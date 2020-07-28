Used 2014 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Chrysler 300 is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this 300's mileage reads low at 49,901. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chrysler 300 is equipped with a 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this 300 today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (301) 702-7214 right now! Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Beltsville, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CCAET6EH345084

Stock: 345084

Certified Pre-Owned: No

