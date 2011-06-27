  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Prius
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2012 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior fuel economy
  • abundant backseat room
  • spacious cargo area
  • comfortable ride
  • available high-tech luxury goodies
  • strong safety scores.
  • Awkward driving position
  • disappointing interior materials
  • excessive road noise
  • overly busy gauge cluster.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Prius for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$5,995 - $14,500
Used Prius for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a bevy of new high-tech features for 2012, the Toyota Prius enhances its appeal and status as the quintessential hybrid.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Toyota Prius is to hybrids what Kleenex is to tissues. Other brands may offer something similar, but the Prius is what people think of when they think hybrid. But is this perception still warranted now that more competitors seem to pop up every year?

To keep things fresh for 2012, the current, third-generation Prius receives its first minor refresh. The subtle styling tweaks are barely discernible, while its other updates are more substantial. Even the base model Prius Two (the Prius One is for fleet sales only) now comes with Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, dedicated iPod control and a touchscreen electronics interface. All trims but the Two get Toyota's new Entune system, which bundles satellite radio-sourced real-time information with a suite of apps that connect the Prius to the Internet via your smartphone. It's now possible to wirelessly stream Pandora or iHeart Radio through the car's sound system.

Beyond this increase of electronic toys, the 2012 Toyota Prius maintains the practical advantages that have made it so successful. With an EPA combined rating of 50 mpg, the Prius is topped only by the new Prius C subcompact, or more expensive plug-in models like the 2012 Chevrolet Volt and upcoming plug-in Prius. The Prius also stands out from the crowd because of the generous dimensions of its backseat and the versatility of the hatchback-style cargo area. In fact, the Prius is so practical that it's used as a taxi in many cities.

There are downsides, however. Interior quality leaves much to be desired, with more hard, unpleasantly grained plastics than other brands offer. While the Prius is easy and intuitive to drive, there's zero enjoyment behind the wheel. Other hybrids (including the new Prius C) are better in this regard, while the more composed ride quality and quieter cabins of the 2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid and 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid represent a much greater degree of refinement.

Another aspect to consider is price. Regular compact cars (either gasoline- or diesel-powered) get excellent fuel economy nowadays while costing much less, meaning the Prius might not produce the savings in fuel costs that you think it will. Still, the 2012 Toyota Prius continues to warrant its position as the quintessential hybrid. Its blend of fuel efficiency, practicality and now technology make it an easy choice among hybrids.

2012 Toyota Prius models

The 2012 Toyota Prius is a four-door hatchback available in four trim levels: Two, Three, Four and Five. The latter is not to be confused with the Prius V, which is a larger wagon version of the Prius that's addressed in a separate review.

Standard equipment on the Prius Two includes 15-inch alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, a rear window wiper, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, an advanced trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a touchscreen electronics interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Prius Three gains an enhanced keyless entry system, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice controls, satellite radio, HD radio and Toyota's Entune system, which includes real-time information (traffic, weather, fuel prices, sports scores) and a suite of apps that connect the car to Internet sites like Pandora, iHeart Radio and Open Table through your smartphone. The Solar Roof package adds a sunroof and a solar-powered ventilation system that keeps the car cool to limit the burden on the air-conditioning system.

The Prius Four has automatic headlights, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a JBL sound system with eight GreenEdge speakers. The Deluxe Solar Roof package adds everything from the Prius Three version plus a head-up display, Safety Connect emergency communications and an upgraded navigation system with a high-definition display and split-screen capability.

The Prius Five gets 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps and LED headlamps with auto level control and washers. The Advanced Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision alert system, a lane-departure warning system, Safety Connect, a head-up display and the higher-quality navigation display.

Available on all trims, the Plus Appearance package adds unique 17-inch alloy wheels and a seven-piece aerodynamic body kit. To this the Plus Performance package adds a sport-tuned suspension and unique badging.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Prius gets slightly different styling cues along with additional standard infotainment features and the availability of power front seats and Toyota's Entune suite of smartphone and Internet integration features. A new Plus Performance accessory package lends the Prius sharper handling and a sportier, more aerodynamic exterior.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a pair of electric motor/generators. Together they send a total output of 134 horsepower through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In track testing, we clocked the Prius from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is about average for a hybrid vehicle. The EPA estimates the 2012 Prius will return a very impressive 51 mpg city/48 highway and 50 mpg combined. In real-world testing, we found these estimates to be reasonably accurate.

Safety

Every 2012 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The Prius Four and Five can be equipped with Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications system. The Prius Five includes a pre-collision warning system and a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Prius came to a stop from 60 in 118 feet — very good for a compact or midsize car.

In government crash tests, the Prius received a perfect five stars for overall protection, four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Prius the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

Acceleration in the 2012 Toyota Prius is far from sprightly, but it's on par for similarly priced hybrids and certainly adequate. Four driving modes -- Normal, Eco, Power and EV -- allow the pilot to decide the optimum powertrain configuration depending on conditions. Eco is measured and sluggish, but returns the best fuel economy. Power is useful for entering freeways or driving on hills. EV mode locks out the gasoline engine, but only up to 25 mph with at least a half-charged battery pack.

Around town, the Prius is an easy-to-drive runabout. The electric steering doesn't provide much feedback, but it's very light in parking lots and doesn't become overly boosted on the highway. The ride is comfortable, but nastier bumps can leave it a bit flummoxed. There is also an excessive amount of road noise that permeates the cabin regardless of speed, and the noises emitted by its smaller gasoline engine are hardly what we'd describe as serene.

Interior

The 2012 Prius features straightforward controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage tray underneath. It's a nice design that helps maximize cabin space. The now-standard touchscreen operates an increased number of high-tech features for 2012 and for the most part is smartly designed. The digital instrument panel also features a floating layer that displays audio, temperature and trip computer information when the driver touches those controls on the steering wheel, minimizing eye movement. Some drivers might find the overall design a bit too busy-looking, however.

Materials quality in the Prius is disappointing, with harder and cheaper plastics than other cars in its price range. The corduroy-like texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but collects oil from the skin and causes circular dark spots on most buttons.

In terms of versatility, though, the Prius is still a champ. The hatchback body style provides more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, and the backseat offers plenty of space. Sadly, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. There's a telescoping column, but it doesn't come out nearly far enough. On the upside, the Prius finally offers power front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Prius.

5(56%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 months of city driving
quentoncassidy,05/13/2012
Just had it about two months. Very good handling vehicle around town and the mpg are fantastic! I'm averaging over 50 mpg in stop and go driving. Took a relatively long trip of 350 miles and averaged 56 mpg. Seats are very comfortable and the NAV system and technology features are great. Sound system works very well; I have the Deluxe Solar Package and the upgraded stereo is excellent. There is a solar array on top of the vehicle that runs a ventilation system to cool the car on sunny days and this is another wonderful feature. I've had sun roofs on all my cars since 1978 so I had to have this on the Prius.
Pleasantly surprised with the 2012 over the 2011
chipl,03/02/2012
Was bargain shopping for a 2011 at a Tysons VA dealer last week. They dissed me on the trade and said to take it to Carmax for the trade. So headed to Laurel MD and glad I did! The 2012 is so much nicer inside than the 2011. Add to that $3900 better on my trade-in! Things people complain about, road noise, the stereo, and such - just aren't there in my opinion. The ride/noise is as nice as my old 2003 Baja, maybe better at times except under very hard acceleration. Loving the CVT transmission, such smooth driving; but find myself needing to watch the speedometer more to be sure I am not speeding.
A happy buyer.
emmettmoore,04/20/2012
Just purchased a 2012, loaded Prius. Out the door at $35k. Switched from a Mercedes e350 that was getting 16 mpg city driving. Spending $80 dollars per week was just pissing me off...so i took the plunge. The performance is no comparison to the Mercedes, and the interior is bit bland. However, I am really enthused about the gas mileage. Drove around the city, punching the gas to see how bad of mileage I could get (seriously), I ended up with 44 after a day. The next day I babied the gas pedal on got 50. My wife is a real baby and wont drive anything but a benz, she is actually kind of liking this car, which is a big relief. My 10 year old son loves the big back seats.
it's always been about the environment, not your wallet
whcc90069,08/09/2012
bought the package 4 not long ago. it took a while to get accustomed to the "park" button, the "gear" selector, and the complicated instrumentation display. the car is fairly quiet, though, i remember riding in a 2nd generation prius which seemed better at taking care of road noise. i drove it from l.a. to phoenix and had no problems accelerating up hills. with the a/c running, i averaged 50.9 mpg throughout the entire 780 mile round trip. the seats are comfortable and there's plenty of legroom for everyone. toyota made the prius because of their (mis)interpretation of calif. air quality standards way back when. the low emissions are great, and, the high MPGs are an added bonus.
See all 60 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Toyota Prius

Used 2012 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $5,995 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 40622 and201323 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $8,750 and$10,454 with odometer readings between 78620 and142650 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $10,900 and$12,950 with odometer readings between 96298 and136830 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Toyota Prius One is priced between $7,495 and$7,495 with odometer readings between 128032 and128032 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2012 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 40622 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,203.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,364.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,822.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius lease specials

Related Used 2012 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles