Used 2006 Volvo XC90 for Sale Near Me

Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Volvo XC90 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4CZ852861232616

Stock: S202064A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020