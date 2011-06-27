Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length191.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume137.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Black
  • Diamond White
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Ivory
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
