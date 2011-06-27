  1. Home
2014 Ram 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,728$31,832$36,463
Clean$25,671$30,563$34,970
Average$23,557$28,023$31,985
Rough$21,443$25,483$29,000
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,775$36,996$41,745
Clean$30,518$35,521$40,036
Average$28,005$32,569$36,618
Rough$25,491$29,617$33,200
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,184$20,465$23,443
Clean$16,504$19,649$22,483
Average$15,145$18,016$20,564
Rough$13,786$16,383$18,644
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,430$20,759$23,778
Clean$16,741$19,931$22,805
Average$15,362$18,275$20,858
Rough$13,984$16,619$18,911
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,389$31,399$35,052
Clean$26,306$30,147$33,617
Average$24,140$27,642$30,748
Rough$21,973$25,136$27,878
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,485$33,926$38,860
Clean$27,359$32,573$37,269
Average$25,106$29,866$34,088
Rough$22,852$27,159$30,906
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,242$18,152$20,793
Clean$14,639$17,428$19,942
Average$13,433$15,980$18,240
Rough$12,228$14,532$16,537
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6a) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,396$24,292$27,825
Clean$19,589$23,323$26,686
Average$17,976$21,385$24,408
Rough$16,363$19,447$22,130
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,353$34,961$40,046
Clean$28,192$33,566$38,406
Average$25,871$30,777$35,128
Rough$23,549$27,987$31,849
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,049$36,981$42,359
Clean$29,821$35,505$40,625
Average$27,366$32,555$37,157
Rough$24,910$29,605$33,689
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,793$18,810$21,546
Clean$15,168$18,060$20,664
Average$13,919$16,559$18,900
Rough$12,670$15,058$17,136
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,046$19,110$21,890
Clean$15,411$18,348$20,994
Average$14,142$16,823$19,202
Rough$12,873$15,299$17,410
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab (6.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,434$29,100$33,333
Clean$23,467$27,939$31,969
Average$21,535$25,617$29,240
Rough$19,602$23,296$26,511
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,964$22,587$25,872
Clean$18,214$21,686$24,813
Average$16,714$19,884$22,695
Rough$15,214$18,082$20,577
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,015$32,175$36,856
Clean$25,947$30,892$35,347
Average$23,810$28,325$32,330
Rough$21,673$25,758$29,312
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,020$30,598$34,757
Clean$24,991$29,378$33,335
Average$22,933$26,936$30,489
Rough$20,875$24,495$27,643
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,304$20,609$23,606
Clean$16,620$19,786$22,640
Average$15,251$18,142$20,707
Rough$13,882$16,498$18,774
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,812$27,169$31,121
Clean$21,910$26,085$29,847
Average$20,106$23,918$27,299
Rough$18,301$21,750$24,751
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,706$29,829$32,690
Clean$25,650$28,640$31,351
Average$23,537$26,260$28,675
Rough$21,425$23,880$25,999
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,855$26,029$29,816
Clean$20,990$24,991$28,595
Average$19,262$22,914$26,154
Rough$17,533$20,838$23,713
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,772$31,470$35,737
Clean$25,713$30,215$34,274
Average$23,596$27,704$31,348
Rough$21,478$25,193$28,422
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,778$21,173$24,253
Clean$17,075$20,328$23,260
Average$15,668$18,639$21,274
Rough$14,262$16,950$19,289
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,643$28,158$32,255
Clean$22,708$27,035$30,934
Average$20,838$24,789$28,294
Rough$18,968$22,542$25,653
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,606$23,351$26,747
Clean$18,830$22,419$25,652
Average$17,279$20,556$23,462
Rough$15,729$18,693$21,273
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,533$25,646$29,376
Clean$20,682$24,623$28,173
Average$18,978$22,577$25,768
Rough$17,275$20,531$23,363
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,874$28,434$32,569
Clean$22,930$27,300$31,236
Average$21,041$25,031$28,569
Rough$19,153$22,763$25,903
Estimated values
2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,059$22,699$26,002
Clean$18,305$21,793$24,937
Average$16,798$19,982$22,808
Rough$15,290$18,171$20,680
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,168 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,168 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,060 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,168 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,060 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ram 2500 ranges from $12,670 to $21,546, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.