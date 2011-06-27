  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2014 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stellar handling
  • engaging yet fuel-efficient powertrains
  • artfully designed cabin
  • endless options
  • well-insulated soft top.
  • Mediocre acceleration with base engine
  • weak base stereo
  • poor rear visibility
  • cargo space split between two small trunks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish, luxurious and thrilling to drive, the 2014 Porsche Boxster comes up aces. It's even something of a bargain for what you get.

Vehicle overview

Following a full redesign last year, the 2014 Porsche Boxster gets the addition of a GTS trim level that provides small increases in horsepower and torque. Also added are an optional Burmester audio system and a couple of new paint colors.

Introduction
Like George and Weezy, the 2014 Porsche Boxster is movin' on up. Of course, the previous generations of the Boxster weren't exactly slumming it -- on the contrary. Roughly 300,000 examples were sold during its first decade and a half of production, making it one of the most popular convertibles on the planet. But there was always a distinct sense that it was the entry-level Porsche, the one you settled for because the 911 Cabriolet's asking price made you blush.

That's where the current Boxster decisively turns the page.

Entering its second year of production for 2014, the latest-generation Boxster is still headline news in the world of premium convertibles. There's now a GTS version of the Boxster that adds a few horsepower, but it's not a giant leap forward by any standard. Sure, some of the notoriety is due to the car's exemplary performance, but let's be honest: The midengine Boxster has always been a dream to drive. No, what really sets this one apart is its newfound excellence in other respects.

Most notably, the styling has gone from cute to curvaceous, even evoking the exotic Carrera GT from certain angles, while the beautifully crafted interior has us thinking budget Ferrari, especially with the optional two-tone leather trim. Is the Boxster still the entry-level Porsche? Technically, yes. But it's suddenly one of the most desirable Porsches, too, unless you're holding out for the $845,000 918 Spyder.

Negatives? Well, there aren't many, but there is the standard four-speaker stereo, for example, which strikes us as a rather cynical gesture from the most profitable automaker in the world. Rear visibility is poor with the top up and mediocre even with it down, and the Boxster's separate front and rear trunks mean you've got not one, but two places where a golf bag won't fit. If you're in the mood to shop around, the 2014 BMW Z4, 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible and Mercedes SLK-Class offer intriguingly different takes on the premium-roadster formula, while the new 2014 Jaguar F-Type is an alluring if likely costlier alternative.

But here's the kicker: Among this group of cars, the Boxster's pricing is actually quite reasonable, even with a few choice options thrown in. True, the 2014 Porsche Boxster costs a bit more than its predecessor, but when you drive this convertible sports car, you'll definitely feel as if you're getting more in return.

2014 Porsche Boxster models

The 2014 Porsche Boxster is a two-seat convertible offered in three trim levels: base, S and GTS.

The base model comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated soft top, an automatically extending rear spoiler, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, six-way adjustable seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a 4.6-inch TFT driver information display, a 7-inch color infotainment display and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The Boxster S adds a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, an upgraded seven-speaker stereo and red-painted brake calipers.

The Boxster GTS adds an even more powerful engine, a sport exhaust, 20-inch wheels, unique front fascia, tinted taillights and upgraded interior and exterior trim. Optional on the base and S models, the GTS also gets electronically controlled dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM) and the Sport Chrono package as standard. The Sport Chrono package adds dynamic transmission mounts (said to minimize weight transfer during gearchanges), a lap timer, driver-adjustable chassis settings and, with the PDK transmission, launch control.

As usual, Porsche will happily double the price of your Boxster if you select enough options. The Convenience package adds a wind deflector, heated seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. Upgrading to the Premium package nets those features plus adaptive headlights (bi-xenon for the base Boxster), auto-dimming mirrors, 10-way adjustable power sport seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory functions and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. An expanded version of the Premium package adds 14-way adaptive sport seats (also with four-way power lumbar) to the mix. The Infotainment package gets a navigation system, satellite radio, HD radio, smartphone integration via the Aha Radio app, a USB port and either a 10-speaker Bose audio system or a considerably pricier 12-speaker Burmester audio system.

Some of the above items -- the Bose stereo and the various seat designs (including heating and cooling functions), for example -- can be added separately, along with special wheel designs, electronic torque vectoring with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, an adaptive suspension, ceramic composite brakes, variable-ratio steering, front and rear parking sensors and a sport steering wheel with PDK shift paddles. A sport exhaust system (with a cool on/off button on the center console) is also available.

Additional interior options include a heated steering wheel, voice controls, ambient lighting and numerous customization options that will cover just about any interior surface you like with leather, aluminum, carbon fiber, wood trim or paint.

2014 Highlights

Performance & mpg

All Boxsters utilize a rear-wheel-drive layout and either the standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed automated manual transmission known as PDK. Porsche also provides a standard (and fully defeatable) auto stop-start system to conserve fuel when the car is stationary.

Under the hood, the base 2014 Boxster rolls with a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine (flat-6) rated at 265 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque -- 10 hp and 7 lb-ft less than its hardtop Cayman sibling, if you're scoring at home. The stick shift gets the base Boxster to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, according to Porsche, while PDK is a tenth of a second quicker by default and three-tenths quicker with the Sport Chrono package's launch control. EPA fuel economy estimates are 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with the manual and an even more impressive 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway) with PDK.

The Boxster S steps up to a 3.4-liter flat-6 that churns out 315 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, an S model with the manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 in a swift 4.9 seconds; expect the PDK with launch control to drop that time to 4.5 seconds. Fuel economy remains a strong suit at 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the manual and 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with PDK.

The Boxster GTS gets an upgraded version of the 3.4-liter flat-6 with 330 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Porsche estimates 0-60 acceleration at 4.7 seconds with the manual transmission and 4.4 seconds using launch control with the PDK.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Porsche Boxster include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, four airbags (two in front and one thorax/head airbag on each side) and rollover safety hoops above the headrests. In Edmunds brake testing, a Boxster S with the standard (non-ceramic) brakes came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 103 feet.

Note that Boxsters equipped with the stand-alone adaptive cruise control option are also treated to Porsche Active Safe, which uses the cruise-control radar to monitor collision probabilities up to 650 feet in front of the vehicle. The system can operate even when cruise is inactive, and its emergency responses range from simply priming the brakes to applying them with maximum force but it can be manually turned off if that's your preference.

Driving

If you drive a 2014 Porsche Boxster, chances are you won't want to return the key. Compact dimensions, a midengine layout and Porsche's usual suspension-tuning magic join forces to produce some of the best road manners in all of autodom. The ride is firm but seldom jarring, and the handling doesn't get much better than this until you start looking at sports cars with six-figure price tags. As good as the 911 Cabriolet is, it's a significantly larger car and having an engine over the rear axle doesn't help its cause. We're not the first to observe that a Boxster with equal power might prove to be the better overall package.

In point of fact, the Boxster S and GTS run neck and neck with a base 911, and only truly depraved power fiends will find its sonorous flat-6 wanting. If you fit that description, you may find yourself musing that a bit more punch would be welcome for uphill climbs. Sane people, on the other hand, will find the base Boxster's modestly powered engine to still be a willing companion, with the larger 3.4-liter motor a delightful but perhaps not altogether necessary indulgence.

Interior

The Boxster's cabin is almost as striking as its exterior styling. In contrast to the previous model's forgettable interior layout, the current design shines, boasting top-shelf materials and a dramatic (if button-heavy) center console that borrows directly from the executive-class Panamera. There's nary a sign of cost-cutting anywhere you look or touch; this is an environment that's fully commensurate with Porsche prices.

Further refinement is found in the convertible top itself, which gets extra sound-deadening material and now yields one of the quietest enclosed rides of any soft-top roadster we've driven. The Boxster's notorious blind spots remain, however. So if you've got 10 seconds to spare and aren't exceeding 31 mph, it's generally best to put the top down.

Thanks to its modestly stretched size and lower front seats, the 2014 Boxster can accommodate taller passengers without issue. But the two trunks -- one front, one rear -- remain too small to swallow a golf bag or even a large piece of luggage, so their respectable 10 cubic feet of combined cargo space doesn't tell the whole story. On the bright side, rear trunk space is unaffected when the top's down, a distinct advantage relative to retractable-hardtop rivals like the Z4 and SLK.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Porsche Boxster.

4.7
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do not Test Drive this Car
oldschool15,12/10/2013
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
After driving a 2003 Boxster for the past seven years, I was ready for a change. Something larger and more practical was in order. Not another two seat roadster - I was moving on. Then, out of curiosity, I test drove the new Porsche Boxster. I was instantly hooked. It is hard to describe just how much better the new version of the Boxster is versus its predecessor. It is better in every way - substantially better. The former was fun and competent. Enoyable. The new Boxster looks, sounds and drives like a supercar. It is incredible. If you really need/want a practical car, avoid this car like the plague - lest you be seduced too.
The best sports car on the planet
smerdyakov,10/03/2014
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased a new 2104 Boxster on 10-2-14 at Checkered Flag in Va Bch. I drove both S and base cars, thinking that I would surely want the S: I was wrong. The base car does not have, as the Edmunds "con" headline asserts "mediocre acceleration". It may be somewhat slower than the S version, but it is far more than adequate for normal use. In fact, it is faster than the 2006 Cayman S that I once owned. The one option that I recommend as essential is the PDK transmission, which is a remarkable unit. Those who insist on having a manual six-speed are making a mistake. In the recent past I have had several versions of the Cayman, a Audi TT RS and a Corvette GS. The Boxster is superior to all
A Drivers Car !!
William Lauter,01/17/2017
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
I would suggest the manual transmission to throughly ring out the engine and car. Great clutch feel and smooth transmission. This car handles well and alot of fun to drive on those quiet country roads.
Love this car!
jhinnant,03/29/2014
Quick, fun and packing serious Wow! factor. Our Boxster is equipped with the DKP auto transmission...uber!
See all 7 reviews of the 2014 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
265 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
315 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Porsche Boxster features & specs
