Used 2011 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

75k and going mrish , 06/03/2014 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I'm just now hitting 75k miles on my 11' Outdoorsman. It has been completely reliable to date. No issues to report at all. the only thing I've done is change the oil, air filter, and plugs. Which by the way, has to be changed every 30k miles and there are 16 of them. I have a 30' travel trailer that weighs in at 6400# and it tows it great. I use it as my daily driver and it is absolutely comfortable. MPG is about 17, mostly interstate.

My experience is different than most Tom K , 10/10/2016 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful I see a lot of very complimentary reviews on this truck. But I've owned mine for over 4 years now and my experience has been and continues to be that, although the truck performs very well and still turns heads--including mine--with it's looks, there's been a litany of reliability problems that have changed my word-of-mouth recommendation from glowing to questioning and now I just tell people that it's been unreliable. Let's review, shall we: rattle in the front door (can't find it, and I've taken that whole door apart), doormat light under the driver's side mirror flickers, vanity mirror lights not working (these last 2 are non-fused circuits, which means it's likely the general electronic module--read expensive), very annoying buzz in the stereo (try getting this troubleshot--impossible), dropped a lifter and the camshaft got chewed up (fixed under warranty, but still an internal engine failure at 58,000 miles), and now the power steering pump is going out. What's next? I had a Ford F150 for over ten years and didn't have a fraction of these problems. Plus the 16 spark plugs need to be replaced every 30,000 miles. ~$250 a service) I really thought I'd keep this truck for 10 years or more. But now I'm thinking "pay it off and sell it". Update: back seat rattles if no one is sitting in it and a new rattle in the center console. Second Update: TPS Sensors have become a recurring problem. Can't seem to go more than a couple months without and then another one drops out.

will drive it till one of us concedes Theresa Davies , 03/24/2016 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful bought my 2011 truck new after my beloved Tahoe got caught in a flood. I've driven the heck out of it. Its a truck it's suppose to be driven hard. I've got over 110k on it and I love it still. I love the looks I get when I pull up next to some business men and I hop out in my suit, heels and briefcase in hand. It puts their overpriced family vehicles to shame. Only issue I've had is tow mirrors make a whine when your driving over 40 and the wind hits them just right. Just recently I noticed a small oil drop on the driver side front. Oil checks out, nothing loose so ? Still driving my Ram and still love it! I've got 150K and no issues at all with it. I now have major issues with my Ram - it had intermitten starting issues. Battery fine, Fuel pump fine, everything checked out but it would not start at times. So I looked to see if anyone else was having issues. It turns out it is the fuel pump relay. A rather expensive repair. Because I don't give up that easily I researched further and found that IF your ram has the tire pressure monitoring system and you by chance get a flat and are unable to get the flat fixed right away or end up having a tire that does not support the use of the tire pressure monitoring system you will eventually run into electrical problems for other parts of your vehicle.

After 3 years, still a good truck, but a few flaws gianofan , 12/28/2014 19 of 25 people found this review helpful After 3 years of owning this truck and putting 44k miles on it, I thought I share a few thoughts. First of all, this remains a very good truck overall and I'm still happy with it. That said, I'm eyeing a new 2014 or 15 Longhorn and considering a trade. This is primarily due to the new 8 gear transmission. The 2011 had only the 5 gear, and there is a huge performance difference between them (which I realized after a test drive of a 2014 model recently). There are also a number of other nice new features in the newer models....