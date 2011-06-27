Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,728
|$31,832
|$36,463
|Clean
|$25,671
|$30,563
|$34,970
|Average
|$23,557
|$28,023
|$31,985
|Rough
|$21,443
|$25,483
|$29,000
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,775
|$36,996
|$41,745
|Clean
|$30,518
|$35,521
|$40,036
|Average
|$28,005
|$32,569
|$36,618
|Rough
|$25,491
|$29,617
|$33,200
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,184
|$20,465
|$23,443
|Clean
|$16,504
|$19,649
|$22,483
|Average
|$15,145
|$18,016
|$20,564
|Rough
|$13,786
|$16,383
|$18,644
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,430
|$20,759
|$23,778
|Clean
|$16,741
|$19,931
|$22,805
|Average
|$15,362
|$18,275
|$20,858
|Rough
|$13,984
|$16,619
|$18,911
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,389
|$31,399
|$35,052
|Clean
|$26,306
|$30,147
|$33,617
|Average
|$24,140
|$27,642
|$30,748
|Rough
|$21,973
|$25,136
|$27,878
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,485
|$33,926
|$38,860
|Clean
|$27,359
|$32,573
|$37,269
|Average
|$25,106
|$29,866
|$34,088
|Rough
|$22,852
|$27,159
|$30,906
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,242
|$18,152
|$20,793
|Clean
|$14,639
|$17,428
|$19,942
|Average
|$13,433
|$15,980
|$18,240
|Rough
|$12,228
|$14,532
|$16,537
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,396
|$24,292
|$27,825
|Clean
|$19,589
|$23,323
|$26,686
|Average
|$17,976
|$21,385
|$24,408
|Rough
|$16,363
|$19,447
|$22,130
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,353
|$34,961
|$40,046
|Clean
|$28,192
|$33,566
|$38,406
|Average
|$25,871
|$30,777
|$35,128
|Rough
|$23,549
|$27,987
|$31,849
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,049
|$36,981
|$42,359
|Clean
|$29,821
|$35,505
|$40,625
|Average
|$27,366
|$32,555
|$37,157
|Rough
|$24,910
|$29,605
|$33,689
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,793
|$18,810
|$21,546
|Clean
|$15,168
|$18,060
|$20,664
|Average
|$13,919
|$16,559
|$18,900
|Rough
|$12,670
|$15,058
|$17,136
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,046
|$19,110
|$21,890
|Clean
|$15,411
|$18,348
|$20,994
|Average
|$14,142
|$16,823
|$19,202
|Rough
|$12,873
|$15,299
|$17,410
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,434
|$29,100
|$33,333
|Clean
|$23,467
|$27,939
|$31,969
|Average
|$21,535
|$25,617
|$29,240
|Rough
|$19,602
|$23,296
|$26,511
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,964
|$22,587
|$25,872
|Clean
|$18,214
|$21,686
|$24,813
|Average
|$16,714
|$19,884
|$22,695
|Rough
|$15,214
|$18,082
|$20,577
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,015
|$32,175
|$36,856
|Clean
|$25,947
|$30,892
|$35,347
|Average
|$23,810
|$28,325
|$32,330
|Rough
|$21,673
|$25,758
|$29,312
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,020
|$30,598
|$34,757
|Clean
|$24,991
|$29,378
|$33,335
|Average
|$22,933
|$26,936
|$30,489
|Rough
|$20,875
|$24,495
|$27,643
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,304
|$20,609
|$23,606
|Clean
|$16,620
|$19,786
|$22,640
|Average
|$15,251
|$18,142
|$20,707
|Rough
|$13,882
|$16,498
|$18,774
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,812
|$27,169
|$31,121
|Clean
|$21,910
|$26,085
|$29,847
|Average
|$20,106
|$23,918
|$27,299
|Rough
|$18,301
|$21,750
|$24,751
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,706
|$29,829
|$32,690
|Clean
|$25,650
|$28,640
|$31,351
|Average
|$23,537
|$26,260
|$28,675
|Rough
|$21,425
|$23,880
|$25,999
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,855
|$26,029
|$29,816
|Clean
|$20,990
|$24,991
|$28,595
|Average
|$19,262
|$22,914
|$26,154
|Rough
|$17,533
|$20,838
|$23,713
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,772
|$31,470
|$35,737
|Clean
|$25,713
|$30,215
|$34,274
|Average
|$23,596
|$27,704
|$31,348
|Rough
|$21,478
|$25,193
|$28,422
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,778
|$21,173
|$24,253
|Clean
|$17,075
|$20,328
|$23,260
|Average
|$15,668
|$18,639
|$21,274
|Rough
|$14,262
|$16,950
|$19,289
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,643
|$28,158
|$32,255
|Clean
|$22,708
|$27,035
|$30,934
|Average
|$20,838
|$24,789
|$28,294
|Rough
|$18,968
|$22,542
|$25,653
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,606
|$23,351
|$26,747
|Clean
|$18,830
|$22,419
|$25,652
|Average
|$17,279
|$20,556
|$23,462
|Rough
|$15,729
|$18,693
|$21,273
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,533
|$25,646
|$29,376
|Clean
|$20,682
|$24,623
|$28,173
|Average
|$18,978
|$22,577
|$25,768
|Rough
|$17,275
|$20,531
|$23,363
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,874
|$28,434
|$32,569
|Clean
|$22,930
|$27,300
|$31,236
|Average
|$21,041
|$25,031
|$28,569
|Rough
|$19,153
|$22,763
|$25,903
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,059
|$22,699
|$26,002
|Clean
|$18,305
|$21,793
|$24,937
|Average
|$16,798
|$19,982
|$22,808
|Rough
|$15,290
|$18,171
|$20,680