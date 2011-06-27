Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,220
|$21,221
|$23,234
|Clean
|$18,689
|$20,624
|$22,567
|Average
|$17,629
|$19,431
|$21,234
|Rough
|$16,568
|$18,238
|$19,900
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,115
|$22,117
|$24,134
|Clean
|$19,560
|$21,496
|$23,441
|Average
|$18,450
|$20,252
|$22,056
|Rough
|$17,339
|$19,009
|$20,671
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,596
|$28,816
|$31,052
|Clean
|$25,862
|$28,006
|$30,161
|Average
|$24,394
|$26,386
|$28,378
|Rough
|$22,926
|$24,766
|$26,596
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,985
|$23,127
|$25,284
|Clean
|$20,406
|$22,477
|$24,558
|Average
|$19,248
|$21,177
|$23,107
|Rough
|$18,089
|$19,877
|$21,656
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,300
|$23,443
|$25,601
|Clean
|$20,713
|$22,784
|$24,866
|Average
|$19,537
|$21,466
|$23,396
|Rough
|$18,361
|$20,148
|$21,927
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,032
|$29,489
|$31,962
|Clean
|$26,286
|$28,660
|$31,044
|Average
|$24,794
|$27,002
|$29,210
|Rough
|$23,302
|$25,344
|$27,375
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,624
|$25,760
|$27,910
|Clean
|$22,972
|$25,036
|$27,109
|Average
|$21,668
|$23,588
|$25,507
|Rough
|$20,364
|$22,140
|$23,905
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,910
|$30,170
|$32,446
|Clean
|$27,140
|$29,322
|$31,515
|Average
|$25,600
|$27,626
|$29,653
|Rough
|$24,059
|$25,930
|$27,790
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,785
|$28,016
|$30,264
|Clean
|$25,073
|$27,228
|$29,395
|Average
|$23,650
|$25,654
|$27,658
|Rough
|$22,227
|$24,079
|$25,921
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,471
|$26,661
|$28,867
|Clean
|$23,795
|$25,911
|$28,038
|Average
|$22,445
|$24,413
|$26,382
|Rough
|$21,094
|$22,914
|$24,725
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,073
|$24,236
|$26,414
|Clean
|$21,464
|$23,554
|$25,656
|Average
|$20,246
|$22,192
|$24,139
|Rough
|$19,027
|$20,829
|$22,623