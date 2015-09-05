Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Orlando - Maitland / Florida

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Mercedes-Benz of Orlando has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON-CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Ford C-Max Hybrid. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Ford C-Max Hybrid is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid: With the C-MAX, Ford has given the hybrid world a shot in the arm. The C-MAX is a stylish alternative to more established players like the Prius, and its combined 40 mpg fuel efficiency will take you far. Even better, after a generous federal tax credit, the Energi plug-in model is the most affordable plug-in hybrid in America -- besting high-efficiency competitors such as the Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Prius plug-in. Interesting features of this model are Excellent efficiency and power from both the hybrid and the Energi plug-in hybrid models, small car styling with lots of interior space, and competitive pricing. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5BU3FL116445

Stock: FL116445

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020