Used 2014 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

- 97,700 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$2,435 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKT3EH171527
Stock: 171527TL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,971$4,422 Below Market
GP Motor Company - Kaysville / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1EH354526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,998$1,799 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Bright White Clearcoat Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Fleet Sales Order Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 22F Tires: P215/65R17 Bsw As Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17" X 7" Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG7EH289164
Stock: EH289164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 49,901 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,966$1,843 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Chrysler 300 is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this 300's mileage reads low at 49,901. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chrysler 300 is equipped with a 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this 300 today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (301) 702-7214 right now! Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Beltsville, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAET6EH345084
Stock: 345084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,499$1,559 Below Market
Mark Porter GM Superstore - Pomeroy / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CHMSL Lamp, Driver Convenience Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Fog Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Quick Order Package 22F, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 19' x 7.5' Cast Al Satin Silver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG3EH183069
Stock: A20654A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 94,989 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Gloss Black Lt Frost Beige/Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Quick Order Package 22F Tires: P215/65R17 Bsw As Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17" X 7" Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Chrysler 300 Uptown Edition with 94,989mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Phantom Black Tri-coat Pearl on Beige Chrysler 300 Uptown Edition could end up being the perfect match for you.This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.More information about the 2014 Chrysler 300:The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The 2011 redesign gave the 300 an Audi-like appearance and presence, but prices still start around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price.Strengths of this model include roomy interior, luxury-style interior touches, available all-wheel drive, Athletic V8 engines, and comfortable ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1EH166475
Stock: EH166475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 22,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,500$2,756 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAETXEH322794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,495$1,787 Below Market
Hyman Bros Nissan - Midlothian / Virginia
,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG7EH376606
Stock: N707631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 75,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,525$2,496 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Peters / Missouri
2014 Chrysler 300 S Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, Bluetooth, 300 S, 4D Sedan, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, black Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Adaptive Speed Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Door Sill Scuff Pads, Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Forward Collision Warning, Front & Rear LED Map Pockets, Front anti-roll bar, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder, Light Group, Luxury Group, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Backlight Sunshade, Power driver seat, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power windows, Pwr Multi Func Mirror Manual Fold, Pwr Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Quick Order Package 22G, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SafetyTec, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trunk Mat.Napleton Mid Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little farther. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchase include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG9EH340641
Stock: 13916A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 170,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,990
Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge Ram - New Braunfels / Texas
*This is the perfect discount sedan for you or first vehicle for your teen! Snag this bright white 2014 Chrysler 300S AS IS at WHOLESALE PRICING! This great sedan features black leather interior, a push start, touch screen display, MP3 player, SIRIUS XM radio, Beats audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, a backup camera, premium wheels, heated power seat, cruise control, an automatic transmission, & more. This Chrysler was built reliably and is still in wonderful condition! The high mileage is a non-factor considering the 3.6 LTR V6 engine is designed to last for smooth cruisin'! Make each ride one of joy & pleasure. We are practically giving this awesome sedan away, so call or come see us today!* *If you have any questions about this amazing find or any of our other vehicles, please call our sales office. Thank you for your interest & we look forward to hearing from you.*New Arrival! CarFax One Owner! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2014 Chrysler 300 300S, has a great Bright White Clearcoat exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System This Chrysler 300 gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 547 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG4EH160314
Stock: 4EH160314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 93,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,295$1,351 Below Market
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG4EH301667
Stock: 301667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,500$1,346 Below Market
Barker Motor Cadillac - Bloomington / Illinois
Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP, Alloy Wheels, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP Remote Start System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Fog Lamps, CHMSL Lamp, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Security Alarm, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Garmin Navigation System, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Chrysler 300 with Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat exterior and Lt Frost Beige/Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 6350 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says '. there's plenty of room for occupants of all sizes. The adjustability of the driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is particularly generous, while the rear seats are both spacious and supportive.'. OUR OFFERINGS Barker Motor Company has been serving central Illinois since 1935. We represent Buick, GMC, GMC Commercial, Cadillac, and offer a wide selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's. For more information on this vehicle, or any other vehicle you may be interested in please contact our sales team at (309) 663-4391 or (309) 807-2177. You may also contact us via email @ mandydahm@hotmail.com Pricing analysis performed on 7/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG6EH139048
Stock: 939048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 75,809 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,800$1,998 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chrysler 300 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler 300 is in a league of its own This Chrysler 300 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2014 Chrysler 300: The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The 2011 redesign gave the 300 an Audi-like appearance and presence, but prices still start around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, luxury-style interior touches, available all-wheel drive, Athletic V8 engines, and comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG3EH379668
Stock: 379668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,504 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,386 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG0EH136254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,221 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,900$1,972 Below Market
Centennial Leasing & Sales - Denver - Englewood / Colorado
Please call or text Byron Schwarz at 303-818-6255 to check the availability of this vehicle. This all wheel drive Chrysler 300C is equipped with keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, heated and ventilated front leather seats, heated rear seats, Uconnect with an 8.4 inch touch screen, navigation, a back up camera, bluetooth, dual zone climate control, and much more! Financing is available with approved credit and trade ins are welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKG6EH169998
Stock: 701006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 117,321 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,499$1,449 Below Market
Milano Auto Sales - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG2EH365390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,503$911 Below Market
Ed Shults Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Warren - Warren / Pennsylvania
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. 300S trim. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Alloy Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System Chrysler 300S with Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6400 RPM*. Serviced here, Originally bought here OPTION PACKAGES RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Garmin Navigation System, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says '. there's plenty of room for occupants of all sizes. The adjustability of the driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel is particularly generous, while the rear seats are both spacious and supportive.'. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This 300 is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US YOU CAN'T BEAT A SHULTS DEAL! Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG3EH222701
Stock: W9413C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 81,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,318$1,678 Below Market
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Rome / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 300 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG7EH214338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
