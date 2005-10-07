Used 2006 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

1,607 listings
XC90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,607 listings
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Red
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    147,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    83,218 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in White
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    97,211 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 V8

    196,450 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    170,740 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo XC90 V8

    133,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    173,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    93,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Light Green
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    89,588 miles

    $7,880

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    171,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,888

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 V8 in Red
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 V8

    149,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,326

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    190,886 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,444

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 V8

    121,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,880

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    147,805 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 3.2

    119,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 V8

    185,453 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T

    206,896 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC90 V8 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo XC90 V8

    178,326 miles

    $4,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC90

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6104 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Good times with grandchildren
Dianne Syring,07/10/2005
I wanted safety features. As a grandmother of three that spends time with the children in the car. I love the built in toddler seat. Recently took a beach trip with 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren and we were all very comfortable and had plenty of room for gear.
