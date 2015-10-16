Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
3,198 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,155 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,845 Below Market
- 128,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,900$1,816 Below Market
- 44,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,498$2,433 Below Market
- 31,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,950$2,152 Below Market
- 116,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,599$3,432 Below Market
- 123,483 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,452$1,892 Below Market
- 87,267 miles
$11,895$1,619 Below Market
- 147,038 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997$1,632 Below Market
- 62,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,106$1,421 Below Market
- 90,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,700$2,515 Below Market
- 69,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,491$1,489 Below Market
- 73,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,849$2,410 Below Market
- 95,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990$1,736 Below Market
- 88,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,598 Below Market
- 30,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988$2,234 Below Market
- 87,975 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,081$1,620 Below Market
- 28,833 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,495
- 31,957 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,200$1,072 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Impala searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.244 Reviews
Report abuse
MJB,10/16/2015
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Engine and Power: The 3.6L V-6. Does the 1/4 mile in times equaling early Muscle Cars. Well worth the price to upgrade here. The car has surprising acceleration. You will have to be careful when pressing too firmly, as the car will go now. Handling: Changing lanes is quick and effortless. Passing is smooth and the car downshifts quickly and results in a pleasant rumble from the V-6. The Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval GT's do not like to hookup in the wet or snow. Had a flat on one front tire and opted to replace the front 2 tires with Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval All Seasons provided much better traction. Appointments LTZ has all the bells and whistles, however the cost for the options, in my opinion make stepping up, extremely expensive. 2LT is very nicely appointed. Peculiar that you can still get the 4 cyl engine if you get the 1LTZ. Front seats are supportive with great adjustability with the electronic controls on the left side of the seat. Exceptional roominess in the back seats. Some cars will seat 4, this cars will seat 4 taller adults without cramping anyone. In fact, this seats 5 in the way that a Ford Fusion seats 4. Instrumentation: Dash pad cover is aesthetically pleasing, very similar to the Buick Lacrosse. Instrumentation is very complete, with the ability to pick and choose what you want displayed. Steering wheel controls allow you to make calls via Bluetooth, change radio stations, adjust the volume of the radio, and use the cruise control. A very firm feeling car that has excellent power, massive amounts of cabin space, good handling, comfortable and quite ride. If you didn't know you were in a Chevy, you would think you were in a luxury import. Mileage is very good. Combined 27.8 MPG during the 38,000 miles that I have had it. Strait highway mileage is around 33.5 for me at 65-70 mpg, speeds over that mileage drops off. Rolls very smoothly when going downhill.
Related Chevrolet Impala info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Santa Rosa CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Worcester MA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Baton Rouge LA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Panama City FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Green Bay WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2016 Miami FL
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016 Katy TX
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016 Phoenix AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019