Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,130
|$26,158
|$28,276
|Clean
|$23,518
|$25,485
|$27,539
|Average
|$22,294
|$24,140
|$26,064
|Rough
|$21,070
|$22,796
|$24,589
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,431
|$30,463
|$32,587
|Clean
|$27,709
|$29,680
|$31,737
|Average
|$26,267
|$28,114
|$30,037
|Rough
|$24,825
|$26,548
|$28,338
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,230
|$30,259
|$32,379
|Clean
|$27,514
|$29,481
|$31,535
|Average
|$26,082
|$27,925
|$29,846
|Rough
|$24,650
|$26,370
|$28,157
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,478
|$26,502
|$28,616
|Clean
|$23,857
|$25,820
|$27,870
|Average
|$22,616
|$24,458
|$26,377
|Rough
|$21,374
|$23,095
|$24,885
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,516
|$32,542
|$34,659
|Clean
|$29,742
|$31,705
|$33,755
|Average
|$28,194
|$30,032
|$31,948
|Rough
|$26,646
|$28,359
|$30,140
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,238
|$31,285
|$33,422
|Clean
|$28,497
|$30,481
|$32,551
|Average
|$27,013
|$28,873
|$30,808
|Rough
|$25,530
|$27,264
|$29,065
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,809
|$23,701
|$25,679
|Clean
|$21,256
|$23,092
|$25,009
|Average
|$20,149
|$21,873
|$23,670
|Rough
|$19,043
|$20,655
|$22,331
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,178
|$25,068
|$27,044
|Clean
|$22,590
|$24,424
|$26,339
|Average
|$21,414
|$23,135
|$24,928
|Rough
|$20,238
|$21,846
|$23,518
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,332
|$34,385
|$36,530
|Clean
|$31,512
|$33,501
|$35,578
|Average
|$29,872
|$31,733
|$33,672
|Rough
|$28,232
|$29,965
|$31,767
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,345
|$33,629
|$36,015
|Clean
|$30,550
|$32,764
|$35,076
|Average
|$28,960
|$31,036
|$33,198
|Rough
|$27,370
|$29,307
|$31,319
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,480
|$29,466
|$31,540
|Clean
|$26,783
|$28,708
|$30,717
|Average
|$25,389
|$27,194
|$29,072
|Rough
|$23,995
|$25,679
|$27,427
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,345
|$27,378
|$29,503
|Clean
|$24,702
|$26,674
|$28,733
|Average
|$23,416
|$25,267
|$27,195
|Rough
|$22,130
|$23,859
|$25,656
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,606
|$31,657
|$33,801
|Clean
|$28,855
|$30,844
|$32,919
|Average
|$27,353
|$29,216
|$31,156
|Rough
|$25,851
|$27,589
|$29,394