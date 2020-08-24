Used 2015 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas

This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2015 Toyota Prius Five Contain your laughter as you pass each gas station knowing others only wished they had the same gas mileage as this beauty. Great on gas! Almost like driving for free! Not only will you get great mileage but you'll make fewer stops to gas up! Make your carbon footprint smaller with this gas friendly vehicle. So clean you'd swear it was new! No need to speak up in this interior. You'll be heard just fine. After a long hard day, you don't need to try to drown out road noise with your radio. Just sit back and listen to all that nothing. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 51 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DUXF1930869

Stock: S201791A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020