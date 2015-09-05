Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me

403 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-Max Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 403 listings
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    87,141 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    $2,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    101,092 miles

    $8,800

    $2,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    48,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    $1,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    34,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    76,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,895

    $1,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    29,337 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,965

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    31,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,300

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in White
    certified

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    57,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    78,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,789

    $643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    47,705 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    79,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    46,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    91,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    77,280 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    82,592 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $1,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in White
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    95,820 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,970

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    123,750 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    11,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford C-Max Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 403 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Hybrid
  4. Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.429 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Putting the CMAX in Context
griswaldo4g,05/09/2015
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I think for the price, its intended audience and its balance of comfort/handling this car is a knockout. Let's get this out of the way... This car is not as big as the Prius V, not as efficient as the other two Prii and is not everything to all people... It will never measure up if you are comparing it to all the other hybrid choices at once and to other cars on top of that. It is noisy? Really??? Compared to a Lexus, maybe, but it has far more sound insulation than other hybrids, in addition to being nearly silent in electric mode and having noise cancellation tech. Also, the turning radius is quite large but it is no more unsafe in this respect than a variety of large vehicles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
C-Max Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford C-Max Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings