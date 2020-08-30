King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 Kia Rio S Black Cloth. Aurora Black 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3KPA25AD4LE334251

Stock: K20R1081

Listed since: 07-29-2020