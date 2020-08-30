Kia Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Black Cloth. Aurora Black 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD4LE334251
Stock: K20R1081
Listed since: 07-29-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Black Cloth. Clear White 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD8LE336665
Stock: K20R1110
Listed since: 07-27-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Gray Cloth. Phantom Gray 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD9LE334097
Stock: K20R1084
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Great Deal
$18,805Est. Loan: $308/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Rio S, 1.6L 4-Cylinder, IVT, Clear White, Black Cloth. Clear White 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD3LE316307
Stock: K20R802
Listed since: 03-10-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Black Cloth. Deep Sea Blue 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD9LE333791
Stock: K20R1005
Listed since: 07-17-2020
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Gray Cloth. Aurora Black 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD8LE329294
Stock: K20R1042
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- Great Deal
$17,890Est. Loan: $293/mo
King Kia - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Rio S Black Cloth. Currant Red 2020 Kia Rio S FWD IVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 33/41 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD9LE329241
Stock: K20R1041
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- used
2015 Kia Rio LX100,626 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,971$918 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A32F6456421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,971 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,986
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Kia Forte LX 2016 Kia Forte LX 2.0L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT FWD Steel Blue Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A81G5585364
Stock: K20345A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 88,109 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Kia Forte EX BROWN 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX with USB Inputs, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A80F5269308
Stock: 269308T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 36,998 miles1,355 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$12,998
CarMax Live Oak - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
Located 1,355 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A83H5721379
Stock: 18998316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,485 miles684 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$13,599$334 Below Market
CarMax Madison - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Madison / Wisconsin
Located 684 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: BUSINESS USE,FLEET,LEASE USE,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A80G5547609
Stock: 19026535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Kia Rio S10,444 miles530 mi awayFree home delivery available*
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Located 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25ABXJE090679
Stock: 2000641271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 11,443 miles454 mi awayShips to 20147*
$14,599
CarMax Charleston - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Charleston / South Carolina
Located 454 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Forte Forte5 EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A89E5168430
Stock: 18713819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,789 miles165 mi awayFree home delivery available*
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Located 165 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A85H5691320
Stock: 2000596806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 15,521 miles425 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$13,998
CarMax Knoxville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Knoxville / Tennessee
Located 425 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A89H5704358
Stock: 19108207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,364 miles1,209 mi awayFree home delivery available*
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
Located 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFK5A88G5525162
Stock: 2000639910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 17,606 miles1,466 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$14,590
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
Located 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Forte EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAFX5A82G5628742
Stock: 2000593418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.