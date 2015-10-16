Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

3,198 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Impala Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    90,155 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    128,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,900

    $1,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    44,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,498

    $2,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    31,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,950

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    116,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,599

    $3,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    123,483 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,452

    $1,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    87,267 miles

    $11,895

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    147,038 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    $1,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    62,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,106

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    90,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,700

    $2,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    69,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,491

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    73,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,849

    $2,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    95,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,990

    $1,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ

    88,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    30,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,988

    $2,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    87,975 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,081

    $1,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    28,833 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala LT

    31,957 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,200

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Impala searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,198 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
Overall Consumer Rating
4.244 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Impressive Impala
MJB,10/16/2015
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Engine and Power: The 3.6L V-6. Does the 1/4 mile in times equaling early Muscle Cars. Well worth the price to upgrade here. The car has surprising acceleration. You will have to be careful when pressing too firmly, as the car will go now. Handling: Changing lanes is quick and effortless. Passing is smooth and the car downshifts quickly and results in a pleasant rumble from the V-6. The Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval GT's do not like to hookup in the wet or snow. Had a flat on one front tire and opted to replace the front 2 tires with Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval All Seasons provided much better traction. Appointments LTZ has all the bells and whistles, however the cost for the options, in my opinion make stepping up, extremely expensive. 2LT is very nicely appointed. Peculiar that you can still get the 4 cyl engine if you get the 1LTZ. Front seats are supportive with great adjustability with the electronic controls on the left side of the seat. Exceptional roominess in the back seats. Some cars will seat 4, this cars will seat 4 taller adults without cramping anyone. In fact, this seats 5 in the way that a Ford Fusion seats 4. Instrumentation: Dash pad cover is aesthetically pleasing, very similar to the Buick Lacrosse. Instrumentation is very complete, with the ability to pick and choose what you want displayed. Steering wheel controls allow you to make calls via Bluetooth, change radio stations, adjust the volume of the radio, and use the cruise control. A very firm feeling car that has excellent power, massive amounts of cabin space, good handling, comfortable and quite ride. If you didn't know you were in a Chevy, you would think you were in a luxury import. Mileage is very good. Combined 27.8 MPG during the 38,000 miles that I have had it. Strait highway mileage is around 33.5 for me at 65-70 mpg, speeds over that mileage drops off. Rolls very smoothly when going downhill.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Impala
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Impala info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings