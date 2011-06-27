  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2009 Porsche Boxster
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2009 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sublime handling and steering, soulful engines, excellent available automated manual transmission, top-notch interior, highly customizable.
  • Options get pricey fast, soft top lacks the versatility of a retractable hardtop.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Porsche Boxster for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$13,059 - $20,806
Used Boxster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Porsche Boxster remains one of the most desirable roadsters on the market, as long as you don't mind that its shape hasn't really changed since 1997.

Vehicle overview

While the 2009 Porsche Boxster midengine roadster may differ little from the original '97 model on the outside, there have been countless mechanical and technological updates in the intervening decade-plus. The result is a thoroughly modern performance car that easily retains its top ranking on the fun-to-drive list. As for the styling, we're at least thankful that the first Boxster's exterior, which suffered from the same splattered-egg headlight syndrome that afflicted 911s of that era, has long since given way to the current design and its cool Carrera GT-like headlights. Whether you find the styling timeless or long in the tooth, you have to give Porsche props for continually keeping the Boxster fresh under the skin.

There's a lot of news for 2009, but the biggest is the arrival of Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission, known as PDK ("Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe" for those who enjoy long German words). Bidding "Auf Wiedersehen" to the conventional Tiptronic automatic, Porsche has replaced it with possibly the best automated manual in the world. PDK's shifts are supremely smooth in full automatic mode, yet quicker than a racecar driver's in manual mode. In other words, it's better than a conventional automatic at being an automatic -- and it's better than you at shifting manually.

Should you find PDK and its steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons a bit too Xbox-y, the base Boxster's standard conventional manual now comes with six speeds rather than five. The base engine also offers an extra 0.2 liter of displacement that yields 10 additional horsepower. Furthermore, the Boxster S's larger engine benefits from direct injection, which boosts power to an impressive 310 hp. There's also some LED exterior lighting to differentiate the '09 model from its predecessors, along with assorted other tweaks such as a retuned suspension, lighter (but still spot-on) steering, an optional button-activated sport exhaust system, a new display screen for the base audio system and an improved optional Porsche Control Management system that provides various high-tech audio, navigation and communications goodies.

If you value driving excellence above all else, the 2009 Porsche Boxster is still without peer at this price point. The outgoing Honda S2000 (2009 is its last year) is much cheaper and almost as capable in terms of handling, but the Boxster is far more luxurious and refined. The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has a nifty retractable hardtop, and the Chevrolet Corvette makes gobs of power, but these models are blunt instruments compared to the precise Porsche. Subjective styling considerations notwithstanding, there's more than enough inner beauty here to justify the lofty price tag.

2009 Porsche Boxster models

The 2009 Porsche Boxster roadster is available in base or S trim. The base model comes standard with 17-inch wheels, foglamps, a power soft top that can be operated at speeds up to 30 mph, heated windshield-washer nozzles, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, a trip computer, cruise control and a four-speaker CD stereo with a 5-inch monochromatic display screen. The more powerful Boxster S adds 18-inch wheels and a seven-speaker sound system.

Should you wish to double the base price of your Boxster by sampling from the seemingly endless list of options, Porsche will happily oblige. Highlights include the PDK transmission, the Sport Chrono and Sport Chrono Plus packages (the latter adds launch control for PDK-equipped models), 19-inch wheels in a variety of styles, adaptive suspension dampers, ceramic composite brakes, xenon headlights, a removable aluminum hardtop, a mechanical rear limited-slip differential, a button-activated sport exhaust system, full power seats, aggressively bolstered manual sport seats, automatic climate control, satellite radio and Bluetooth. The revised Porsche Control Management system (PCM) includes a larger 6.5-inch display screen and a hard-drive-based navigation system. In conjunction with PCM, additional options include voice-command functionality, iPod integration, a USB port and a Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Porsche Boxster receives a slew of changes, including an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission, an enlarged 2.9-liter base engine with a standard six-speed manual, a more powerful direct-injected engine for the Boxster S, revised suspension tuning, numerous styling tweaks and a new version of the optional Porsche Control Management system that features a larger screen and a hard-drive-based navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The base Boxster is outfitted with a mid-mounted 2.9-liter flat-6 that generates 255 hp and 214 pound-feet of torque. The Boxster S steps up to a direct-injected 3.4-liter version that's good for 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed conventional manual transmission is standard on both models, while the seven-speed PDK automated manual is optional. The base car accelerates from zero to 60 mph in about 6 seconds, while the S chops about a second off the base car's time. Official EPA fuel economy estimates aren't known as of this writing, but the Boxster is actually quite frugal for a sports car.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2009 Porsche Boxster include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, dual thorax and head side-impact airbags and roll-over safety hoops above the headrests.

Driving

Thanks to its petite size, modest weight and midengine layout, the 2009 Porsche Boxster handles superbly, managing to feel glued to the road and light on its feet at the same time. Body roll is basically nonexistent, and the variable-ratio steering -- lightened a bit for '09 -- is among the best systems on the market. With the optional active suspension, the Boxster rides amazingly well for a sports car.

The base Boxster's 2.9-liter engine may seem a bit underpowered given the car's hefty price tag, but it sounds glorious, and power-starved Porschephiles won't be disappointed by the 310-hp Boxster S. The available button-activated sport exhaust blesses the Boxster with an on-demand exotic midrange yowl. The new PDK transmission is a revelation, providing faultless automated-manual shifting performance for those who would rather not row their own gears. We're not particularly fond of the steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons, however, and drivers will still feel more of a connection with manual-equipped Boxsters.

Interior

The Boxster's interior boasts premium materials and proper sports car seating, particularly if you ante up for the optional full power seats. The oversized center-mounted tachometer conveys the Boxster's high-performance DNA, although the analog speedometer's tiny numbers and huge range make it more decorative than functional -- the trip computer's digital speedo readout is more useful. Some controls are a bit fussy, but this year's new redesigned center control stack is much friendlier; the touchscreen navigation system is a particular improvement.

The transparent partition between the headrests mitigates wind buffeting at speed with the top down, but top-up motoring is marred by excessive wind noise and gigantic blind spots. Porsche insists that the lighter weight of a soft top is preferable, but the SLK-Class's retractable hardtop, for example, is far more pleasant to live with. The base stereo is laughable, but the optional Bose system sounds good. The Boxster's midengine design spawns two trunks -- one front, one rear -- and they can hold about 10 cubic feet of cargo between them, which is quite respectable for a roadster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Porsche Boxster.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive, exhilaration, hesitation
HoustonOwner,10/18/2009
I've had my 2009 Boxster for about a month. I love the car but I'm having an issue with hesitation. The dealer's computer doesn't find any problems with the engine, but the car clearly hesitates sometimes. I'm not sure if the problem is with the PDK. It feels more like a problem with fuel injection. It's very annoying. From a dead stop when I press the gas pedal, I want the car to GO, not sputter and cough. What's the deal Porsche?
Rock solid dependable awesome fun!
johnc8551,01/17/2012
This is the best balanced car I've ever owned with no handling faults I can even think of. It's just an all around fun car to drive and care for. Oil changes and other maintenance is a bit expensive, but the maintenance intervals are spaced far enough apart that although each service is rather expensive ($450+), they don't come often enough to be excessive - especially for a car of this level. Like a loyal hunting dog, it just begs to go and play every time I walk into the garage. No unscheduled problems, so far with 32K miles on the odo.
See all 2 reviews of the 2009 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 7200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 7200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Porsche Boxster features & specs
More about the 2009 Porsche Boxster

Used 2009 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2009 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M), and S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Porsche Boxster?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Porsche Boxster for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 2009 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,383.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,330.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,032.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,547.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Porsche Boxster?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Boxster lease specials

Related Used 2009 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles