Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,645$17,829$20,313
Clean$13,889$16,901$19,227
Average$12,377$15,043$17,055
Rough$10,866$13,186$14,882
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,443$17,062$19,873
Clean$12,749$16,173$18,811
Average$11,361$14,396$16,685
Rough$9,973$12,618$14,560
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,485$16,963$19,666
Clean$12,789$16,079$18,615
Average$11,397$14,312$16,512
Rough$10,005$12,545$14,408
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,129$19,856$22,761
Clean$15,297$18,822$21,543
Average$13,632$16,754$19,109
Rough$11,967$14,685$16,675
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Tradesman Heavy Duty 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,724$12,696$15,002
Clean$9,222$12,035$14,200
Average$8,218$10,712$12,595
Rough$7,214$9,390$10,991
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,087$18,677$21,472
Clean$14,308$17,704$20,324
Average$12,751$15,758$18,028
Rough$11,193$13,813$15,731
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,728$14,928$17,414
Clean$11,123$14,150$16,483
Average$9,912$12,595$14,621
Rough$8,701$11,040$12,758
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,364$21,305$24,378
Clean$16,467$20,195$23,074
Average$14,675$17,975$20,467
Rough$12,882$15,756$17,860
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,012$14,189$16,655
Clean$10,443$13,450$15,764
Average$9,307$11,972$13,983
Rough$8,170$10,494$12,202
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,490$17,121$19,944
Clean$12,794$16,229$18,877
Average$11,401$14,446$16,744
Rough$10,009$12,662$14,612
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,285$20,298$23,422
Clean$15,444$19,240$22,169
Average$13,763$17,126$19,665
Rough$12,082$15,011$17,160
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,608$13,818$16,307
Clean$10,060$13,098$15,435
Average$8,965$11,658$13,691
Rough$7,870$10,219$11,947
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,738$10,709$13,004
Clean$7,339$10,151$12,309
Average$6,540$9,035$10,918
Rough$5,741$7,920$9,528
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,218$19,315$22,499
Clean$14,432$18,309$21,296
Average$12,861$16,297$18,889
Rough$11,290$14,284$16,483
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,797$12,771$15,077
Clean$9,292$12,106$14,271
Average$8,280$10,776$12,659
Rough$7,269$9,445$11,046
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,682$12,433$14,570
Clean$9,182$11,786$13,791
Average$8,183$10,490$12,233
Rough$7,183$9,195$10,675
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,740$11,511$13,659
Clean$8,289$10,912$12,928
Average$7,387$9,712$11,468
Rough$6,484$8,513$10,007
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,504$11,187$13,268
Clean$8,065$10,604$12,558
Average$7,187$9,439$11,139
Rough$6,309$8,274$9,720
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,310$14,445$16,878
Clean$10,726$13,692$15,976
Average$9,559$12,188$14,171
Rough$8,391$10,683$12,366
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,502$19,373$22,385
Clean$14,702$18,364$21,188
Average$13,101$16,346$18,794
Rough$11,501$14,328$16,400
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,263$12,941$15,025
Clean$9,733$12,267$14,221
Average$8,674$10,919$12,614
Rough$7,615$9,571$11,008
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,341$15,663$18,245
Clean$11,704$14,847$17,270
Average$10,430$13,216$15,319
Rough$9,156$11,584$13,367
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,853$17,583$20,481
Clean$13,138$16,667$19,386
Average$11,708$14,836$17,195
Rough$10,278$13,004$15,005
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,811$14,743$17,024
Clean$11,202$13,975$16,114
Average$9,982$12,440$14,293
Rough$8,763$10,904$12,473
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,777$16,218$18,891
Clean$12,118$15,373$17,881
Average$10,799$13,684$15,861
Rough$9,480$11,994$13,840
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,446$18,335$21,358
Clean$13,700$17,380$20,216
Average$12,209$15,470$17,931
Rough$10,717$13,560$15,647
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,489$15,655$18,119
Clean$11,844$14,840$17,150
Average$10,555$13,209$15,212
Rough$9,266$11,578$13,274
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,844$21,794$24,875
Clean$16,923$20,659$23,545
Average$15,081$18,388$20,885
Rough$13,239$16,118$18,224
Estimated values
2012 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,840$11,181$13,002
Clean$8,384$10,599$12,307
Average$7,471$9,434$10,916
Rough$6,558$8,269$9,526
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,065 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,604 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,065 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,604 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,065 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,604 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ram 1500 ranges from $6,309 to $13,268, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.