Vehicle overview

Picking the best roadster has not been a difficult decision for the better part of 15 years. If you don't have a lot of money to spend, buy a Miata. If you have a lot of money to spend, buy a Porsche Boxster. There are other choices to be sure, but none are as pure when it comes down to satisfying the classic roadster tenets of razor-sharp handling, compact dimensions, two seats, slick manual transmissions and attractive styling. But considering you're reading the 2011 Porsche Boxster review, let's just assume the bank account is robust enough to sustain a bigger hit.

When it comes to handling, Porsche's experience with building some of the world's best sports cars is no doubt paramount. But the Boxster's midengine layout, with its flat-6 mounted low to the ground, is pretty much an ideal. In contrast, the pricier 911 Cabriolet is quicker in a straight line, but its rear-engine design means it lacks the Boxster's supreme nimbleness and predictable nature at the limit.

The Boxster's appeal is even greater for 2011, as Porsche has added the Boxster Spyder to the lineup. For this specialized model, weight has been nipped and tucked away from the car to a degree that would benefit the federal budget. Notably, the sound system and air-conditioning are gone (you can add them back as options) as is the power-operated top, which has been replaced by a manually operated two-piece soft top. But what the Spyder loses in creature comforts it gains in others, notably 10 horsepower and even sharper handling talents.

Of course, not everybody pines for roadster purity. If you'd like a more usable trunk, a more spacious cabin and a more relaxed, touring-type two-seat convertible, the 2011 BMW Z4 and new 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK are probably better choices. On the opposite end of the spectrum, hard-core driving enthusiasts should check out the 2011 Lotus Elise. There's also Porsche's tradition of collecting gobs of money through the Boxster's many options -- go crazy ticking boxes and it's actually possible to double the car's base price. But if you're seeking the quintessential classic roadster, you know what our choice would be.