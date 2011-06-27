Vehicle overview

For the past decade, the Toyota Prius has dominated the hybrid car segment. In its early years, the Prius faced little competition, but these days there are plenty of compact and midsize hybrids in this price range. The fact that Toyota's iconic hybrid hatchback has remained number one is a testament to its packaging. The well-rounded 2014 Toyota Prius hits all the targets for most consumers shopping in this class.

The big contributor to the Prius' evergreen popularity is its amazing fuel economy -- the Prius' EPA combined rating of 50 mpg is topped only by the smaller Prius C and much more expensive plug-in hybrids such as the Chevrolet Volt. The Prius is also a pleasant car to drive in the daily grind. No, it won't raise the pulse of driving enthusiasts, but it is an easy-to-park, comfortable and spacious vehicle. And then there's the Prius' strong record for reliability and longevity. Considering all these practical attributes, it's no wonder you see Priuses used as taxicabs in many cities.

Still, not all is perfect in Toyota Prius land. Some of the interior materials are subpar, and the driving position is awkward for taller people due to the steering wheel's limited range of telescoping adjustment. Furthermore, Toyota's hybrid faces much tougher rivals than in years past. While the Prius easily outclasses the Honda Insight, there is stiffer competition in the form of the recently introduced 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid, which has a nicer interior and handles better to boot. If a versatile hatchback body style is not a must, midsize hybrid sedans like the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid offer higher levels of comfort and refinement.

You should also factor in the higher up-front price of buying a hybrid car. Today's gasoline- and diesel-powered compact cars get great fuel economy and cost considerably less. When you weigh the Prius' higher price against its 50 mpg EPA rating, you should bear in mind that it might take years to realize a net savings over more conventional alternatives.

That said, the 2014 Toyota Prius remains the quintessential hybrid, and its blend of fuel efficiency, practicality, comfort and handy high-tech features makes it an easy choice in this segment.