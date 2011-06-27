Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,996
|$15,863
|$17,655
|Clean
|$13,318
|$15,106
|$16,782
|Average
|$11,961
|$13,590
|$15,036
|Rough
|$10,604
|$12,075
|$13,289
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,190
|$15,065
|$16,858
|Clean
|$12,550
|$14,345
|$16,024
|Average
|$11,272
|$12,906
|$14,356
|Rough
|$9,993
|$11,467
|$12,689
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,582
|$14,347
|$16,035
|Clean
|$11,972
|$13,662
|$15,242
|Average
|$10,752
|$12,291
|$13,656
|Rough
|$9,533
|$10,921
|$12,070
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,499
|$17,447
|$19,324
|Clean
|$14,747
|$16,614
|$18,368
|Average
|$13,245
|$14,947
|$16,457
|Rough
|$11,743
|$13,281
|$14,546