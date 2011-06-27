Used 2012 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

Joe Bourgeois , 10/02/2017 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Folks this my second RAM and I went all out when I bought this truck, did a spec and got everything I could wish for except navigation in the radio. It's a RAM Bighorn, quad cab, 4x4, 5.7 hemi, cargo boxes, and loaded. I felt I had the best truck on the market better than Ford, Chevy, GMC, Toyota, and Nissan and had researched them all. First issue was identified phones to work with truck Bluetooth radio didn't work well and most calls were dropped. After much research learned best radio installed with an out of date android operating system with no way to update. Also learned talking to RAM customer service a huge waste of time. I paid the truck off this month and was planning to do scheduled maintenance at 120,000 and became an owner. Same week check engine light came on put in trusted shop and had plugs (16 ), oil in front, rear, and transfer case changed, and belt. Advised check engine light from shorted coil and had changed. Planned to have radiator flushed and fluid changed. A/C for two years has not cooled well and mechanics have been trying to find a leak, I live in hot South Louisiana, prior to flushing radiator had them find leak advised in evaporator coil requiring weeks and dash board to be pulled. Also advised truck has a cracked exhaust manifold. Driving home and discussing scheduling of new needed repairs with wife whose vehicle I borrowed for the days vehicle was in shop, check engine light back on. Next week back in shop, no issue found advised if light comes back on bring to dealer, problem with computer. Driving home check engine light back on and brought to another shop where at presently. Advised cam shaft failure, no compression # 3 cylinder, may need new engine. Later advised could fix, and having cam shaft, lifters, timing belt, changed. Also having exhaust manifold, and evaporator core fixed and changed. Hopefully I'll get the vehicle back sometime this month after approximately $6,000.00 of maintenance and repairs. Note also two years into vehicle clothe seat bottom on drivers side failed $380.00 to replace, and three years into vehicle wheel tracking sensors failed. Note mechanic has advised me he has three RAM's in his shop with same problems, and when in at dealer trying to get parts had two mechanics ahead of him trying to get same parts. This truck was not cheap and I struggled to pay if off and now I will be struggling to just keep it rolling. This truck has been very well maintained, all service done, and not driven hard. RAM is aware of the short comings, issues with evaporator cores, cam shafts, lifters, tracking sensors, poor quality seat covers, and exhaust manifold and for their benefits issues occur at 5 year, 100,000 miles at end of warranty. Please note they report in their surveys of 95% of vehicles to 95,000 miles. Costly to keep, costly to maintain, avoid RAM. Follow Up note in resubmittal. Since posting this review I'm getting nuisance warranty review calls from different numbers from all over the country. On average three per day. I don't plan to buy another RAM product and gave them a chance first to deal with product short comings. I strongly advise from my experience AVOID RAM.