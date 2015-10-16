Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Engine and Power: The 3.6L V-6. Does the 1/4 mile in times equaling early Muscle Cars. Well worth the price to upgrade here. The car has surprising acceleration. You will have to be careful when pressing too firmly, as the car will go now. Handling: Changing lanes is quick and effortless. Passing is smooth and the car downshifts quickly and results in a pleasant rumble from the V-6. The Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval GT's do not like to hookup in the wet or snow. Had a flat on one front tire and opted to replace the front 2 tires with Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval All Seasons provided much better traction. Appointments LTZ has all the bells and whistles, however the cost for the options, in my opinion make stepping up, extremely expensive. 2LT is very nicely appointed. Peculiar that you can still get the 4 cyl engine if you get the 1LTZ. Front seats are supportive with great adjustability with the electronic controls on the left side of the seat. Exceptional roominess in the back seats. Some cars will seat 4, this cars will seat 4 taller adults without cramping anyone. In fact, this seats 5 in the way that a Ford Fusion seats 4. Instrumentation: Dash pad cover is aesthetically pleasing, very similar to the Buick Lacrosse. Instrumentation is very complete, with the ability to pick and choose what you want displayed. Steering wheel controls allow you to make calls via Bluetooth, change radio stations, adjust the volume of the radio, and use the cruise control. A very firm feeling car that has excellent power, massive amounts of cabin space, good handling, comfortable and quite ride. If you didn't know you were in a Chevy, you would think you were in a luxury import. Mileage is very good. Combined 27.8 MPG during the 38,000 miles that I have had it. Strait highway mileage is around 33.5 for me at 65-70 mpg, speeds over that mileage drops off. Rolls very smoothly when going downhill.

