Used 2002 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

Great Car Stephen , 12/16/2017 XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have original engine and original transmission and I am up to 568,000 miles yes that's correct Safety Technology Reliability Value

Best car I've driven, ever! murty , 11/28/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car a couple of months ago with nearly 150k miles on it, & I love driving it. My mechanic was impressed with its condition; he told me it will go another 100k! I have owned cars with 150k miles, always as a 2nd owner, & I always found them fairly uncomfortable. I've owned a '76 Honda Civic, an '86 Toyota Tercel (which still runs), an '85 GM Oldsmobile, & a '94 Ford Taurus. The feel of the Avalon is not sporty, but it is wonderfully smooth and powerful. Suddenly I want to go for long drives again, like when I first began driving at 16. I've only owned it for a couple of months, but already I am hoping to sell another of my cars to buy a 2nd Avalon (a newer XLS or Ltd).

love this car! kylee , 03/05/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I LOVE this car! From the rich leather interior and exterior classic looks; love the heated seats! The interior is so roomy and the trunk is large. I get so many compliments on this car; especially the color. Desert Sand Mica. I WILL buy another Avalon in the future. Although, not too soon, as in 4 years, I only have 20,000 miles on the odometer. If you are considering a new car purchase, I would greatly recommend ANY TOYOTA PURCHASE. The quality and reliability are 1st rate. This car also has the split-bench front seats and I love them.

Best car I have ever had JBS , 07/31/2008 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I drive a lot-about 100 miles a day. This is the best car I have ever had and I have 221,000. I have only replaced tires and brakes. I do change the oil regularly and have replaced the battery once. I love this car and even though I am thinking of getting a new one I will miss this one terribly. The ride is so smooth, it handles extremely well, and I have always felt safe in all kinds of weather.