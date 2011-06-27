Vehicle overview

Following a full redesign last year, the 2014 Porsche Boxster gets the addition of a GTS trim level that provides small increases in horsepower and torque. Also added are an optional Burmester audio system and a couple of new paint colors.

Introduction

Like George and Weezy, the 2014 Porsche Boxster is movin' on up. Of course, the previous generations of the Boxster weren't exactly slumming it -- on the contrary. Roughly 300,000 examples were sold during its first decade and a half of production, making it one of the most popular convertibles on the planet. But there was always a distinct sense that it was the entry-level Porsche, the one you settled for because the 911 Cabriolet's asking price made you blush.

That's where the current Boxster decisively turns the page.

Entering its second year of production for 2014, the latest-generation Boxster is still headline news in the world of premium convertibles. There's now a GTS version of the Boxster that adds a few horsepower, but it's not a giant leap forward by any standard. Sure, some of the notoriety is due to the car's exemplary performance, but let's be honest: The midengine Boxster has always been a dream to drive. No, what really sets this one apart is its newfound excellence in other respects.

Most notably, the styling has gone from cute to curvaceous, even evoking the exotic Carrera GT from certain angles, while the beautifully crafted interior has us thinking budget Ferrari, especially with the optional two-tone leather trim. Is the Boxster still the entry-level Porsche? Technically, yes. But it's suddenly one of the most desirable Porsches, too, unless you're holding out for the $845,000 918 Spyder.

Negatives? Well, there aren't many, but there is the standard four-speaker stereo, for example, which strikes us as a rather cynical gesture from the most profitable automaker in the world. Rear visibility is poor with the top up and mediocre even with it down, and the Boxster's separate front and rear trunks mean you've got not one, but two places where a golf bag won't fit. If you're in the mood to shop around, the 2014 BMW Z4, 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible and Mercedes SLK-Class offer intriguingly different takes on the premium-roadster formula, while the new 2014 Jaguar F-Type is an alluring if likely costlier alternative.

But here's the kicker: Among this group of cars, the Boxster's pricing is actually quite reasonable, even with a few choice options thrown in. True, the 2014 Porsche Boxster costs a bit more than its predecessor, but when you drive this convertible sports car, you'll definitely feel as if you're getting more in return.