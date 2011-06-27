  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2007 Toyota RAV4
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,486$6,169$7,105
Clean$4,162$5,714$6,571
Average$3,512$4,805$5,502
Rough$2,863$3,897$4,433
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,907$5,388$6,212
Clean$3,624$4,991$5,745
Average$3,059$4,197$4,811
Rough$2,494$3,403$3,876
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,400$4,755$5,510
Clean$3,154$4,405$5,096
Average$2,662$3,704$4,267
Rough$2,170$3,004$3,438
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,172$5,910$6,875
Clean$3,870$5,475$6,358
Average$3,267$4,604$5,324
Rough$2,663$3,733$4,290
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,885$5,430$6,291
Clean$3,604$5,030$5,818
Average$3,042$4,230$4,871
Rough$2,479$3,430$3,925
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,613$4,976$5,734
Clean$3,352$4,609$5,303
Average$2,829$3,876$4,440
Rough$2,306$3,143$3,578
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,697$5,092$5,869
Clean$3,430$4,717$5,428
Average$2,895$3,967$4,545
Rough$2,360$3,217$3,662
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,521$6,340
Clean$3,756$5,114$5,863
Average$3,170$4,301$4,910
Rough$2,584$3,487$3,956
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,142$5,732$6,618
Clean$3,842$5,310$6,120
Average$3,243$4,465$5,125
Rough$2,643$3,621$4,129
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,619$5,039$5,830
Clean$3,357$4,668$5,391
Average$2,833$3,925$4,514
Rough$2,309$3,183$3,637
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,801$5,230$6,025
Clean$3,526$4,844$5,572
Average$2,976$4,074$4,665
Rough$2,426$3,303$3,759
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,209$5,873$6,798
Clean$3,905$5,440$6,287
Average$3,296$4,575$5,264
Rough$2,687$3,710$4,242
Sell my 2007 Toyota RAV4 with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota RAV4 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,405 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,405 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,405 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $2,170 to $5,510, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.