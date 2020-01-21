2019 Toyota Prius c
What’s new
- The base and top-level trims eliminated from Prius C lineup
- Two remaining midlevel trims renamed L and LE
- Part of the first generation of the Prius C introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Reliably returns excellent fuel economy
- Surprisingly roomy interior for such a small car
- Compact form makes it easy to maneuver and park
- Comes standard with active safety tech and touchscreen infotainment
- Stiff ride that's uncomfortable on rough roads
- Slow acceleration, even for a hybrid
- Low-rent materials in the interior
- Noticeable wind and road noise at highway speed
Which Prius c does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you're looking for simple and fuel-efficient transportation, it doesn't get much better than the 2019 Toyota Prius C. The Prius C is essentially a smaller and less advanced version of the ultra-popular Prius hatchback. It has a lower price, less space and fewer features, but it offers similarly high fuel economy.
Underneath, the Prius C uses the old version of the standard Prius hybrid system, but that doesn't stop it from achieving an impressive EPA rating of 46 mpg combined. The conventional gasoline engine and the battery combine for just 99 horsepower, which means the Prius C is pretty slow. But in city traffic it does just fine. And despite its small footprint, the Prius C is still relatively spacious — there's enough room for four adults and their baggage.
There are some drawbacks. The C's ride quality is stiff, and there's a lot of wind and road noise at highway speeds. Interior quality is a bit below segment standards, too. Overall, however, we'd recommend a closer look at the 2019 Prius C, even if you've avoided hybrids in the past.
Toyota Prius c models
The 2019 Prius C comes in two simple trim levels: L and LE. Both come with a hybrid drivetrain that pairs an electric motor with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder (99 horsepower, 82 pound-feet of torque). Together, the hybrid powertrain drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. With its small dimensions and hybrid powertrain, the Prius C gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined (48 city/43 highway).
Both the L and the LE come standard with a limited version of Toyota's Safety Sense. In the Prius C, this system includes forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.
Beyond this safety equipment, the L comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, LED headlights and taillights, power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, cloth seats with a 60/40-split folding rear bench, and a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable steering wheel. Entertainment duties are handled by a 6.1-inch touchscreen system with voice commands, Bluetooth, a USB port and a four-speaker stereo.
The LE comes with a few more items, but not much. It adds proximity entry with push-button start and an upgraded infotainment system. The LE also comes with a 6.1-inch screen with higher resolution, navigation, satellite radio and Toyota's Entune app suite.
Model is discontinued, but I'm glad I bought anyway. Handles smoothly, fuel savings are fantastic, city driving is very good but highway driving is only ok.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$22,955
|MPG
|48 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|99 hp @ 4800 rpm
|L 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$21,530
|MPG
|48 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|99 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Prius c safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver of potential front collisions and may reduce the vehicle's speed to mitigate damage.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle departs from its lane without signaling.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches high beams on and off for maximum visibility, depending on road conditions and the presence of other vehicles.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Prius C vs. the competition
Toyota Prius C vs. Honda Fit
Because the Prius C is a hybrid and the Honda Fit isn't, comparing fuel economy isn't really fair. The Prius C gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined while the Fit is rated at 33 mpg combined. The Fit makes up for this lack in efficiency with better interior quality, more equipment for the money, and an overall driving experience that's much more enjoyable.
Toyota Prius C vs. Toyota Prius
The standard Toyota Prius was redesigned just a few years ago and now is more spacious and efficient. Rated at 52 mpg combined, it's even beating its little brother, the Prius C. The standard Prius is more expensive, though, so you'll have to look at a base model to get close to the Prius C's low price. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Toyota Prius.
Toyota Prius C vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
As far as small, efficient cars go, the Chevrolet Bolt is certainly worth a look. The Bolt is an electric vehicle, so you'll need to have access to a nearby charging station or one at your house. With impressive EV range and a suite of available modern features, it compares favorably to the Prius C, despite the price difference. Read Edmunds long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
