Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,645
|$17,829
|$20,313
|Clean
|$13,889
|$16,901
|$19,227
|Average
|$12,377
|$15,043
|$17,055
|Rough
|$10,866
|$13,186
|$14,882
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,443
|$17,062
|$19,873
|Clean
|$12,749
|$16,173
|$18,811
|Average
|$11,361
|$14,396
|$16,685
|Rough
|$9,973
|$12,618
|$14,560
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,485
|$16,963
|$19,666
|Clean
|$12,789
|$16,079
|$18,615
|Average
|$11,397
|$14,312
|$16,512
|Rough
|$10,005
|$12,545
|$14,408
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,129
|$19,856
|$22,761
|Clean
|$15,297
|$18,822
|$21,543
|Average
|$13,632
|$16,754
|$19,109
|Rough
|$11,967
|$14,685
|$16,675
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Tradesman Heavy Duty 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,724
|$12,696
|$15,002
|Clean
|$9,222
|$12,035
|$14,200
|Average
|$8,218
|$10,712
|$12,595
|Rough
|$7,214
|$9,390
|$10,991
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,087
|$18,677
|$21,472
|Clean
|$14,308
|$17,704
|$20,324
|Average
|$12,751
|$15,758
|$18,028
|Rough
|$11,193
|$13,813
|$15,731
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,728
|$14,928
|$17,414
|Clean
|$11,123
|$14,150
|$16,483
|Average
|$9,912
|$12,595
|$14,621
|Rough
|$8,701
|$11,040
|$12,758
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,364
|$21,305
|$24,378
|Clean
|$16,467
|$20,195
|$23,074
|Average
|$14,675
|$17,975
|$20,467
|Rough
|$12,882
|$15,756
|$17,860
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,012
|$14,189
|$16,655
|Clean
|$10,443
|$13,450
|$15,764
|Average
|$9,307
|$11,972
|$13,983
|Rough
|$8,170
|$10,494
|$12,202
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,490
|$17,121
|$19,944
|Clean
|$12,794
|$16,229
|$18,877
|Average
|$11,401
|$14,446
|$16,744
|Rough
|$10,009
|$12,662
|$14,612
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,285
|$20,298
|$23,422
|Clean
|$15,444
|$19,240
|$22,169
|Average
|$13,763
|$17,126
|$19,665
|Rough
|$12,082
|$15,011
|$17,160
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,608
|$13,818
|$16,307
|Clean
|$10,060
|$13,098
|$15,435
|Average
|$8,965
|$11,658
|$13,691
|Rough
|$7,870
|$10,219
|$11,947
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,738
|$10,709
|$13,004
|Clean
|$7,339
|$10,151
|$12,309
|Average
|$6,540
|$9,035
|$10,918
|Rough
|$5,741
|$7,920
|$9,528
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,218
|$19,315
|$22,499
|Clean
|$14,432
|$18,309
|$21,296
|Average
|$12,861
|$16,297
|$18,889
|Rough
|$11,290
|$14,284
|$16,483
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,797
|$12,771
|$15,077
|Clean
|$9,292
|$12,106
|$14,271
|Average
|$8,280
|$10,776
|$12,659
|Rough
|$7,269
|$9,445
|$11,046
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,682
|$12,433
|$14,570
|Clean
|$9,182
|$11,786
|$13,791
|Average
|$8,183
|$10,490
|$12,233
|Rough
|$7,183
|$9,195
|$10,675
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,740
|$11,511
|$13,659
|Clean
|$8,289
|$10,912
|$12,928
|Average
|$7,387
|$9,712
|$11,468
|Rough
|$6,484
|$8,513
|$10,007
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,504
|$11,187
|$13,268
|Clean
|$8,065
|$10,604
|$12,558
|Average
|$7,187
|$9,439
|$11,139
|Rough
|$6,309
|$8,274
|$9,720
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,310
|$14,445
|$16,878
|Clean
|$10,726
|$13,692
|$15,976
|Average
|$9,559
|$12,188
|$14,171
|Rough
|$8,391
|$10,683
|$12,366
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,502
|$19,373
|$22,385
|Clean
|$14,702
|$18,364
|$21,188
|Average
|$13,101
|$16,346
|$18,794
|Rough
|$11,501
|$14,328
|$16,400
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,263
|$12,941
|$15,025
|Clean
|$9,733
|$12,267
|$14,221
|Average
|$8,674
|$10,919
|$12,614
|Rough
|$7,615
|$9,571
|$11,008
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,341
|$15,663
|$18,245
|Clean
|$11,704
|$14,847
|$17,270
|Average
|$10,430
|$13,216
|$15,319
|Rough
|$9,156
|$11,584
|$13,367
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,853
|$17,583
|$20,481
|Clean
|$13,138
|$16,667
|$19,386
|Average
|$11,708
|$14,836
|$17,195
|Rough
|$10,278
|$13,004
|$15,005
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,811
|$14,743
|$17,024
|Clean
|$11,202
|$13,975
|$16,114
|Average
|$9,982
|$12,440
|$14,293
|Rough
|$8,763
|$10,904
|$12,473
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,777
|$16,218
|$18,891
|Clean
|$12,118
|$15,373
|$17,881
|Average
|$10,799
|$13,684
|$15,861
|Rough
|$9,480
|$11,994
|$13,840
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,446
|$18,335
|$21,358
|Clean
|$13,700
|$17,380
|$20,216
|Average
|$12,209
|$15,470
|$17,931
|Rough
|$10,717
|$13,560
|$15,647
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,489
|$15,655
|$18,119
|Clean
|$11,844
|$14,840
|$17,150
|Average
|$10,555
|$13,209
|$15,212
|Rough
|$9,266
|$11,578
|$13,274
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,844
|$21,794
|$24,875
|Clean
|$16,923
|$20,659
|$23,545
|Average
|$15,081
|$18,388
|$20,885
|Rough
|$13,239
|$16,118
|$18,224
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,840
|$11,181
|$13,002
|Clean
|$8,384
|$10,599
|$12,307
|Average
|$7,471
|$9,434
|$10,916
|Rough
|$6,558
|$8,269
|$9,526