR JOSH 901-461-5811 or come by 4875 Elmore Rd. All cars are pre-owned and sold 'As Is' and are available for a pre-purchase inspection. Price excludes, $495 doc fee, state and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees and the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser. Financing and rate subject to lenders terms. Errors and Omissions Disclaimer: Our dealership is not responsible for voided factory warranties. Dealer is not responsible for any option listed in the ad. Please verify the options at the time of purchase. Ads are placed by decoding VIN numbers and some options may get automatically selected. No intention of misleading the customer. We do trade-Ins, provide financing and offer extended vehicle warranties on most vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CY592261278549
Stock: HW16964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,211 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,999
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE - DRIVES LIKE NEW - LEATHER INTERIOR - 3RD ROW SEAT - DVD PLAYERS - SUNROOF - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ592161271928
Stock: 271928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,450 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852161266848
Stock: 61266848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 170,740 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,488
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2006 Volvo CX90 2.5L Turbo for the family! This fun to drive vehicle is 5CYL, 2.5L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ592161256457
Stock: c049305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 133,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD Immaculate condition, inside and out. A local traded this puppy in & she's wagging her tail for you! Buy with confidence - local trade in. Not any old auction bought car. The seller is a repeat customer here. Local car, we know where it comes from. This beauty was locally-owned and loved! Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852861232616
Stock: S202064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 173,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,205 Below Market
Nutmeg Auto Wholesalers - East Hartford / Connecticut
Our impressive 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD shown off in Black is waiting for a driver like you. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that is connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission for easy passing and light towing requirements. Our All Wheel Drive offers near 20mpg on the highway and defines an upscale lifestyle that suits you well. Take a look at the chiseled physique and the great looking wheels. Climb inside our XC90 V6 and enjoy leather heated front power seats, a huge power sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and an amazing audio system! Just look at our pictures and you will feel that this XC90 is for you. Safety is number one with every Volvo as shown with Roll Stability Control, Dynamic Stability, Traction Control, as well as the Side-Impact Protection System, plus Rollover Protection System. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CM982X71389033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$219 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CY982771371559
Stock: 9865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 89,588 miles
$7,880
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2007 Volvo XC90! This Volvo SUV is powered by a 3.2l V6 paired to automatic 6 speed transmission. All wheel drive and fully loaded! Leather, heated seats, third row seating , power everything, and many more great features! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Come down today and test drive this beauty! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982571365899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,888
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2007 XC90! This Volvo SUV is powered by a 3.2L I6 engine paired to automatic 6 speed transmission. All wheel drive and fully loaded! Leather, heated seats, third row seating ,power roof, power everything, and many more great features! Only 1-Owner with over 24 service records on Carfax!Come down today and test drive this beauty! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982271343777
Stock: 2700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,326
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Red 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 4.4L V8 DOHC 4.4L V8 DOHC, AWD, Leather. Odometer is 2969 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ852951199069
Stock: CL0110B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 190,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,444
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival!Silver AWD 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, AWD, Graphite w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982171331524
Stock: MA20233B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 121,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,880
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
ONE OWNER! DEALER MAINTAINED! 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD in great condition, ready for a new owner. A fresh trade in from our Volvo dealership, this XC90 is one that is not to be missed. V8 provides incredible power while offering unmatched levels of reliability and performance. Body is in beautiful condition. Super clean interior with navigation, dual DVD screens, and so much more. Incredible Carfax history with no accidents, documenting the exceptional service history this vehicle has Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852171354252
Stock: 1A92
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Volvo XC90 4dr AWD 4dr I6 with Snrf/3rd Row features a 3.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982171395563
Stock: YC-395563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 119,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Bolling's Auto - Bristol / Tennessee
This is the XC90 you want! 3RD ROW SEATING! Wonderful condition inside and out! Fully serviced and needs nothing! Price does not include tax, tag, and title. No Doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ982871343816
Stock: 121619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,453 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Sunroof, MP3. This Volvo XC90 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Rear Radio Control, Aux. Audio Input. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852071378073
Stock: 122398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 206,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490
Fred Beans Chevrolet - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
All wheel drive, 2.5L turbocharged I5 engine w/intercooler, 5-speed driver-adaptive Geartronic automatic transmission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1CZ592051151873
Stock: C90215SL1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 178,326 miles
$4,999
Car King - West Allis / Wisconsin

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4CZ852771330540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
