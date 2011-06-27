  1. Home
2011 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sublime handling and steering
  • powerful engines
  • impressive fuel economy
  • excellent transmissions
  • top-notch interior
  • highly customizable.
  • Gets pricey when many options are added
  • taller occupants may feel cramped
  • unintuitive PDK shift buttons
  • Spyder's fussy roof.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Porsche Boxster is one of the most desirable roadsters on the market. It's wise to be conservative with the options list, though, or you may find yourself missing an arm or a leg.

Vehicle overview

Picking the best roadster has not been a difficult decision for the better part of 15 years. If you don't have a lot of money to spend, buy a Miata. If you have a lot of money to spend, buy a Porsche Boxster. There are other choices to be sure, but none are as pure when it comes down to satisfying the classic roadster tenets of razor-sharp handling, compact dimensions, two seats, slick manual transmissions and attractive styling. But considering you're reading the 2011 Porsche Boxster review, let's just assume the bank account is robust enough to sustain a bigger hit.

When it comes to handling, Porsche's experience with building some of the world's best sports cars is no doubt paramount. But the Boxster's midengine layout, with its flat-6 mounted low to the ground, is pretty much an ideal. In contrast, the pricier 911 Cabriolet is quicker in a straight line, but its rear-engine design means it lacks the Boxster's supreme nimbleness and predictable nature at the limit.

The Boxster's appeal is even greater for 2011, as Porsche has added the Boxster Spyder to the lineup. For this specialized model, weight has been nipped and tucked away from the car to a degree that would benefit the federal budget. Notably, the sound system and air-conditioning are gone (you can add them back as options) as is the power-operated top, which has been replaced by a manually operated two-piece soft top. But what the Spyder loses in creature comforts it gains in others, notably 10 horsepower and even sharper handling talents.

Of course, not everybody pines for roadster purity. If you'd like a more usable trunk, a more spacious cabin and a more relaxed, touring-type two-seat convertible, the 2011 BMW Z4 and new 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK are probably better choices. On the opposite end of the spectrum, hard-core driving enthusiasts should check out the 2011 Lotus Elise. There's also Porsche's tradition of collecting gobs of money through the Boxster's many options -- go crazy ticking boxes and it's actually possible to double the car's base price. But if you're seeking the quintessential classic roadster, you know what our choice would be.

2011 Porsche Boxster models

The 2011 Porsche Boxster is a two-seat convertible available in base, S, Black Edition and Spyder trims. The base model comes equipped with 17-inch wheels, a power soft top, cruise control, six-way adjustable seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, partial leather upholstery, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface. Stepping up to the Boxster S gets you a bigger engine, 18-inch wheels and red-painted brake calipers.

Should you wish to double the base price of the Boxster, Porsche will happily oblige you with a seemingly endless options list. The Convenience package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights, a wind deflector, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers and automatic climate control. The Infotainment package gets a navigation system, satellite radio and a seven-speaker sound system.

The items in these packages can be added separately along with different wheel sizes and designs, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, an adaptive suspension, ceramic composite brakes (S and Spyder only), rear parking sensors and a sport steering wheel with PDK shift paddles. Interior options include fully powered seats, three different sport seat designs, heated seats, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, voice controls, satellite radio, a six-CD changer and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

The Sport Chrono package adds a lap timer, adjustable driver settings and, with PDK, launch control. Then there are the numerous customization choices that will cover just about any interior surface in leather, Alcantara, aluminum, carbon fiber, wood trim or exterior paint.

The Boxster Spyder is a stripped-down version of the Boxster S. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, more horsepower, the limited-slip rear differential, a lowered sport-tuned suspension, a manually operated lightweight soft top, lightweight sport seats and exterior paint-matched interior trim. It ditches air-conditioning along with a few trim pieces, while the four-speaker sound system is a no-cost option. Most of the Boxster's options are available on the Spyder, but certain luxury items like the ventilated seats and Bose stereo are not available. If those lightweight seats with the non-adjustable backrests are not to your liking, the regular sport seats from the Boxster are available.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 Porsche Boxster, Bluetooth and an iPod interface are now standard equipment for all models except the new-for-2011 Spyder. Several new options packages make adding popular items easier and (slightly) cheaper.

Performance & mpg

The base Boxster is powered by a 2.9-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) engine that produces 255 hp and 214 pound-feet of torque. Like every Boxster, it is rear-wheel drive and comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. Optional is a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission known as PDK. According to Porsche, it'll go from zero to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds regardless of transmission. Fuel economy is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with the manual and an impressive 20/29/24 with PDK.

The Boxster S gets a direct-injected 3.4-liter flat-6 that produces 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. According to Porsche, it'll hit 60 in about 5 seconds. Fuel economy is the same with PDK as the base Boxster and almost equal with the manual.

The Boxster Spyder gets a version of the S engine that produces 320 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the Spyder hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is the same as for the base Boxster.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2011 Porsche Boxster include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, dual thorax and head side-impact airbags and rollover safety hoops above the headrests. In Edmunds brake testing, the Spyder came to a stop from 60 mph in a superb 102 feet -- the other Boxsters are likely to only take a few feet longer.

Driving

Thanks to its petite size, modest weight and midengine layout, the 2011 Porsche Boxster handles superbly, managing to feel glued to the road and light on its feet at the same time. Body roll is virtually nonexistent, and the variable-ratio steering is among the best systems on the market. It's all that and more when considering the sublime Boxster Spyder.

The base Boxster's 2.9-liter engine sounds glorious, and most roadster buyers will never feel wanting for power. Having said that, more thrust is never a bad thing and the 310-hp Boxster S will certainly not disappoint. Driving enthusiasts will still feel more of a connection with manual-equipped Boxsters, but the PDK transmission is a revelation, providing faultless automated-manual shifting performance for those who would rather not row their own gears. We're not particularly fond of the steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons, so the optional shift paddles are a must-have.

Interior

The Boxster's interior boasts premium materials and proper sports car seating, particularly if you ante up for the optional full-power seats. The oversized center-mounted tachometer conveys the Boxster's high-performance DNA, although the analog speedometer's tiny numbers and huge range make it more decorative than functional -- the trip computer's digital speedo readout is more useful. Some controls are a bit fussy, but the current center control stack is much friendlier than those in past Porsches. The base stereo's sound quality is laughable, but the optional systems are worthy upgrades.

The optional wind deflector mitigates buffeting at speed with the top down, but top-up motoring is marred by excessive wind noise and gigantic blind spots. While the Boxster's soft top keeps weight and complexity down, its competitors' retractable hardtops are far more pleasant to live with. Unlike the spacious BMW Z4, the Boxster's cabin is merely average for a roadster, meaning taller folks may feel constrained. The Boxster's midengine design spawns two trunks -- one front, one rear -- that can hold about 10 cubic feet of cargo between them regardless of whether the top is raised or lowered.

For the Spyder, Porsche takes out some features to reduce weight. The air-conditioning and radio are options, the narrow sport seats are thinly padded and have fixed backrests, the door handles are cloth straps and even the plastic hood that shields the gauges has been tossed. Most notably, though, the power-operated soft top has been replaced by a manual two-piece roof that requires practice, patience and the pity of Mother Nature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Porsche Boxster.

5.0
2 reviews
2 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Along came a Spyder
jaci,10/16/2010
The back to basic Spyder is living up to its Best Handling Car in America status. Everything I expected and more. The car is not for everyone as Porsche readily admits, but it is a car for the purist. And it will not disappoint.
For the money, maybe the best Porsche ever!
Jim Dario,11/14/2015
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
Met a member of the Porsche racing team this past Summer at Watkins Glen, and asked him his thoughts on the 2011 Boxster Spyder. His response, "Maybe my favorite Porsche ever...don't ever sell it, and if you do, Call me" I think that says all you need to know!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 7200 rpm
More about the 2011 Porsche Boxster

Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2011 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M), S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M), and Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Porsche Boxster?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Porsche Boxster trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Base is priced between $24,973 and$24,973 with odometer readings between 67426 and67426 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Porsche Boxsters are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Porsche Boxster for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 Boxsters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,973 and mileage as low as 67426 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Porsche Boxster.

Can't find a used 2011 Porsche Boxsters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,624.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Boxster for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,144.

