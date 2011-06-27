Used 1999 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

don't be a victim of the dealer keith_g , 09/26/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Like many I have been told for years to stay away from German cars. However my average repair on an American car was always $750. So how bad could it be? I bought a 99 V6 Passat in Nov of 07 with 112K on it. I was the 3rd owner. I have had to fix the ECU, Control Arm and Power steering pump. But with the car this age and miles that did not seem bad to me. Also, if you have a German car and you need a part! LOOK ON LINE for it and save! Example, the ECU traction control computer dealer and private shop cost, 1K4-1.5K$. To buy new with 1 year warrantee, 600$. To take it out myself, have it sent to a company that fixes it and ships it back with a 3 year warrantee, $168.00 DO YOU SEE MY POINT! I would trust this car to get into it right now and drive to Alaska! Love it! Get the 2.8 Report Abuse

Keep it simple kathonic , 06/22/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased mine with 190,000 miles prominently interstate and highway mileage. The car is lumbering around town, but can really move when you need it to (I've already avoided a few accidents because of it). Mechanically everything is easy to replace yourself, and often much cheaper as well, so if your considering the 5-speed V6 I would definitely invest in as much repair materials as you can. If you're good at basic repairs and replacement this car responds well to them. A word of warning however, do NOT skimp on seals and gaskets, make sure they are in good order before buying this car, because they have the most potential to do the greatest harm. Report Abuse

Most Low-Maintenance Car I've Ever Owned waterwish , 02/11/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the 1999 Passat Wagon used in 2001 or so, with 24K miles on it. It had been an executive car at VW in Dearborn. It must have been charmed, because it was the lowest-maintenance car I've ever owned. I hardly had to spend a dime on that thing except for oil changes and some regular, reasonable maintenance. This was before VW decided to make everything so difficult to repair on all their cars, so the dealers could make a fortune off of consumers with silly repairs. I was able to do simple things like headlamp replacements myself. In 2004 I stupidly traded it for a new one at 0% financing and now I'm stuck with a lemon. Don't buy an '04 Passat Wagon! Report Abuse

excellent adriannep , 09/14/2014 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2012 with 150k on it. When bought I did some front suspension work on it and replaced all oil gaskets on it as a piece of mind. With the miles on it I went through the entire car and perfected i. Clutch done cus I wanted Today this car reached 300k miles and it still runs like new. No lights on dash and still great gas mileage. Will never get rid of it until the tires fall of it. German cars are great cars for those who know how to take care of em. They're not for everyone and u cant go to auto zone and buy parts for it and expect it to last. U get what u pay for. I have never been stuck with it and I don't think I ever will. Safe and reliable and good looking car. Report Abuse