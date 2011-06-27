Vehicle overview

While the 2009 Porsche Boxster midengine roadster may differ little from the original '97 model on the outside, there have been countless mechanical and technological updates in the intervening decade-plus. The result is a thoroughly modern performance car that easily retains its top ranking on the fun-to-drive list. As for the styling, we're at least thankful that the first Boxster's exterior, which suffered from the same splattered-egg headlight syndrome that afflicted 911s of that era, has long since given way to the current design and its cool Carrera GT-like headlights. Whether you find the styling timeless or long in the tooth, you have to give Porsche props for continually keeping the Boxster fresh under the skin.

There's a lot of news for 2009, but the biggest is the arrival of Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission, known as PDK ("Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe" for those who enjoy long German words). Bidding "Auf Wiedersehen" to the conventional Tiptronic automatic, Porsche has replaced it with possibly the best automated manual in the world. PDK's shifts are supremely smooth in full automatic mode, yet quicker than a racecar driver's in manual mode. In other words, it's better than a conventional automatic at being an automatic -- and it's better than you at shifting manually.

Should you find PDK and its steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons a bit too Xbox-y, the base Boxster's standard conventional manual now comes with six speeds rather than five. The base engine also offers an extra 0.2 liter of displacement that yields 10 additional horsepower. Furthermore, the Boxster S's larger engine benefits from direct injection, which boosts power to an impressive 310 hp. There's also some LED exterior lighting to differentiate the '09 model from its predecessors, along with assorted other tweaks such as a retuned suspension, lighter (but still spot-on) steering, an optional button-activated sport exhaust system, a new display screen for the base audio system and an improved optional Porsche Control Management system that provides various high-tech audio, navigation and communications goodies.

If you value driving excellence above all else, the 2009 Porsche Boxster is still without peer at this price point. The outgoing Honda S2000 (2009 is its last year) is much cheaper and almost as capable in terms of handling, but the Boxster is far more luxurious and refined. The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has a nifty retractable hardtop, and the Chevrolet Corvette makes gobs of power, but these models are blunt instruments compared to the precise Porsche. Subjective styling considerations notwithstanding, there's more than enough inner beauty here to justify the lofty price tag.