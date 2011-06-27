  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2012 Ram 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 1500
5(57%)4(28%)3(7%)2(2%)1(6%)
4.3
53 reviews
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$19,990 - $20,500
Used 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Ram Express is a winner!

ramilia2012, 03/19/2012
139416 of 139418 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2012 Dodge Ram Express in October of 2012. I fell in love at first sight, or maybe at that point it was lust. Nonetheless, within the first mile of the test drive I was in love. This truck is exceptionally smooth and POWERFULL! It is not a truck, this thing is a Race Truck! If you like having plenty of power readily accessible you will be well pleased. I have installed an aftermarket intake on my Ram and imagine it has well over 400 horsepower. The ride and overall smoothness of the truck are incredible. People comment on how smooth it is. I would highly recommend the Ram to anyone. I have gotten 19mpg on a trip to and from the mountains in NC.

Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned.

Epillon21, 10/19/2015
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Bought my Ram 1500 5.7 Hemi used, 45k miles but she looked and ran absolutely mint. 20k miles later she still runs absolutely perfect, the 8 cylinder, 5.7L Hemi is very strong and towing is a breeze. Gas mileage not quite as high as advertised but with Eco mode I can get 20+ mpg highway. Rides smoother than any truck I've owned, quick responsive steering with instruments easy to access and control. Uconnect is a nice feature also for hands free driving. Love my Ram! UPDATE 4/19/16: Have had some issues lately with my RAM. Two factory recalls related to malfunctioning airbags and steering issue. Shortly after the recall the truck was making a loud rattling noise on acceleration. Turns out all the bolts on the exhaust manifold sheered off, another manufacturer defect but no recall issued as told to me by a Dealership mechanic. Truck still looks new and runs strong but had I known there were so many factory issues I'd have bought a newer year.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2012 ram 1500 4x4 laramie

badbilly62, 02/18/2012
44 of 46 people found this review helpful

i traded in a 2009 ram 2500 ctd,before that a ford f-150 xlt and this ram 1500 stands head and shoulders above them in ride quality.

Report Abuse

2012 ram express

core4, 08/19/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased a Ram express at the end of May. I am very pleased with the ride and build quality of the interior. I used it to pull my boat this summer and was impressed with the power of the Hemi. Fuel economy pulling the boat on the hghway was about 15-16. I am very light on the throttle and can get up to 18.2 driving to work everyday. That means letting the vehicle drop below 55 when going up hills to keep the ECO system engaged. I compared it to the ford before buying and the ford has a higher towing capacity around 10,000 vs 8500 lbs for the Ram. I can't remember towing over 4,000 lbs with any truck I ever had.

Report Abuse

RAM Costly to Keep

Joe Bourgeois, 10/02/2017
Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Folks this my second RAM and I went all out when I bought this truck, did a spec and got everything I could wish for except navigation in the radio. It's a RAM Bighorn, quad cab, 4x4, 5.7 hemi, cargo boxes, and loaded. I felt I had the best truck on the market better than Ford, Chevy, GMC, Toyota, and Nissan and had researched them all. First issue was identified phones to work with truck Bluetooth radio didn't work well and most calls were dropped. After much research learned best radio installed with an out of date android operating system with no way to update. Also learned talking to RAM customer service a huge waste of time. I paid the truck off this month and was planning to do scheduled maintenance at 120,000 and became an owner. Same week check engine light came on put in trusted shop and had plugs (16 ), oil in front, rear, and transfer case changed, and belt. Advised check engine light from shorted coil and had changed. Planned to have radiator flushed and fluid changed. A/C for two years has not cooled well and mechanics have been trying to find a leak, I live in hot South Louisiana, prior to flushing radiator had them find leak advised in evaporator coil requiring weeks and dash board to be pulled. Also advised truck has a cracked exhaust manifold. Driving home and discussing scheduling of new needed repairs with wife whose vehicle I borrowed for the days vehicle was in shop, check engine light back on. Next week back in shop, no issue found advised if light comes back on bring to dealer, problem with computer. Driving home check engine light back on and brought to another shop where at presently. Advised cam shaft failure, no compression # 3 cylinder, may need new engine. Later advised could fix, and having cam shaft, lifters, timing belt, changed. Also having exhaust manifold, and evaporator core fixed and changed. Hopefully I'll get the vehicle back sometime this month after approximately $6,000.00 of maintenance and repairs. Note also two years into vehicle clothe seat bottom on drivers side failed $380.00 to replace, and three years into vehicle wheel tracking sensors failed. Note mechanic has advised me he has three RAM's in his shop with same problems, and when in at dealer trying to get parts had two mechanics ahead of him trying to get same parts. This truck was not cheap and I struggled to pay if off and now I will be struggling to just keep it rolling. This truck has been very well maintained, all service done, and not driven hard. RAM is aware of the short comings, issues with evaporator cores, cam shafts, lifters, tracking sensors, poor quality seat covers, and exhaust manifold and for their benefits issues occur at 5 year, 100,000 miles at end of warranty. Please note they report in their surveys of 95% of vehicles to 95,000 miles. Costly to keep, costly to maintain, avoid RAM. Follow Up note in resubmittal. Since posting this review I'm getting nuisance warranty review calls from different numbers from all over the country. On average three per day. I don't plan to buy another RAM product and gave them a chance first to deal with product short comings. I strongly advise from my experience AVOID RAM.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale

Related Used 2012 Ram 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles