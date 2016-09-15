Used 2017 Toyota Prius v
Pros & Cons
- SUV-like passenger and cargo space with extremely un-SUV-like fuel economy
- Comfy ride on rough roads
- Glacial acceleration, even for a hybrid
- Awkward seating position for tall drivers
- Plastic interior surfaces look and feel cheap
- Lacks the regular Prius' many improvements introduced last year
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
While still a supersized version of the Prius hatchback, the 2017 Toyota Prius V is based on the previous generation Prius, rather than the substantially overhauled version that Toyota introduced last year. What this means is that the 2017 Prius V doesn't enjoy the ride and handling benefits of the new Prius or its improved interior quality. Still, it's a solid pick for shoppers in need of outstanding fuel economy, a larger backseat and more cargo-hauling capability than the normal Prius can provide.
While the V's acceleration might leave you wanting -- it's one of the slowest vehicles you can buy this year -- there's no denying that its fuel economy remains very impressive. It has achieved a 41 mpg combined EPA estimate on its window sticker, easily putting it at the top of the list for practical, fuel-efficient wagons.
The Prius V is the member of a fairly small segment, but among its competitors we're partial to the Ford C-Max Hybrid. While it can't hold as much cargo as the Prius V, the C-Max accelerates and turns better, and its cabin is more pleasant and its styling more handsome. Still, the Toyota Prius V is competent and remains a good pick in this group. It won't quicken your pulse, but its combination of fuel efficiency and practicality might win you over nevertheless.
Every 2017 Toyota Prius V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a rearview camera.
The Prius V Five with the Advanced Technology package includes a pre-collision safety system (which tightens the seatbelts and initiates braking when a crash is deemed unavoidable) and Toyota's Safety Connect telematics system (which includes emergency assistance and a stolen-vehicle locator).
In brake testing, a Prius V stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a respectable distance for the segment.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the Prius V its highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints and seat (whiplash protection) tests.
Toyota Prius v models
The 2017 Toyota Prius V (the V stands for "Versatility") is a five-passenger compact hybrid wagon available in four trim levels: Two, Three, Four and Five.
The base Two model rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, cruise control, a six-way adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and iPod/USB audio interface.
The Three adds power lumbar support (driver seat), a fold-down rear center armrest, a multi-information display, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and HD radio. A panoramic sunroof is optional.
Going with the Prius V Four gets you leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Finally, the Five model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and automatic LED headlights. The Advanced Technology package available on the Five includes the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlight control, a premium JBL eight-speaker sound system, a pre-collision safety system and Toyota's Safety Connect system.
The 2017 Toyota Prius V is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with two electric motors and a battery pack. Combined output is 134 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
In our track testing, a Prius V accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds, considerably slower than the Ford C-Max (8.1 seconds) and hybrid sedans. The EPA rates this hybrid wagon at 41 mpg combined (43 mpg city/39 mpg highway), and we've found it easy to achieve these numbers in real-world driving.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Interior
With its large and clearly-labeled controls and easy-to-use high-mounted shift lever, the Prius V cabin is an accommodating place. Its steering wheel is too far away for taller drivers due to the rather meager reach of its telescoping function, and the seat doesn't have enough adjustments to compensate. Storage compartments abound, however. There are two stacked gloveboxes and a large center console bin, along with an open nook beneath the center stack.
Functional though it may be, the interior comes up short in aesthetic appeal. The gauges are nestled in a recessed area in the middle of the dashboard, leaving the area in front of the steering wheel looking like an unfinished void. Cabin material quality is inconsistent, too; some of its plastics are nicely grained, while others look flimsy and low-budget. Toyota's Entune touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration system (Prius V Two and up) work well enough, but the C-Max Hybrid's new Sync 3 interface is easier to use and has a bigger screen.
One clever feature the Prius V boasts is its split-folding rear seat, which reclines and slides fore and aft. Backseat passengers can enjoy limousine-like legroom, or you can have an expansive cargo capacity or some combination of the two. There's also a good amount of headroom for taller passengers and a generous 34.3 cubic feet cargo hold behind the rear seats. And with 67.3 cubic feet available with the rear seats down, the Prius V's total cargo capacity rivals most small crossover SUVs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Prius v.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Don't understand a review that states it accelerates sluggishly. Come on guys, a lot of us women drive Prius' and are not looking to drag race anyone while we are driving . . . Get real. Compared to my 2007 Prius sedan this car has awesome acceleration! Am very disappointed there is no slot to hold the Fob as my 2007 had but maybe that is just me. I wonder why the engineers sacrificed or forgot that. I have the complete technology package and have had no problems with the dynamic assisted front radar and it automatically slowing the car when cruise control is engaged - works flawlessly on my car. I do dislike a center console that is hinged toward the front passenger seat - seems very awkward to me. Love the panoramic moonroof just question why the engineers chose to make it more of a stationery window that doesn't open than a real sunroof. It rides smoothly and whisper quiet so I am extremely pleased with the ride. Some of these vehicles do not look attractive or cheap. The dealer had a white Prius V that looked very cheap inside and out. I had them ship in a Silver Metallic one with the black and gray interior and there was a world of difference in how the car looked inside and out. Mine was so much richer looking than the Titanium White one . . . Even the sales people were going outside to look at it in silver (light gray) and were making the same comment. Very comfortable to drive, love the navigation system built in, ability to sync my garage door opener through the rear view mirror, sound is decent withe the 8 speakers in the five model. The inside door trim no longer has any fabric - so yes it does look a lot different and to some it may look cheaper. It is a Wagon geared toward families with easy to clean surfaces. There is leather at the bottom of the inside windows followed my molded plastic. No big deal for me - she should be easy to keep looking new and won't rot like fabric or fade over time. I think you should judge the V for yourself. This is my 2nd Prius and I have owned 3 Camry's also in the past, in addition to 2 Buick and a Subaru. My highest mug in the city has been 55.1 mpg and When I filled her up last week I got about 47 mpg combined in city and highway driving which pleased me greatly. Much higher than my 2007 Prius sedan ever got and the car is still breaking in its engine.
Update: gas mileage continues to fall. The average gas mileage is only 36.1 (though the Toyota computer thinks the overall average is 38.1!). For a Prius this is terrible. Others have noted some Prius Vs get great gas mileage (mid 40s) and others, like this one terrible gas mileage. Wish I could turn it in as a lemon but the Toyota techs say the difference between actual and computed is within tolerances! To me it is false advertising. And the rating system above does not have an area to mark Toyota down for poor fuel economy and disinformation provided by the MID. 8^( The radar dynamic cruise control is great, but the pre-collision system truly falls short to the point one wonders if it is working. Even when set at the greatest distance for protection, it rarely engages except as (or after) braking in a true emergency situation. That is not a good implementation in my personal opinion. If I compare it to the performance of the radar dynamic cruise control that appears to work as one would expect (if a car pulls in front of you it automatically decelerates up to and including braking if required) at a comfortable distance (that you set in a similar fashion). If you are going to be moving something long, please know that the front seats do not fold forward, you need to remove the headrest and fold them back before folding the back seat forward. Overall it has been a very good car so far and it has a surprisingly comfortable ride.
Overall a great investment for better mpg and cargo space. When driving in Power Mode, it becomes more fun and responsive with little loss to MPG. Overall an amazing and fun car. Average 47.5 mpg even in Power Mode.
I found this car to be preferable to getting an SUV with lower gas mileage. It is roomy and functional enough to do all the chores that I need and to transport my 3 basset hounds safely. Still need to figure out all the technology features. My last car was a 2002 Prius the original with very basic features, so this is a significant upgrade.
Features & Specs
|Three 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|43 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Two 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|43 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Four 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|43 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Five 4dr Wagon
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|43 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2017 Toyota Prius v is the 2017 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,675.
Other versions include:
- Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,060
- Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $26,675
- Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,695
- Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,935
What are the different models of Toyota Prius v?
More about the 2017 Toyota Prius v
A better name for the 2017 Toyota Prius V might be the Prius Plus because that's what it is: a supersized version of the Prius hatchback, designed for customers who need more room but still want exceptional fuel economy. Indeed, it's called "Prius+" in Europe, where seven-passenger seating comes standard. The North American market gets only the five-passenger version, though, so families beyond a certain size need not apply.
The Prius V is sort of a cross between a minivan and a station wagon, targeted at folks who aren't quite ready for the comparatively bulky Toyota Sienna. Mechanically, the Prius V shares much with the previous-generation regular Prius, including its gas-electric Hybrid Synergy Drive system. Combined gas-electric output is rated at 134 horsepower, which isn't the sort of number that inspires sporty driving, especially considering the extra bulk of the Prius V. A continuously variable automatic transmission handles the shifting duties.
There's 34 cubic feet of cargo space in the back, upped to 67 cubic feet if you fold down the rear seatbacks. The front passenger seat can even be folded flat to make room for extra-long items like surfboards. Multiple trim packages are available, ranging from basic to relatively luxurious. As the 2017 Toyota Prius V is based on the previous-generation Prius, there are some up-to-date items offered on the new Prius that aren't available yet on the Prius V.
You'll still find plenty of features, however, even on the base model, which comes with niceties such as automatic climate control and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Fully optioned, the Prius V boasts heated imitation-leather seats, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and a premium JBL sound system. The new Prius may have more tricks, but the V is no slouch, especially if extra interior space is a consideration.
On the performance front, the Prius V is frankly one of the slowest vehicles offered on the market today. With a 0-60 mph time of 10.3 seconds, freeway merges are best planned carefully. But for some buyers, the V's practicality will prove irresistible, even if its acceleration isn't exactly thrilling. Additionally, the V has strong safety credentials, including the highest possible crash test ratings from the IIHS.
Overall, the Prius V is a solid, roomy appliance that returns a whopping 41 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA, handily beating any gas-powered vehicle on the road with comparable interior space. Throw in Toyota's reputation for dependability and good resale value and you've got ample reason to consider this supersized Prius as your next family hauler. Edmunds' reviews and shopping tools can help pinpoint the right 2017 Toyota Prius V for you.
Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Overview
The Used 2017 Toyota Prius v is offered in the following submodels: Prius v Wagon. Available styles include Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2017 Toyota Prius v?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Toyota Prius v and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Prius v 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Prius v.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Toyota Prius v and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Prius v featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
