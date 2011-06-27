Used 2015 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
2015 Prius Three the Good and the Bad
The Prius sold me on reliability and comfort, I'm 5'6" and it fit me like a glove the controls work well. I moved from the Camry to the Prius but after 25mpg and frequent stops the 50mpg is a welcome improvement.
A Gas Saver
I did some research before purchasing this 2015 Prius II, and after driving it for a while here's a few thoughts: == Pro == It saves me on gas. In the city driving you can easily get 40+ MPG if you don't use it for racing. My previous Altima 2013 sedan can get about 20+ or even lower in heavy traffic, so thumb up on Prius. On the highway I can only get around 40 at cruising speed of 75 mph, that still beats Altima of 38 MPG, but not by a greater margin. Now I pay about 30 dollars each month for two tanks of gas, which is even cheaper than the car insurance. The car is pretty quiet running at low or mid speed, thanks to its battery technology. On pure battery mode you can barely hear the noise under the hood, just a little electric hissing sound. The space of the trunk is acceptable. Moreover if you fold down the rear seats you can probably fit in a bicycle (thought I haven't tried that). == cons == The handling of the vehicle at high speed is below average. On the highway, at high wind you can feel it blowing your vehicle sideways, so hold on tight to the steering wheel. The wind noise is there, and engine noise are very noticeable given its tiny 1.8 L engine. Try to pass a slow car in front of you? Switch to power mode so you can get more acceleration. The suspension is stiff - on the highway you can feel the bumpy pavement from your hip. The pillow material is awkwardly hard, so I cannot rest my head on it while driving on highway - it's giving me vibration from the bumpy road! So it's an underpowered car not designed for a road trip. == Other thoughts == I owned the vehicle for less than three months so can't say much about its reliability, thought I heard it's good. Toyota gives you free first three years service, and the vehicle doesn't need oil change of braking pad replacement very often, due to its hybrid design. So the cost of actual owning it should (partially) compensate the extra dollar you pay for a hybrid. It is a decent choice for daily commuter, but not a car fun to drive on the highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
AMAZING little car!
I have to say I'm a Chevy all power girl were mpg ment nothing to me (98 Suburban 7.6, 05 Suburban 350, 85 Corvette). I bought this little guy because I am a rideshare driver were mpg has a huge role. My mind was blown away with the 48-53+mpg I get, always on ECO/EV mode. Rear seats are very roomy and lots of leg room for my paxs, cargo area is huge, extremely easy to get in/out. Acceleration is fantastic, breaking will put u on the windshield (very powerful), steering is beyond smooth, sound system is okay. My 250lbs teen, and 3 kids fit no problem. Now I use it every chance I have for my personal rides. The cons are driver seat after 6+hrs driving becomes very uncomfortable because it doesn't have lumbar support. Sun exposure is insane (u have 2 tint the windows for sure), AC is not as powerful as my Suburban. Other then that is beyond a great car I can't believe I'm saying this...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my new Prius!
Love my new Prius! Amazing on gas, and the interior looks like a luxury vehicle! One alert: the view out the rear window is slightly obstructed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Prius - Did Not Disappointed
***Update 61k miles, Dec 2019*** Cumulative average is 50.1 MPG, and car is reliable, nothing wrong. Changed the transmission fluid for $190 as the only added preventive maintenance that wasn't required by the manufacturer. Mechanically solid, all electronics work, occasional dash rattle (especially in cold weather) but nothing out of the norm. Front seats are comfortable but new cars have improved seats. Ride is good, but like the seats new cars have improved ride/suspension quality. ***Update 54k miles, May 2019*** Cumulative average is 50.3 MPG, and car is reliable as brand new even as we near warranty end. Replaced the OEM tires with Michelin X-Tour A/S T+H (80k mile warranty) at Costco for $400. This was at 50k miles but probably could have stretched OEM tires to 55k or 60k miles if you don't care about safety or performance (I recommend replacing at 50k miles). No issues whatsoever: mechanically solid, electronics always well-behaved, fit and finish/quality is good as new. I would love a Model 3 but the Prius is too damn reliable for me to let go. ***Update 49k miles, Nov 2018*** Awesome car, awesome fuel economy, inexpensive to insure, reliable as a tank. ***Update 45k miles, May 2017*** Great car, even better fuel economy now that it has broken in, everything still works perfectly. Had to do a wheel realignment at 40k miles. ***Update 36k miles, Nov 2017*** Great car, great fuel economy, everything still works perfectly. **Update 28k miles, May 2017*** Still an awesome car. Everything is working as perfectly as day one, and nothing has broken or malfunctioned, powertrain or otherwise. Fuel economy has improved - on one tank of gas I averaged 56+MPG. The only "modification" to the car has been the addition of a small neck pillow (wraps around headrest) for the front passenger. With the mesh lumbar insert and neck pillow for the passenger, comfort for passenger has drastically improved. In my particular driving position it doesn't do anything, so the driver seat does not require one (in my opinion). Original Review: I had been interested in the idea of a Prius for over a decade now, and finally decided to pull the trigger when deciding to sell my 2011 WRX last year. I've owned the car for 13 months now and I love it. Acceleration is slower than WRX, but more than enough power to out-accelerate every other car on the road. Fuel economy is 52 MPG if I'm driving normally, 54 MPG if I attempt to hyper mile. Front seats needed more lumbar support (completely personal opinion - everyone's different on this one) so I went to Bed, Bath, and Beyond to pick up a $9 "Kiss My Back" mesh lumbar cushion. Rear seat offer lots of room. Interior is well thought out, controls make sense. Bluetooth audio/phone is flawless, and I can actually hold a conversation using Bluetooth phone now (WRX was way too loud). I can easily get about 550 miles per tank, and that's when I fuel up with about another gallon left. This has been a great car. Many people have false preconceptions about the Prius while others have an irrational hatred. If you're a logical, frugal, and practical person, the choice is pretty clearcut.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related Used 2015 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback