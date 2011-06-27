Excellent fuel mileage. The Prius rides and handles like any small firm suspension car, it is NOT a luxury cruiser or sports car. The Prius has a deceptively large interior with excellent cargo space. It does run with the pack on our busy interstates. Slightly noisier than one would expect. There is a learning curve in adapting your driving habits to a Hybrid. Zero mechanical problems or malfunctions so far, (at least prior to the current accident). Interior materials are inferior but tough,could be much better. We have not been able to duplicate the advertised 51 Mpg, but it is only a minor disappointment as I find 48.7 for all my local, city, and Interstate driving quite acceptable. We get occasional trip averages of over 60 mpg (My Ford pickup gets 14mpg at best). Trips of over a thousand miles were comfortable enough, and I am 6'2" tall. The Prius does what it is designed to do, which is to cleanly use the minimum of fuel while getting you safely to your destination. Safety, unfortunately, I can attest to the excellent safety of the Prius in an accident situation, after being rear ended by a speeding Nissan pickup truck in a multi - vehicle accident. *** $8500.00 + damage to the rear and front. All sheet metal, no major systems involved. ruined the hatch.NO encroachment to the actual interior! Destroyed the front of the Nissan pickup truck back to the engine block. From my experience the Prius is one tough little car! Would I buy another Prius? Absolutely, positively yes! **** New: Mileage now at 35000 . We just completed 2000 + mile round trip emergency evacuation from hurricane Florence. No incidents or problems with the Prius, just drastically overloaded and cramped. 'Cause we had two adults, 3 medium large dogs, 5 kitty cats, and everything it was possible to cram into the car, we took everything that we could not replace. We ran the car continuously for 22 hrs, only shutting it down for refueling, and to ck oil,water and tire pressures . After completion of the return trip our mileage for the trip was down to 43 mpg, which was ok for 1700+ miles of 70 plus mph Interstate, and 300+ miles of poor secondary roads, in this totally overloaded vehicle. I would not advocate or recommend abusing your Prius in this way. I would not normally do it, but at the time we were given a Mandatory Evacuation and Florence was a cat4 Hurricane. In conclusion the Prius performed admirably in every way. P.S. I am always very careful to avoid standing water in the Prius under any circumstance. Our mileage is now returning to normal parameters now that we are home.

