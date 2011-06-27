Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
New Rav4
With two kids, we love the optional third-row of seats. It allows us to take an extra kid or two to hockey practice, soccer..etc. There is a surprising amount of room left for storage with the third seat up. Though I wouldn't reccomend that row for anyone but children, because it leaves no leg room. With the seat down, there is a lot of storage in the back. Again, we are hockey parents, so that is a huge plus. The milage has been great, about 27 mpg, mostly highway driving. And I love, the audio jack for the MP3 player. The stability control is great, and it has downhill assist, which should come in handy in the snow this winter.
Not perfect, but close enough
The four-cylinder engine, which I tested in a RAV4 Sport, is pretty peppy, but the V6 boasts about a hundred extra horses, for an eat-my-dust total of 269. That six-cylinder is a sinful delight, as it turn the RAV4 into a veritable pocket rocket by pushing it from zero to 60 in under seven seconds. Driving the RAV4 is a pleasure. The view is excellent. Steering is precise and responsive, and the brake seems to read your mind. Cabin noise, even at 75-plus mph, is well under control. All the gauges and knobs are pretty much where youd expect to find them. The cargo space is impressive bigger than that of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Excessive Oil Consumption
My 2007 RAV4 ran dry on oil at 96,000 miles. Always maintained in a reasonable manner. Dealer and manufacturer refused to help offset repair cost that included replacing the 2.4 AZ-FE engine. There is a technical service bulletin addressing the design flaw of the 2AZ-FE engine, specifically related to the piston and ring assembly (TSB-0094-11). Reall list for this RAV4 includes intermediate shaft in steering column, Faulty air bag sensor, Rear lower control arm failure, unexpected acceleration and power widow switch fire hazzard to name a few. This list doesn't include the many TSB's affecting quality, namely the excesive oil consumption bulletin.
2007 Toyota RAV4 I-4 4WD
Just bought a RAV4 for the wife. The drive is smooth and very car-like. Steering is responsive and acceleration is surprisingly quick...going 80mph felt like 60mph. Seats are comfortable for an SUV, and the suspension can actually handle rough roads. 4WD is always on, w/ 4-Lo available on demand. Safety features include 8 airbags. As a lifelong GM/Ford guy, I am impressed with the quality and fit & finish of the RAV4. All the standard features make this vehicle one to consider when looking for a small-SUV. Overall, I think Toyota did their homework and pulled out the stops with the redesigned RAV4. But don't take my word for it, take a RAV4 out for a test drive for see for yourself.
Great all around SUV
Drove a new 2010 RAV and decided to save $$$ and buy used since there was no difference in looks. My 2007 RAV (12k miles) like many others had a noise/clicking in the steering wheel when turning. After research I found out about the intermediate steering shaft for which Toyota issued a TSB. Since mine still had the factory warranty (also bought it certified) I took it back to the dealer and it was repaired in a few hours, no questions asked. I signed for the warranty and saw it was 516.00. The car is now 100% to my liking and I enjoy it more every day in every way. Love it - can't go wrong!
