  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Highlander
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,220$21,221$23,234
Clean$18,689$20,624$22,567
Average$17,629$19,431$21,234
Rough$16,568$18,238$19,900
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,115$22,117$24,134
Clean$19,560$21,496$23,441
Average$18,450$20,252$22,056
Rough$17,339$19,009$20,671
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,596$28,816$31,052
Clean$25,862$28,006$30,161
Average$24,394$26,386$28,378
Rough$22,926$24,766$26,596
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,985$23,127$25,284
Clean$20,406$22,477$24,558
Average$19,248$21,177$23,107
Rough$18,089$19,877$21,656
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,300$23,443$25,601
Clean$20,713$22,784$24,866
Average$19,537$21,466$23,396
Rough$18,361$20,148$21,927
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,032$29,489$31,962
Clean$26,286$28,660$31,044
Average$24,794$27,002$29,210
Rough$23,302$25,344$27,375
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,624$25,760$27,910
Clean$22,972$25,036$27,109
Average$21,668$23,588$25,507
Rough$20,364$22,140$23,905
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,910$30,170$32,446
Clean$27,140$29,322$31,515
Average$25,600$27,626$29,653
Rough$24,059$25,930$27,790
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,785$28,016$30,264
Clean$25,073$27,228$29,395
Average$23,650$25,654$27,658
Rough$22,227$24,079$25,921
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,471$26,661$28,867
Clean$23,795$25,911$28,038
Average$22,445$24,413$26,382
Rough$21,094$22,914$24,725
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,073$24,236$26,414
Clean$21,464$23,554$25,656
Average$20,246$22,192$24,139
Rough$19,027$20,829$22,623
Sell my 2016 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,689 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,624 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,689 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,624 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,689 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,624 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Toyota Highlander ranges from $16,568 to $23,234, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.