Used 2015 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

- 92,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,994$3,201 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Toyota Prius 5dr HB Three... Clean Title, No Accidents No Damage. $225 Manufacturer Installed Additional Options. Alloy Rims, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DUXF1900979
Stock: X900979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 111,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$10,495$2,384 Below Market
Perry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - National City / California
FRESH OIL CHANGE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, 6J x 15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Back-Up Camera, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 51/48 City/Highway MPGPERRY'S GOT IT ALL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DUXF0460963
Stock: J20147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 78,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,999$2,975 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU5F1910562
Stock: 910562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,900$3,076 Below Market
Liberty Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
ALL APPROVED! TODOS APPROVADOS! Apply online Libertyautocars.com !! Get Approved Today !! Libertyautocars.com Give us a call at 813-310-7373 with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3F0413080
Stock: 7254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 95,510 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,977$2,272 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
Sea Glass Pearl exterior. $1,200 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 48 MPG Hwy/51 MPG City! NAV, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, DISPLAY AUDIO with NAVIGATION & ENTUNE, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGESDISPLAY AUDIO with NAVIGATION & ENTUNE. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says With an EPA combined estimate of 50 mpg, you won't find another competing hybrid that can match it. Also in the Prius' favor: It's reliable, easy to drive around town and spacious, thanks to the hatchback design.. Great Gas Mileage: 51 MPG City. AFFORDABLEThis Prius is priced $1,200 below NADA Retail. WHO WE AREAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU2F1912706
Stock: F1912706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 113,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,028 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU2F0457829
Stock: 457829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,011 milesGreat Deal
$9,495$2,351 Below Market
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior, Two trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 48 MPG Hwy/51 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Toyota Two with Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "With an EPA combined estimate of 50 mpg, you won't find another competing hybrid that can match it. Also in the Prius' favor: It's reliable, easy to drive around town and spacious, thanks to the hatchback design.". Great Gas Mileage: 51 MPG City.VISIT US TODAYPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DUXF1911304
Stock: 13293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 110,581 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,199 Below Market
Royal Auto Dealer - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU1F0426006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,396$1,908 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
NavigationToyotaQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED HYBRID, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 19 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 48 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 2 OWNERS and 19 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DUXF0410404
Stock: MAJ0433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 103,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,998
Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas
This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2015 Toyota Prius Five Contain your laughter as you pass each gas station knowing others only wished they had the same gas mileage as this beauty. Great on gas! Almost like driving for free! Not only will you get great mileage but you'll make fewer stops to gas up! Make your carbon footprint smaller with this gas friendly vehicle. So clean you'd swear it was new! No need to speak up in this interior. You'll be heard just fine. After a long hard day, you don't need to try to drown out road noise with your radio. Just sit back and listen to all that nothing. When you are looking to buy a used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DUXF1930869
Stock: S201791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2015 Toyota Prius Two78,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,495$1,907 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Back Up Monitor Classic Silver Metallic Misty Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Toyota Prius has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Toyota Prius. This 2015 Toyota Prius comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3F0477233
Stock: F0477233
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2015 Toyota Prius Three53,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,288$2,033 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Navigation • Backup Camera • Bluetooth • *4.29% APR financing based on approved tier 1 credit and expires 08/31/2020. TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year or 100K Warranty* 1 YEAR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU7F0443201
Stock: 1PV4892
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 142,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,735 Below Market
Empire Motors LTD - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU6F0443836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,500$1,712 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Tewksbury - Tewksbury / Massachusetts
We are excited to offer this 2015 Toyota Prius. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota Prius Two is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2015 Toyota Prius: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet and has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, Leading fuel economy, and advanced hybrid powertrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU6F0471796
Stock: F0471796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 126,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,297$1,684 Below Market
Lake Chevrolet - Clear Lake / Iowa
PRICE DROP FROM $11,999, EPA 48 MPG Hwy/51 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner. Bluetooth, CD Player AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota Two with Nautical Blue Metallic exterior and Misty Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'With an EPA combined estimate of 50 mpg, you won't find another competing hybrid that can match it. Also in the Prius' favor: It's reliable, easy to drive around town and spacious, thanks to the hatchback design.' -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE Reduced from $11,999. This Prius is priced $2,100 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US Pritchard's Advantage Rewardswe reward you for doing business with us!Lifetime Engine Guarantee -Lifetime Multi-Point Inspections -Lifetime Shuttle Service -Lifetime Free Pickup & Delivery -Earn Points with Every Service. Redeem your reward points for service discounts or toward the purchase of your next vehicle! *See written agreement for complete program details. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU4F1948882
Stock: LN1357B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2015 Toyota Prius Four43,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,760$1,954 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Four with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU9F1870910
Stock: F1870910
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,997$1,425 Below Market
Suburban Subaru - Vernon / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU7F0439987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,110 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,476$1,748 Below Market
RC Hill Mitsubishi - Deland / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3F0469908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Acura RLX 2020