Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,130$26,158$28,276
Clean$23,518$25,485$27,539
Average$22,294$24,140$26,064
Rough$21,070$22,796$24,589
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,431$30,463$32,587
Clean$27,709$29,680$31,737
Average$26,267$28,114$30,037
Rough$24,825$26,548$28,338
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,230$30,259$32,379
Clean$27,514$29,481$31,535
Average$26,082$27,925$29,846
Rough$24,650$26,370$28,157
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,478$26,502$28,616
Clean$23,857$25,820$27,870
Average$22,616$24,458$26,377
Rough$21,374$23,095$24,885
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,516$32,542$34,659
Clean$29,742$31,705$33,755
Average$28,194$30,032$31,948
Rough$26,646$28,359$30,140
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,238$31,285$33,422
Clean$28,497$30,481$32,551
Average$27,013$28,873$30,808
Rough$25,530$27,264$29,065
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,809$23,701$25,679
Clean$21,256$23,092$25,009
Average$20,149$21,873$23,670
Rough$19,043$20,655$22,331
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,178$25,068$27,044
Clean$22,590$24,424$26,339
Average$21,414$23,135$24,928
Rough$20,238$21,846$23,518
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,332$34,385$36,530
Clean$31,512$33,501$35,578
Average$29,872$31,733$33,672
Rough$28,232$29,965$31,767
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,345$33,629$36,015
Clean$30,550$32,764$35,076
Average$28,960$31,036$33,198
Rough$27,370$29,307$31,319
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,480$29,466$31,540
Clean$26,783$28,708$30,717
Average$25,389$27,194$29,072
Rough$23,995$25,679$27,427
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,345$27,378$29,503
Clean$24,702$26,674$28,733
Average$23,416$25,267$27,195
Rough$22,130$23,859$25,656
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,606$31,657$33,801
Clean$28,855$30,844$32,919
Average$27,353$29,216$31,156
Rough$25,851$27,589$29,394
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,256 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,092 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Toyota Highlander ranges from $19,043 to $25,679, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.