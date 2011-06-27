Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$941
|$1,596
|$1,956
|Clean
|$828
|$1,409
|$1,726
|Average
|$603
|$1,034
|$1,267
|Rough
|$379
|$659
|$808
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,398
|$1,733
|Clean
|$691
|$1,234
|$1,530
|Average
|$503
|$906
|$1,123
|Rough
|$316
|$577
|$716
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,680
|$2,104
|Clean
|$798
|$1,483
|$1,857
|Average
|$581
|$1,088
|$1,363
|Rough
|$365
|$694
|$869
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,466
|$1,863
|Clean
|$651
|$1,294
|$1,644
|Average
|$474
|$950
|$1,207
|Rough
|$298
|$605
|$769