  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,490
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,490
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Package #1yes
Protection Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,490
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,490
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Lineryes
Cargo Netyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,490
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Cross Barsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harnessyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Gross weight5665 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Maximum payload1455 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume158.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,490
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,490
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2016 Toyota Highlander LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles