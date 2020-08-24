Used 2015 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    92,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,994

    $3,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Red
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    111,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $10,495

    $2,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    78,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $2,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Five in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Five

    92,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $3,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Five in Light Green
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Five

    95,510 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,977

    $2,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    113,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Four in Red
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Four

    114,011 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,495

    $2,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    110,581 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    116,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,396

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Four in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Four

    103,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    78,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,495

    $1,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    53,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,288

    $2,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Four in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Four

    142,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    124,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    126,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,297

    $1,684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Four in Silver
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Four

    43,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,760

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Two in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Two

    120,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,997

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Three in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Three

    110,110 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,476

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Prius

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating
4.444 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
2015 Prius Three the Good and the Bad
techguy4,11/07/2014
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The Prius sold me on reliability and comfort, I'm 5'6" and it fit me like a glove the controls work well. I moved from the Camry to the Prius but after 25mpg and frequent stops the 50mpg is a welcome improvement.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings