Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,880
|$15,003
|$17,201
|Clean
|$12,293
|$14,329
|$16,392
|Average
|$11,118
|$12,982
|$14,774
|Rough
|$9,943
|$11,634
|$13,155
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,912
|$14,906
|$16,979
|Clean
|$12,323
|$14,236
|$16,181
|Average
|$11,145
|$12,898
|$14,583
|Rough
|$9,968
|$11,559
|$12,986
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,314
|$13,347
|$15,443
|Clean
|$10,798
|$12,748
|$14,716
|Average
|$9,766
|$11,549
|$13,263
|Rough
|$8,734
|$10,351
|$11,811
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,487
|$12,220
|$14,015
|Clean
|$10,009
|$11,671
|$13,356
|Average
|$9,052
|$10,574
|$12,037
|Rough
|$8,095
|$9,476
|$10,719
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,001
|$14,077
|$16,221
|Clean
|$11,454
|$13,445
|$15,458
|Average
|$10,359
|$12,180
|$13,932
|Rough
|$9,264
|$10,916
|$12,406
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Prius Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,295
|$15,616
|$18,011
|Clean
|$12,689
|$14,914
|$17,164
|Average
|$11,476
|$13,512
|$15,470
|Rough
|$10,263
|$12,110
|$13,775