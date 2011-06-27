Estimated values
2002 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,377
|$4,003
|Clean
|$1,946
|$3,001
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,250
|$2,682
|Rough
|$952
|$1,498
|$1,801
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,099
|$5,290
|$6,447
|Clean
|$2,748
|$4,701
|$5,738
|Average
|$2,046
|$3,523
|$4,319
|Rough
|$1,344
|$2,346
|$2,901
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,208
|$3,267
|$3,825
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,903
|$3,404
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,176
|$2,563
|Rough
|$958
|$1,449
|$1,721
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$3,773
|$4,410
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,353
|$3,925
|Average
|$1,696
|$2,513
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,673
|$1,984