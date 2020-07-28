Used 2014 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

3,760 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,760 listings
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Black
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    97,700 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Silver
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    42,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,971

    $4,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in White
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    84,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $1,799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    49,901 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,966

    $1,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Gray
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    152,280 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Black
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    94,989 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    22,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $2,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    41,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $1,787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 S in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 S

    75,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,525

    $2,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 S in White
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 S

    170,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Silver
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    93,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,295

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    106,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in White
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    75,809 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,800

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Black
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    159,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 C in Black
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 C

    81,221 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $1,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Silver
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    117,321 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 S in Gray
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300 S

    81,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,503

    $911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chrysler 300 in Gray
    used

    2014 Chrysler 300

    81,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,318

    $1,678 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,760 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2014 Chrysler 300

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.729 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Buy it!!
oldcarguy,02/04/2014
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I spent a couple months reading reviews and shopping around. I needed a sedan with room for me ( I'm 6'3") and my two young kids. I test drove the V6 Honda Accord, Nissan Maxima, 2014 Chevy Impala, and a couple Buicks. I didn't even consider the 300 until it came up in a couple other car reviews - I thought they were much more expensive. I bought a 2014 300C with the Hemi V-8 (NOT V-6 as the Edmund's site insists) and the SafetyTec package and cannot convey how much I love this car! It reminds me of several old American luxury muscle cars I've owned, crossed with the most modern technology, comfort, and quality. It's as if my 1971 455 Grand Prix SJ had a baby with the Starship Enterprise. (In a good way!) Buy one! **update** I have now owned the car for years and I still love it. No problems at all. It is still the best of both worlds: American V-8 sound and power, German-engineered chassis. Best car I have ever owned. I plan to keep it for years and years. **Second update Feb 2020** 60,000 trouble free miles, still looks like new and drives like new. Still happy with this car. If it were stolen I would replace it with the exact same model today.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings