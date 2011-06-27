Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,486
|$6,169
|$7,105
|Clean
|$4,162
|$5,714
|$6,571
|Average
|$3,512
|$4,805
|$5,502
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,897
|$4,433
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,907
|$5,388
|$6,212
|Clean
|$3,624
|$4,991
|$5,745
|Average
|$3,059
|$4,197
|$4,811
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,403
|$3,876
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,400
|$4,755
|$5,510
|Clean
|$3,154
|$4,405
|$5,096
|Average
|$2,662
|$3,704
|$4,267
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,004
|$3,438
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,172
|$5,910
|$6,875
|Clean
|$3,870
|$5,475
|$6,358
|Average
|$3,267
|$4,604
|$5,324
|Rough
|$2,663
|$3,733
|$4,290
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,885
|$5,430
|$6,291
|Clean
|$3,604
|$5,030
|$5,818
|Average
|$3,042
|$4,230
|$4,871
|Rough
|$2,479
|$3,430
|$3,925
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,613
|$4,976
|$5,734
|Clean
|$3,352
|$4,609
|$5,303
|Average
|$2,829
|$3,876
|$4,440
|Rough
|$2,306
|$3,143
|$3,578
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,092
|$5,869
|Clean
|$3,430
|$4,717
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,895
|$3,967
|$4,545
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,217
|$3,662
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$5,521
|$6,340
|Clean
|$3,756
|$5,114
|$5,863
|Average
|$3,170
|$4,301
|$4,910
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,487
|$3,956
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,142
|$5,732
|$6,618
|Clean
|$3,842
|$5,310
|$6,120
|Average
|$3,243
|$4,465
|$5,125
|Rough
|$2,643
|$3,621
|$4,129
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,619
|$5,039
|$5,830
|Clean
|$3,357
|$4,668
|$5,391
|Average
|$2,833
|$3,925
|$4,514
|Rough
|$2,309
|$3,183
|$3,637
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,801
|$5,230
|$6,025
|Clean
|$3,526
|$4,844
|$5,572
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,074
|$4,665
|Rough
|$2,426
|$3,303
|$3,759
Estimated values
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,209
|$5,873
|$6,798
|Clean
|$3,905
|$5,440
|$6,287
|Average
|$3,296
|$4,575
|$5,264
|Rough
|$2,687
|$3,710
|$4,242