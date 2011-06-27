  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Prius
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2015 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior fuel economy
  • abundant backseat room
  • spacious cargo area
  • comfortable ride
  • available high-tech options.
  • Disappointing interior materials
  • elevated amounts of road noise
  • slow acceleration
  • cluttered gauge cluster, awkward driving position for some.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Prius for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$11,500 - $17,995
Used Prius for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Toyota Prius remains the quintessential hybrid car and a solid all-around choice, though other, newer hybrids are more enjoyable to drive.

Vehicle overview

One of the most identifiable cars on the market, the Toyota Prius has pretty much become synonymous with the word "hybrid." And with good reason -- not only has it been a pioneer but also by far the most popular hybrid in terms of sales. But a lot of new hybrids have come out in recent years, so it's right to wonder how the 2015 Toyota Prius continues to hold up.

Well, if it's fuel economy you're looking for, the Prius will still be your huckleberry. With an EPA combined estimate of 50 miles per gallon, you won't find another competing hybrid that can match it. Also in the Prius' favor: it's reliable, easy to drive around town and spacious thanks to the hatchback design. The backseat is large enough for full-size adults and there's a lot of cargo space, especially with the rear seats folded flat. With five different trim levels, there's a wide variety of available features, too -- options range from touchscreen navigation to styling and suspension tweaks. From plain to flashy, you can equip a Prius any way you'd like, but it will remain frugal between visits to the pump.  

The Prius definitely has an edge when it comes to mileage, but otherwise, it's a bit basic. The interior feels a little low buck, with lots of hard plastic on the dashboard and door panels. It is a bit noisy, too, with noticeable wind and tire noise making their way into the cabin. And although a fun driving experience probably isn't at the top of your list if you're interested in a Prius, know that acceleration is slow and even with the sport-tuned suspension the Prius isn't as entertaining to drive as some rivals.

Those rivals can offer nearly similar mileage along with some added panache. The 2015 Ford C-Max is a good example as it's more refined and enjoyable to drive. If you want something bigger, there are several midsize hybrid sedans available including the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid and the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid. Each has their own virtues, but in general they all feel more substantial and more like a normal car than the Prius. Overall, though, the 2015 Toyota Prius deservedly remains a go-to choice for hybrid intenders.

2015 Toyota Prius models

The 2015 Toyota Prius is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback available in five trim levels: Two, Three, Persona Series, Four and Five. The larger Prius V and the compact Prius C are covered in separate reviews.

Standard equipment on the Prius Two includes 15-inch alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an advanced trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Prius Three gains an enhanced keyless entry system, a navigation system, voice controls, satellite radio, HD radio and Toyota's Entune system, which includes real-time information (traffic, weather, fuel prices, sports scores) and the ability to use apps like Pandora, iHeart Radio and Open Table via a connection with your smartphone.

The Persona Series gets the Three's equipment plus 17-inch alloy wheels, additional chrome trim, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, footwell illumination and leatherette upholstery.

With the Prius Four you get the Three's equipment as well as automatic headlights, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker JBL sound system.

The Prius Five adds unique 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and LED headlights.

An optional Solar Roof package for the Prius Three adds a sunroof and a solar-powered ventilation system that keeps the car cool while parked to limit the burden on the air-conditioning system. It's also offered for the Four, and then includes a head-up display, Safety Connect emergency communications and an upgraded navigation system with a 7-inch high-definition display and split-screen capability.

The Five can be equipped with an Advanced Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision alert system, a lane-departure warning system, Safety Connect, a head-up display and the aforementioned higher-quality navigation display.

Also available for the Prius are the Plus Appearance and Plus Performance packages. The former adds 17-inch wheels and an aerodynamic body kit while the latter package also features a sport-tuned suspension.

2015 Highlights

For 2015 the Toyota Prius gets the addition of a Persona Series trim level, which adds some cosmetic equipment to the Prius Three trim level. Also, a rearview camera is now standard across all five trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a pair of electric motor/generators. Together they send a total output of 134 horsepower to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In track testing, the Prius accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds; that's about the same as the Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid, but a few seconds slower than the C-Max Hybrid and about three seconds slower than most hybrid midsize sedans. The EPA estimates that the 2015 Prius will return a very impressive 50 mpg combined (51 mpg city/48 highway). In real-world testing, we've found these estimates reasonably accurate.

Safety

Every 2015 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is also standard.

Optional on the Prius Four and Five is Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications system, which includes emergency and roadside assistance, collision notification and stolen vehicle location. The Prius Five is also eligible for the Advanced Technology package which includes a frontal-collision warning system and a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Prius came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is a few feet longer than average.

In government crash tests, the Prius received four stars (out of a possible five) for overall protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Prius the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and a second-best "Acceptable" rating for the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. The Prius received a "Good" score for the remaining side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests.

Driving

Acceleration in the Toyota Prius is far from sprightly, but it should be adequate for most buyers. Four driving modes -- Normal, Eco, Power and EV -- allow the driver to choose the optimum powertrain configuration depending on conditions. Eco is measured and sluggish, but returns the best fuel economy. Power is useful for entering freeways or driving on hills. EV mode locks out the gasoline engine, but allows only a maximum speed of 25 mph and requires at least a half-charged battery pack.

Around town, the Prius is an easy-to-drive runabout. The steering doesn't provide much feedback, but it makes the car effortless to maneuver in parking lots without feeling overly light at highway speeds. The ride is generally comfortable, but nastier bumps can upset the suspension and disturb the car's occupants. There is also an excessive amount of road noise that permeates the cabin regardless of speed. Moreover, the noises emitted by the Prius' small gasoline engine under hard acceleration are not what we'd describe as sonorous.

Interior

The 2015 Toyota Prius features straightforward controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage tray underneath. It's stylish and also helps maximize cabin space. The digital instrument panel features a floating layer that displays audio, temperature and trip computer information when the driver touches those controls on the steering wheel, minimizing eye movement. Some drivers might find the overall design a bit cluttered, however. Potentially more irksome though, is the lack of useful range provided by the telescoping steering wheel, which doesn't extend far enough to reach some drivers.

The standard touchscreen operates many of the Prius' high-tech features and is, for the most part, smartly designed. The optional Entune system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use it.

Materials quality in the Prius is also disappointing, with harder and cheaper plastics than other cars in its price range. The corduroylike texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but it collects oil from the skin and causes circular dark spots on most buttons.

However, the Prius remains highly versatile. The hatchback body style provides considerably more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, and the backseat offers plenty of space for passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Prius.

5(61%)
4(30%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 Prius Three the Good and the Bad
techguy4,11/07/2014
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The Prius sold me on reliability and comfort, I'm 5'6" and it fit me like a glove the controls work well. I moved from the Camry to the Prius but after 25mpg and frequent stops the 50mpg is a welcome improvement.
A Gas Saver
Ru Chu,04/05/2016
One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I did some research before purchasing this 2015 Prius II, and after driving it for a while here's a few thoughts: == Pro == It saves me on gas. In the city driving you can easily get 40+ MPG if you don't use it for racing. My previous Altima 2013 sedan can get about 20+ or even lower in heavy traffic, so thumb up on Prius. On the highway I can only get around 40 at cruising speed of 75 mph, that still beats Altima of 38 MPG, but not by a greater margin. Now I pay about 30 dollars each month for two tanks of gas, which is even cheaper than the car insurance. The car is pretty quiet running at low or mid speed, thanks to its battery technology. On pure battery mode you can barely hear the noise under the hood, just a little electric hissing sound. The space of the trunk is acceptable. Moreover if you fold down the rear seats you can probably fit in a bicycle (thought I haven't tried that). == cons == The handling of the vehicle at high speed is below average. On the highway, at high wind you can feel it blowing your vehicle sideways, so hold on tight to the steering wheel. The wind noise is there, and engine noise are very noticeable given its tiny 1.8 L engine. Try to pass a slow car in front of you? Switch to power mode so you can get more acceleration. The suspension is stiff - on the highway you can feel the bumpy pavement from your hip. The pillow material is awkwardly hard, so I cannot rest my head on it while driving on highway - it's giving me vibration from the bumpy road! So it's an underpowered car not designed for a road trip. == Other thoughts == I owned the vehicle for less than three months so can't say much about its reliability, thought I heard it's good. Toyota gives you free first three years service, and the vehicle doesn't need oil change of braking pad replacement very often, due to its hybrid design. So the cost of actual owning it should (partially) compensate the extra dollar you pay for a hybrid. It is a decent choice for daily commuter, but not a car fun to drive on the highway.
AMAZING little car!
Karlajustme,09/12/2015
Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have to say I'm a Chevy all power girl were mpg ment nothing to me (98 Suburban 7.6, 05 Suburban 350, 85 Corvette). I bought this little guy because I am a rideshare driver were mpg has a huge role. My mind was blown away with the 48-53+mpg I get, always on ECO/EV mode. Rear seats are very roomy and lots of leg room for my paxs, cargo area is huge, extremely easy to get in/out. Acceleration is fantastic, breaking will put u on the windshield (very powerful), steering is beyond smooth, sound system is okay. My 250lbs teen, and 3 kids fit no problem. Now I use it every chance I have for my personal rides. The cons are driver seat after 6+hrs driving becomes very uncomfortable because it doesn't have lumbar support. Sun exposure is insane (u have 2 tint the windows for sure), AC is not as powerful as my Suburban. Other then that is beyond a great car I can't believe I'm saying this...
Love my new Prius!
Michelle H,02/17/2016
One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Love my new Prius! Amazing on gas, and the interior looks like a luxury vehicle! One alert: the view out the rear window is slightly obstructed.
See all 44 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Toyota Prius

Used 2015 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $11,995 and$16,250 with odometer readings between 26426 and116289 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $11,583 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 43687 and116816 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $11,500 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 32436 and119059 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition is priced between $16,747 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 37855 and38927 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Five is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 48541 and48541 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2015 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,500 and mileage as low as 26426 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2015 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,947.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,062.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,995.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius lease specials

Related Used 2015 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles