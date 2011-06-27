Used 2015 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

2015 Prius Three the Good and the Bad techguy4 , 11/07/2014 Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful The Prius sold me on reliability and comfort, I'm 5'6" and it fit me like a glove the controls work well. I moved from the Camry to the Prius but after 25mpg and frequent stops the 50mpg is a welcome improvement. Report Abuse

A Gas Saver Ru Chu , 04/05/2016 One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I did some research before purchasing this 2015 Prius II, and after driving it for a while here's a few thoughts: == Pro == It saves me on gas. In the city driving you can easily get 40+ MPG if you don't use it for racing. My previous Altima 2013 sedan can get about 20+ or even lower in heavy traffic, so thumb up on Prius. On the highway I can only get around 40 at cruising speed of 75 mph, that still beats Altima of 38 MPG, but not by a greater margin. Now I pay about 30 dollars each month for two tanks of gas, which is even cheaper than the car insurance. The car is pretty quiet running at low or mid speed, thanks to its battery technology. On pure battery mode you can barely hear the noise under the hood, just a little electric hissing sound. The space of the trunk is acceptable. Moreover if you fold down the rear seats you can probably fit in a bicycle (thought I haven't tried that). == cons == The handling of the vehicle at high speed is below average. On the highway, at high wind you can feel it blowing your vehicle sideways, so hold on tight to the steering wheel. The wind noise is there, and engine noise are very noticeable given its tiny 1.8 L engine. Try to pass a slow car in front of you? Switch to power mode so you can get more acceleration. The suspension is stiff - on the highway you can feel the bumpy pavement from your hip. The pillow material is awkwardly hard, so I cannot rest my head on it while driving on highway - it's giving me vibration from the bumpy road! So it's an underpowered car not designed for a road trip. == Other thoughts == I owned the vehicle for less than three months so can't say much about its reliability, thought I heard it's good. Toyota gives you free first three years service, and the vehicle doesn't need oil change of braking pad replacement very often, due to its hybrid design. So the cost of actual owning it should (partially) compensate the extra dollar you pay for a hybrid. It is a decent choice for daily commuter, but not a car fun to drive on the highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

AMAZING little car! Karlajustme , 09/12/2015 Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I have to say I'm a Chevy all power girl were mpg ment nothing to me (98 Suburban 7.6, 05 Suburban 350, 85 Corvette). I bought this little guy because I am a rideshare driver were mpg has a huge role. My mind was blown away with the 48-53+mpg I get, always on ECO/EV mode. Rear seats are very roomy and lots of leg room for my paxs, cargo area is huge, extremely easy to get in/out. Acceleration is fantastic, breaking will put u on the windshield (very powerful), steering is beyond smooth, sound system is okay. My 250lbs teen, and 3 kids fit no problem. Now I use it every chance I have for my personal rides. The cons are driver seat after 6+hrs driving becomes very uncomfortable because it doesn't have lumbar support. Sun exposure is insane (u have 2 tint the windows for sure), AC is not as powerful as my Suburban. Other then that is beyond a great car I can't believe I'm saying this... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my new Prius! Michelle H , 02/17/2016 One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Love my new Prius! Amazing on gas, and the interior looks like a luxury vehicle! One alert: the view out the rear window is slightly obstructed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value