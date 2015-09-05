Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,141 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900$2,271 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK? LOW MILES? PRICED BELOW KBB? ONE OWNER? BLUETOOTH? PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION? GREAT FIND? ABS brakes? Compass? Electronic Stability Control? Emergency communication system? Heated door mirrors? Illuminated entry? Low tire pressure warning? Remote Keyless Entry? Remote keyless entry? Single Slot CD/MP3 Player? Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival!0 Accidents Leather Power Seats Heated Seats Owner''s Manual Floor Mats AM/FM/CD A/C Warranty available on ALL vehicles. FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS. Free CARFAX available for all vehicles. Some options are autoloaded by Vin-number and mistakes can happen. Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2FL120732
Stock: D120732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,092 miles
$8,800$2,100 Below Market
Northtowne Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2750.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU2FL113732
Stock: M5809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$1,723 Below Market
Laura Ford of Sullivan - Sullivan / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9FL125197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$905 Below Market
Paoli Ford - Paoli / Pennsylvania
**HYBRID**ONE OWNER**CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE** 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE! Accident-Free Carfax, Local One Owner Wagon! Priced BELOW Kelley Blue Books Fair Purchase Price! Magnetic Metallic over Charcoal Black interior! This C-Max includes, NAVIGATION, POWER LIFTGATE, Parking Aids, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Ambient Lighting, Reverse Sensing System, Keyless Entry, USB input, EV Mode and more! Average 40 MPG! Call us today at 610-644-4700 to set up your test drive in this 2015 Ford C-Max!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXFL100809
Stock: T19312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,895$1,349 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **2.0 I4 HYBRID**GAS SAVER**NEW TIRES**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **New Tires, 2.0 I4 Hybrid, CVT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE FWD Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU0FL108899
Stock: 30147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 29,337 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,965$901 Below Market
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
Check out this gently-used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid we recently got in. At Campbell Chevrolet- We make it easy! Shop over 300 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Easy financing available for everyone. See our inventory at CampbellChevrolet.com or visit us in Bowling Green, Ky. AutoCheck shows only two owners and no accidents reported. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford C-Max Hybrid treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford C-Max Hybrid. A rare find these days. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. Interesting features of this model are Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, small car styling with lots of interior space, and competitive pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU3FL108300
Stock: P20267A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 31,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,300$1,279 Below Market
Endeavor Auto Sales - Manville / New Jersey
Got questions or want to schedule a test drive? Call us at 855-728-4544 Got a Trade In? We accept all Trade Ins! Need Financing? We got you covered!! Whether you have no credit or perfect credit we have a network or lenders that want to approve you today! First Time Buyer? Ok! Bankruptcy? OK! Past Repo? Ok! No Pay Stubs? Ok! No Social but Have a ITIN Number? OK If You Work You Drive! Check out our Reviews we are Highly Rated on both Google & Facebook! Why Buy from us? - We are a family run business. - You work directly with the owner of the business. - No pressure sales people that are out for commission. - We have our own repair shop on site. - We don't believe in up-selling. - We don't believe in pricing games like other dealers try. - Most vehicles have warranties either through us or the manufacture . - We guarantee NJ inspection. - We handle All your motor vehicle work. (No need for you to go to the DMV) - Lowest Doc fee compared to any other dealership ($199.50) - We provide out of state and in state temp tags - We work with lenders for people with good or bad credit.** WE OFFER WARRANTY PLANS RANGING FROM 3-60 MONTHS FOR PURCHASE **Visit Endeavor Auto Sales online at www.EndeavorAutos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 855-728-4544 today to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU6FL104937
Stock: 104937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL57,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,991
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Katy is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL only has 41,168mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL is economically and environmentally smart. Ford clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. One of the best things about this Ford C-Max Hybrid is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. Strengths of this model include Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, small car styling with lots of interior space, and competitive pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU7FL112382
Stock: FL112382
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 78,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,789$643 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Mercedes-Benz of Orlando has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Ford C-Max Hybrid. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Ford C-Max Hybrid is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. Interesting features of this model are Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, small car styling with lots of interior space, and competitive pricing. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU3FL116445
Stock: FL116445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 47,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$617 Below Market
G & J Auto Sales - Corvallis / Oregon
SIX MONTH LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY! One owner! Clean Carfax and clean title! Well maintained and cared for company lease return! Pre-inspected and serviced by an independent and AAA approved shop! Professionally detailed and sanitized! Utilizes braking to recharge battery giving it an impressive 42MPG in town! You will love how comfortable spacious safe and affordable this C-MAX is! Call or stop in today for a test drive you will be impressed with the car and our NO pressure approach. Visit G & J Auto Sales online at www.gandjauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 541-752-3231 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2FL119502
Stock: 103865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$851 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
Delivers 37 Highway MPG and 42 City MPG! This Ford C-Max Hybrid boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Machined Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trip Computer.*This Ford C-Max Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P225/50R17 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: SYNC AppLink, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, SYNC AppLink is available on select models and compatible w/select smartphone platforms, SYNC AppLink is not compatible w/MyFord Touch, Commands may vary by phone and SYNC AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Mike Castrucci Chevrolet located at 1099 Lila Ave, Milford, OH 45150 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU3FL124335
Stock: C145597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 46,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,599
CarMax Fort Bend - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1FL121385
Stock: 19113821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$493 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid 4dr 2015 FORD C-MAX SE OFF LEASE HYBRID 615-730-9991 features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ingot Silver with a Medium Light Stone Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9FL119710
Stock: 119710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 77,280 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$678 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid 4dr 2015 FORD C-MAX SEL HYBRID LTHR GREAT DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tuxedo Black with a Charcoal Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU7FL102306
Stock: 102306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 82,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,019 Below Market
INDUSTRY MOTORS - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU8FL103013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,970$764 Below Market
Charles Allen Ford - Chickasha / Oklahoma
Charles Allen 117 point inspection with this Ford C-MAX. Not any old auction bought car. The seller is a repeat customer here. Luxury inside to soften the harsh world outside! Go Green & $ave Green in this fuel efficient mobile! Last minute trip? Let the car tell you where to go!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU8FL116098
Stock: FL116098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,750 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Scenic Motors - Mount Airy / North Carolina
*With all the attributes you desire in a vehicle, our environmentally-friendly 2015 Ford C-Max HYBRID SEL Hatchback is presented in Ruby Red. This impeccable hybrid is powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric motor that together generate 141hp while the smart e-CVT provides responsive and efficient handling. This Front Wheel Drive team help you to achieve nearly 47mpg on the open road. Imagine going 570 miles before having to fuel up; amazing! At the driver's seat of our SEL, you can monitor everything with the Smart-gauge Ecoguide. Modern conveniences abound inside with MyFord SYNC w/ Sirius XM, Intelligent push-button start and ambient lighting. Luxuries you won't find in other hybrids include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats and rear heat ducts. You'll appreciate easy access floor storage and extra power points for everyone's electronic charging needs. This C-MAX HYBRID is truly a car designed with the modern couple or family in mind with a European-inspired interior and ultimate practicality. Safety is always first with Ford and the C-Max SEL is no exception. Advance-Trac Roll with Stability Control, 5 standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert and MyKey keep you and your passengers safe. Smart in more ways that we can count - the C-Max HYBRID is a car for these modern times! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *Scenic's Limited Lifetime Warranty Program provides assurance that your vehicle has coverage to protect against unanticipated related repair costs. Lifetime Warranty is included on all new vehicles and every vehicle 5 years old or newer with 60,000 miles or less. - LIFETIME COVERAGE Coverage for as long as you own your vehicle - POWERTRAIN COVERAGE Including engine, transmission, and drive axle - UNIVERSAL The Scenic Lifetime Warranty can be used at any licensed repair facility in the United States - EASY MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS To keep coverage in effect, simply follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance as referred to in the owner's manual. **Excludes Diesel and Commercial Units
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU0FL101790
Stock: RE095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 11,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
Lithia Ford of Roseburg - Roseburg / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,893 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT /42 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SE... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way adjustable driver seat, 4-way adjustable passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests. 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid with Tectonic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Impressive gas mileage; stylish and well-made interior; refined ride; responsive handling; quick acceleration; abundant features list; elevated driving position.". Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Ford Lincoln of Roseburg is a Douglas County, OR car dealer committed to earning customers for life. That means we respect your time, treat you like a neighbor and listen to what you are looking for and then give you straightforward information you need to make an intelligent decision. We proudly serve our neighbors in Roseburg and the surrounding I-5 corridor communities of Sutherlin, Winston, Green and even Eugene. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXFL121109
Stock: 23963F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford C-Max Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Hybrid
- 5(72%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(3%)
Related Ford C-Max Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Taurus Toledo OH
- Used Ford Expedition Hialeah FL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Hialeah FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Columbia SC
- Used Ford F-150 Fayetteville AR
- Used Ford Expedition Lincoln NE
- Used Ford Focus ST Madison WI
- Used Ford Flex Fairfax VA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Newark NJ
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Grand Rapids MI
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon