  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Prius
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior fuel economy
  • abundant backseat room
  • spacious cargo area
  • comfortable ride
  • available high-tech options.
  • Awkward driving position for some
  • disappointing interior materials
  • elevated amounts of road noise
  • slow acceleration
  • busy-looking gauge cluster.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Prius for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$11,000 - $13,990
Used Prius for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Prius remains the quintessential hybrid car and a solid all-around choice, though other, newer hybrids are more enjoyable to drive.

Vehicle overview

For the past decade, the Toyota Prius has dominated the hybrid car segment. In its early years, the Prius faced little competition, but these days there are plenty of compact and midsize hybrids in this price range. The fact that Toyota's iconic hybrid hatchback has remained number one is a testament to its packaging. The well-rounded 2014 Toyota Prius hits all the targets for most consumers shopping in this class.

The big contributor to the Prius' evergreen popularity is its amazing fuel economy -- the Prius' EPA combined rating of 50 mpg is topped only by the smaller Prius C and much more expensive plug-in hybrids such as the Chevrolet Volt. The Prius is also a pleasant car to drive in the daily grind. No, it won't raise the pulse of driving enthusiasts, but it is an easy-to-park, comfortable and spacious vehicle. And then there's the Prius' strong record for reliability and longevity. Considering all these practical attributes, it's no wonder you see Priuses used as taxicabs in many cities.

Still, not all is perfect in Toyota Prius land. Some of the interior materials are subpar, and the driving position is awkward for taller people due to the steering wheel's limited range of telescoping adjustment. Furthermore, Toyota's hybrid faces much tougher rivals than in years past. While the Prius easily outclasses the Honda Insight, there is stiffer competition in the form of the recently introduced 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid, which has a nicer interior and handles better to boot. If a versatile hatchback body style is not a must, midsize hybrid sedans like the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid offer higher levels of comfort and refinement.

You should also factor in the higher up-front price of buying a hybrid car. Today's gasoline- and diesel-powered compact cars get great fuel economy and cost considerably less. When you weigh the Prius' higher price against its 50 mpg EPA rating, you should bear in mind that it might take years to realize a net savings over more conventional alternatives.

That said, the 2014 Toyota Prius remains the quintessential hybrid, and its blend of fuel efficiency, practicality, comfort and handy high-tech features makes it an easy choice in this segment.

2014 Toyota Prius models

The 2014 Toyota Prius is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback available in four trim levels: Two, Three, Four and Five. The "Five" is not to be confused with the Prius V, which is a larger wagon version of the Prius that's covered in a separate review.

Standard equipment on the Prius Two includes 15-inch alloy wheels, heated power mirrors, a rear window wiper, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, an advanced trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Prius Three gains an enhanced keyless entry system, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice controls, satellite radio, HD radio and Toyota's Entune system, which includes real-time information (traffic, weather, fuel prices, sports scores) and the ability to use apps like Pandora, iHeart Radio and Open Table via a connection with your smartphone.

Stepping up to the Prius Four gets you automatic headlights, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, SofTex (leatherette) upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a JBL sound system with eight GreenEdge speakers.

The Prius Five features 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and LED headlights.

An optional Solar Roof package for the Prius Three adds a sunroof and a solar-powered ventilation system that keeps the car cool to limit the burden on the air-conditioning system. It's also offered for the Four, and then includes a head-up display, Safety Connect emergency communications and an upgraded navigation system with a 7-inch high-definition display and split-screen capability.

The Five's Advanced Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision alert system, a lane-departure warning system, Safety Connect, a head-up display and the higher-quality navigation display.

Available on all trims is the Plus Appearance package, which adds unique 17-inch alloy wheels and a seven-piece aerodynamic body kit. To this, the Plus Performance package (availability depends on trim level) adds a sport-tuned suspension and unique badging.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Prius sees no notable changes other than the discontinuation of the Persona Series Special Edition.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a pair of electric motor/generators. Together they send a total output of 134 horsepower to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In track testing, we clocked the Prius from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds; that's about the same as the Insight, but slower than the C-Max Hybrid and the aforementioned hybrid midsize sedans. The EPA estimates the 2014 Prius will return a very impressive 50 mpg combined (51 mpg city/48 mpg highway). In real-world testing, we've found these estimates reasonably accurate.

Safety

Every 2014 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The Prius Four and Five can be equipped with Toyota's Safety Connect emergency communications system, which includes emergency and roadside assistance, collision notification and stolen vehicle location. All but the Prius Two come standard with a rearview camera, while the Prius Five includes a frontal-collision warning system and a lane-departure warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Prius came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet: very good for a compact or midsize car.

In government crash tests, the Prius received a rating of four stars (out of a possible five) for overall protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Prius the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Acceleration in the 2014 Toyota Prius is far from sprightly, but it should be adequate for most buyers. Four driving modes -- Normal, Eco, Power and EV -- allow the driver to choose the optimum powertrain configuration depending on conditions. Eco is measured and sluggish, but returns the best fuel economy. Power is useful for entering freeways or driving on hills. EV mode locks out the gasoline engine, but only allows a maximum speed of 25 mph and requires at least a half-charged battery pack.

Around town, the Prius is an easy-to-drive runabout. The steering doesn't provide much feedback, but it makes the car effortless to maneuver in parking lots without feeling overly light at highway speeds. The ride is generally comfortable, but nastier bumps can upset the suspension and disturb the car's occupants. There is also an excessive amount of road noise that permeates the cabin regardless of speed. Moreover, the noises emitted by the Prius' small gasoline engine under hard acceleration are not what we'd describe as sonorous.

Interior

The 2014 Toyota Prius features straightforward controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage tray underneath. It's stylish and also helps maximize cabin space. The digital instrument panel features a floating layer that displays audio, temperature and trip computer information when the driver touches those controls on the steering wheel, minimizing eye movement. Some drivers might find the overall design a bit too busy-looking, however.

The standard touchscreen operates many of the Prius' high-tech features and is, for the most part, smartly designed. The Entune system in the Prius Three and above can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use Entune.

Materials quality in the Prius is also disappointing, with harder and cheaper plastics than other cars in its price range. The corduroy-like texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but collects oil from the skin and causes circular dark spots on most buttons.

However, the Prius remains highly versatile. The hatchback body style provides considerably more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, and the backseat offers plenty of space for passengers. Sadly, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. Even though there's a telescoping column, it doesn't come out nearly far enough to enable a comfortable driving position.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Prius.

5(69%)
4(6%)
3(12%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Prius "3" Model - Bought 5/25/2014
brian20675,05/27/2014
Me:6'3"(240 lbs) "tall back" Headroom (good): few inches to spare legroom (good): would be nice if the steering wheel telescoped a few more inches toward me, so I could move the seat back more. (can live with it though - not unsafe to drive). legroom width (good) - plenty of side2side room visibility (good): Rear View is just a little restricted. Would be nice if side view mirrors were larger/larger field of view. display (good): placed away from driver for ease of viewing. -smooth ride so far (new car) -quick acceleration when needed -back head/leg room (ok) -It's a commuter car (mpg=priority#1), not a luxury sedan. Toyota did an awesome job.
Love our Prius
hondoman45,08/10/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We have the Prius 3 package which has navigation and keyless opening of the two front doors and the hatchback. The smartkey system is wonderful as the key fob stays in your pocket yet you can open the doors and start the car. We also have this on our 2008 Prius which is also a fine car. Haven't had any issues with the nav and we've used it in most of the western states. This generation of the prius is quieter and rides more smoothly than the previous two. It gets about 10% better gas mileage than our 2008 without babying it. On the highway my 2008 gets about 44-45 mpg while the 2014 gets at least 50 mpg. Luggage capacity is not an issue for our family as it fits many suitcases. This car has only 16k miles but I expect it will hold up as well as the 2008. No problems with the car. It did come with cheap Bridgestone tires which were garbage and were replaced at 10k miles by Michelin Premiers which are outstanding for snow and handling. My wife drives like a formula one driver yet gets about 46 mpg in the city. Wish we would have gone for the softex interior as the cloth is easily dirtied. Headlights are excellent and improved over the prior generation. Climate control is typical Toyota: excellent. Visibility once you get used to the rear window is excellent as well. If you aren't intimidated by it, the car is easy to work on and super cheap to maintain. It is a nice feeling to have cars that are reliable and safe. Definitely recommend this car.
car was totaled May 2015
tcmat,09/15/2014
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Not hard to see why they call this car "iconic" - it performs very well in every category. It's a geek's car in every good sense; the techy dash keeps you informed of your efficiency, and encourages you to drive intelligently; the 50mpg average is easily attainable. Plenty of room front and rear; I'm 6ft-3in, and can set driver's seat for me, and still be comfortable in the driver-side back. Comfortable ride, good pickup on twisty hills, and good cargo capacity with seats folded (seats up, still a good grocery hauler). Not a flashy sporty car, but does the job it's built to do, and does it in solid Toyota style. UPDATE: unfortunately, the car was totaled by another vehicle recently; we replaced it with a Camry, but will try the new design Prius at a leter date.
2014 Prius for Pats fan
steve gopats,06/30/2017
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is a great car. The fuel mileage is phenomenal. On flat with no wind we're talking 60-68 mpg at 65-70 mph. Anyway, I like considering that it takes me half as much money to go just as far as other people in 20-30 mpg cars. And, only adding half as much pollution. Your kids will appreciate that someday.
See all 16 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Prius

Used 2014 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $11,599 and$13,705 with odometer readings between 47082 and108337 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $11,000 and$11,998 with odometer readings between 102382 and114676 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $13,990 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 69968 and69968 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2014 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,000 and mileage as low as 47082 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,528.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,419.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,146.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,756.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles