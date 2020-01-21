  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2019 Toyota Prius c

What’s new

  • The base and top-level trims eliminated from Prius C lineup
  • Two remaining midlevel trims renamed L and LE
  • Part of the first generation of the Prius C introduced for 2012

Pros & Cons

  • Reliably returns excellent fuel economy
  • Surprisingly roomy interior for such a small car
  • Compact form makes it easy to maneuver and park
  • Comes standard with active safety tech and touchscreen infotainment
  • Stiff ride that's uncomfortable on rough roads
  • Slow acceleration, even for a hybrid
  • Low-rent materials in the interior
  • Noticeable wind and road noise at highway speed
MSRP Starting at
$21,530
Which Prius c does Edmunds recommend?

We'd go with the Prius C LE. Both the base L and the top-level LE get Toyota's Safety Sense technology (forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, automatic high beams), but the top-level LE, which doesn't cost much more, gets navigation, a higher-resolution touchscreen and additional stereo speakers.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking for simple and fuel-efficient transportation, it doesn't get much better than the 2019 Toyota Prius C. The Prius C is essentially a smaller and less advanced version of the ultra-popular Prius hatchback. It has a lower price, less space and fewer features, but it offers similarly high fuel economy.

Underneath, the Prius C uses the old version of the standard Prius hybrid system, but that doesn't stop it from achieving an impressive EPA rating of 46 mpg combined. The conventional gasoline engine and the battery combine for just 99 horsepower, which means the Prius C is pretty slow. But in city traffic it does just fine. And despite its small footprint, the Prius C is still relatively spacious — there's enough room for four adults and their baggage.

There are some drawbacks. The C's ride quality is stiff, and there's a lot of wind and road noise at highway speeds. Interior quality is a bit below segment standards, too. Overall, however, we'd recommend a closer look at the 2019 Prius C, even if you've avoided hybrids in the past.

Toyota Prius c models

The 2019 Prius C comes in two simple trim levels: L and LE. Both come with a hybrid drivetrain that pairs an electric motor with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder (99 horsepower, 82 pound-feet of torque). Together, the hybrid powertrain drives the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. With its small dimensions and hybrid powertrain, the Prius C gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined (48 city/43 highway).

Both the L and the LE come standard with a limited version of Toyota's Safety Sense. In the Prius C, this system includes forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

Beyond this safety equipment, the L comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, LED headlights and taillights, power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, cloth seats with a 60/40-split folding rear bench, and a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable steering wheel. Entertainment duties are handled by a 6.1-inch touchscreen system with voice commands, Bluetooth, a USB port and a four-speaker stereo.

The LE comes with a few more items, but not much. It adds proximity entry with push-button start and an upgraded infotainment system. The LE also comes with a 6.1-inch screen with higher resolution, navigation, satellite radio and Toyota's Entune app suite.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

It's very solid and reassuring but not exactly sporty. Still, there's more to like than you'd expect from a car that can exceed 50 mpg.

Acceleration

The Prius C is not speedy, but it gets up to freeway pace adequately and holds its own in city traffic. It's about what you would expect from a car that can deliver up to 50 mpg.

Braking

The brake pedal has a solid feel that's reassuring. In light use there's a faint whine as the hybrid system turns braking energy into electricity for the battery.

Steering

Generally, the steering is responsive and direct. Smaller tires and wheels allow for tight U-turns and a very city-friendly turning radius.

Handling

The Prius C is well-balanced and agile, but its fuel-saving, low-rolling resistance tires don't have much grip. It's competent but rarely impressive in this area.

Drivability

Toyota's hybrids are built around a stepless continuously variable automatic transmission that's butter-smooth. It doesn't always sound that way, however, as the motor cycles on and off.

Comfort

The Prius C is a small car that rides bigger than you'd expect. The seats are surprisingly comfortable despite their basic adjustments and cloth upholstery.

Seat comfort

They don't come across as plush, but the seats are comfortable enough for putting in long hours behind the wheel.

Ride comfort

Better than you might expect from a small car with tires designed for mileage over comfort. At times, it even seems more settled and less up on tiptoes than the regular Prius.

Noise & vibration

Wind and road noise in the Prius C is at or slightly above the class average. The hybrid system itself emits characteristic noises at unpredictable intervals.

Climate control

It's a fairly spartan arrangement, with essentially one large dial for temperature control and a handful of buttons for mode, fan speed, recirculation and defrost functions. A pretty clean setup.

Interior

The simple, well-placed controls make the C easy to live with, and its long wheelbase provides usable cabin room for occupants. Trunk space starts off modest, but with the seats folded, the hatchback is versatile.

Ease of use

Unlike other Prius models, the C has a conventional shifter. The automatic climate controls are elegant and easy, and there are numerous useful steering wheel buttons.

Getting in/getting out

The front doors open wide, and there are no obstructions. The rear is similar but not as well-suited for those taller than 6 feet.

Roominess

Plenty of front-seat space for taller occupants, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes for the proper fit. But rear seat space is a bit tighter.

Visibility

Slender pillars and lots of glass add up to good forward and rear side visibility, but the rear roof pillar is thick and the rear window is small.

Quality

Hybrids are more expensive than their conventional counterparts, but Toyota hasn't scrimped to offset that premium. The Prius C feels more substantial than typical subcompacts and cheaper non-hybrids in the same size class.

Utility

There's enough space behind the rear seats for groceries — 17.1 cubic feet — and a large suitcase just fits. Fold down the rear seats and this small hatchback becomes fairly voluminous.

Technology

The Prius C has one of the easier touchscreen interfaces to work with, and it's standard across the board. The menu structure and functions are intuitive, and graphics are crisp. Even the base model comes with Bluetooth and voice commands.

Smartphone integration

Entune is Toyota's smartphone app package, offering the ability to connect with apps such as Pandora, Yelp and Facebook while on the go. But it doesn't include Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Driver aids

Toyota's Safety Sense package comes standard on all models and includes forward collision mitigation, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. It's a pretty generous and uncommon offering at this level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Prius c.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Great car
    PriusCFan,
    L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    Model is discontinued, but I'm glad I bought anyway. Handles smoothly, fuel savings are fantastic, city driving is very good but highway driving is only ok.

    Features & Specs

    LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    LE 4dr Hatchback
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$22,955
    MPG 48 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower99 hp @ 4800 rpm
    L 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    L 4dr Hatchback
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$21,530
    MPG 48 city / 43 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower99 hp @ 4800 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Prius c safety features:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns the driver of potential front collisions and may reduce the vehicle's speed to mitigate damage.
    Lane Departure Alert
    Alerts the driver when the vehicle departs from its lane without signaling.
    Automatic High Beams
    Switches high beams on and off for maximum visibility, depending on road conditions and the presence of other vehicles.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Toyota Prius C vs. the competition

    Toyota Prius C vs. Honda Fit

    Because the Prius C is a hybrid and the Honda Fit isn't, comparing fuel economy isn't really fair. The Prius C gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined while the Fit is rated at 33 mpg combined. The Fit makes up for this lack in efficiency with better interior quality, more equipment for the money, and an overall driving experience that's much more enjoyable.

    Compare Toyota Prius C & Honda Fit features

    Toyota Prius C vs. Toyota Prius

    The standard Toyota Prius was redesigned just a few years ago and now is more spacious and efficient. Rated at 52 mpg combined, it's even beating its little brother, the Prius C. The standard Prius is more expensive, though, so you'll have to look at a base model to get close to the Prius C's low price. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Toyota Prius.

    Compare Toyota Prius C & Toyota Prius features

    Toyota Prius C vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV

    As far as small, efficient cars go, the Chevrolet Bolt is certainly worth a look. The Bolt is an electric vehicle, so you'll need to have access to a nearby charging station or one at your house. With impressive EV range and a suite of available modern features, it compares favorably to the Prius C, despite the price difference. Read Edmunds long-term road test of the Chevrolet Bolt.

    Compare Toyota Prius C & Chevrolet Bolt EV features

