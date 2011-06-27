  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2010 Porsche Boxster Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sublime handling and steering, soulful engines, excellent available automated manual transmission, top-notch interior, highly customizable.
  • Adding options quickly skyrockets the price, soft top lacks the versatility of a retractable hardtop, taller occupants can feel a bit cramped.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Porsche Boxster is one of the most desirable roadsters on the market. It's wise to be conservative with the options list, though, or you may find yourself missing an arm or a leg.

Vehicle overview

The Porsche Boxster has been the leader in the roadster clubhouse for roughly 13 years now. It offers well-balanced handling, strong engines, a luxurious interior, a surprising amount of practicality and the pedigree that comes with the Porsche name. It's so good, in fact, that BMW basically threw in the towel with its latest Z4 roadster and transformed it into a more Mercedes-like cruiser. The 2010 Porsche Boxster, therefore, remains the pre-eminent choice for those desiring a classic roadster driving experience.

The 2010 Boxster makes do with only a new steering wheel design after extensive changes to its powertrains, features list and in-car electronics interface last year. Otherwise, the Boxster soldiers on with essentially the same winning formula (and styling) that debuted back when Bill Clinton was having legal troubles. It features a choice of two horizontally opposed six-cylinder engines placed just behind the passenger compartment in a midengine layout ideal for balanced handling. This location also frees up space for a pair of trunks -- one in back and the other up front.

Other than its stout, balanced chassis, the Boxster also features sublimely communicative steering and an easy-to-drive nature that makes novices feel like champions. Last year's addition of the PDK automated manual gearbox gave those novices a more sport-oriented alternative to the admittedly superb six-speed manual. Capable of smooth, lightning-quick gearchanges, the PDK can behave like a regular automatic or like a manual via shift buttons on the steering wheel.

As it's a Porsche, potential customers have the ability to customize a Boxster with an almost endless number of options -- both functional and cosmetic. From ventilated seats to match-to-sample leather upholstery, you can make the Boxster however you'd like. There is a catch, though: Porsche's options are expensive and you'll quickly find your MSRP rising faster than a soufflé placed in a blast furnace.

We started off by saying the Boxster is our top choice for a premium roadster, but there are certainly others to consider. The BMW Z4 offers a completely different take on the roadster -- both in appearance and driving demeanor. If you're more apt to enjoy a relaxed drive up the coast and would appreciate the top-up serenity of a retractable hardtop, it could be the way to go. The same could be said, but to a lesser extent, about the Mercedes-Benz SLK. On the opposite end of the spectrum, hard-core driving enthusiasts should check out the Lotus Elise. Yet only the 2010 Porsche Boxster -- even in its most basic form -- strikes the best balance among them all.

2010 Porsche Boxster models

The 2010 Porsche Boxster is a two-seat roadster available in base or S trim. The base model comes standard with 17-inch wheels, front and rear foglamps, a power soft top, cruise control, six-way front seats (power backrest, manual fore/aft and height), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, partial leather upholstery and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player. The more powerful Boxster S adds 18-inch wheels and a seven-speaker sound system.

Should you wish to double the base price of the Boxster, Porsche will happily oblige you with a seemingly endless options list. Typical items include different wheel sizes and designs, a limited-slip rear differential lock, PDK shift paddles, an adaptive suspension, ceramic composite brakes, rear parking sensors, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors (packaged with automatic wipers) and a wind deflector. Inside options include fully powered seats, two different sport seat designs, heated seats, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, an in-dash or remote six-CD changer, an iPod interface, a navigation system, a seven-speaker sound system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

The Sport Chrono package adds a lap timer, adjustable driver settings and, with PDK, launch control. Then there are the numerous customization choices that will cover just about any interior surface in leather, Alcantara, aluminum, carbon fiber, wood trim or exterior paint.

2010 Highlights

The Porsche Boxster gets a new steering wheel on both models for 2010.

Performance & mpg

The base Boxster is outfitted with a mid-mounted 2.9-liter flat-6 that generates 255 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. The Boxster S steps up to a direct-injected 3.4-liter version that's good for 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed conventional manual transmission is standard on both models, while the seven-speed PDK automated manual is optional. The base car accelerates from zero to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds, while the S chops about a half-second off that time.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined for a manual-equipped base Boxster, and an excellent 20/29/24 with the PDK. The Boxster S achieves 19/26/22 with the manual and 20/29/23 with PDK.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2010 Porsche Boxster include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, dual thorax and head side-impact airbags and rollover safety hoops above the headrests.

Driving

Thanks to its petite size, modest weight and midengine layout, the 2010 Porsche Boxster handles superbly, managing to feel glued to the road and light on its feet at the same time. Body roll is virtually nonexistent, and the variable-ratio steering is among the best systems on the market. With the optional active suspension, the Boxster rides amazingly well for a sports car.

The base Boxster's 2.9-liter engine sounds glorious, and most roadster buyers will never feel wanting for power. Having said that, more thrust is never a bad thing and the 310-hp Boxster S will certainly not disappoint. The PDK transmission is a revelation, providing faultless automated-manual shifting performance for those who would rather not row their own gears. We're not particularly fond of the steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons, however, and driving enthusiasts will still feel more of a connection with manual-equipped Boxsters.

Interior

The Boxster's interior boasts premium materials and proper sports car seating, particularly if you ante up for the optional full-power seats. The oversized center-mounted tachometer conveys the Boxster's high-performance DNA, although the analog speedometer's tiny numbers and huge range make it more decorative than functional -- the trip computer's digital speedo readout is more useful. Some controls are a bit fussy, but the current center control stack is much friendlier than those in past Porsches, and the touchscreen navigation system is a particular improvement. The base stereo's sound quality is laughable, but the optional Bose system is a worthy upgrade.

The optional wind deflector mitigates buffeting at speed with the top down, but top-up motoring is marred by excessive wind noise and gigantic blind spots. Porsche insists that the lighter weight of a soft top is preferable, but the BMW Z4's retractable hardtop, for example, is far more pleasant to live with. Another advantage for the Z4 is its sizable interior space -- the Boxster is merely average for a roadster, meaning taller folks may feel constrained. The Boxster's midengine design spawns two trunks -- one front, one rear -- and they can hold about 10 cubic feet of cargo between them, which is quite respectable for a roadster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Porsche Boxster.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stellar. Wow. Great only car for 2.
Bailey,09/21/2010
This car has been a revelation. The build quality, design, and performance consistently and continuously impress. This car is something special. This is our only car. We have rely on it to perform all missions under all conditions. After 4 months, 8000 miles, and a few multi-day road trips, we have no regrets. It is comfortable, capable, safe, well designed, beautifully made and finished, and does everything. Golf clubs fit. Luggage for 2 fits easily. Go-crazy shopping trips, speed bumps, steep driveways, dirt roads and rain are no problem. The Porsche Boxster adds an element of beauty and excitement and beauty to everyday life that everyone should experience.
Miles of Smiles
David S,10/01/2018
2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
My 2010 Base Boxster is an unusual car in many ways. It has a surprising amount of storage both inside the car (six compartments worth inside), two trunks, and an auxiliary storage box in the front. All this storage makes the car so much easier to live with from a practical perspective. The “fronk” will hold two legal airplane rollies...and you still have a large (though shallow) trunk in the back for duffles and other squishy stuff. The only downsize is that you can’t put large hard-framed items inside the car (such as a 24” x 36” picture)....but how often do you need that capability? It’s a strange review that starts off lauding a Porsche convertible for its storage capabilities, but that’s just one thing setting this series (987.2) apart certainly from other convertibles and even from newer Boxsters. My Boxster also has European tri-colored tail lights, which is a huge plus to me (it’s a thoughtful safety touch). OK. Let’s get down to business: This is a Porsche and it’s all about handling and acceleration and braking...and naturally the Porsche excels in all three areas, even with this Base Boxster. My modern standards, the car is relatively slow (0-60 in 5.4sec). The 2.9L flat six sounds glorious when revved (in contrast, the 2.0T4 in the new Boxster sounds like a cross between an air-cooled VW and a Subaru 4). However, the PFI 2.9L isn’t the engine of choice if you want real speed: That belongs to the S models and its DFI 3.4L. Still, the car is plenty speedy especially when you’re the only one in the car and keeps pulling past 65 MPH. The handling, though, is truly telepathic. Provided you have top quality rubber (Michelin PS4s or equivalent), the car handles around corners like it’s on rails. All handling and braking aspects spoil you for any other car. Also pleasant: The ride isn’t punishing. Oh, no one will mistake the ride for that of a Mercedes S class, but your Subaru WRX/STi and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo friends will think they’re in a limo. Every trip in this car is a pleasure, particularly with the PDK. If I had to do it all over again, I might have opted for the S version and given up a bunch of vacations for the faster engine.
Don't drive one(unless you're ready to buy)
mrdrama,07/27/2013
Still in honeymoon period/Looking for reasons to drive.My third Porsche and second Boxster,all bought used,which is for me ,the only po$$ible way to go.The upgrade from my early(986) car is night and day:ride,handling,"infotainment"(get the PCM/BOSE)you name it -all superior...The base car is very nice ,but the S,with direct injection and extra urge will sway you.The "S" is for Serious-people who claim the Boxster is not a "real Porsche",are delusional, or simply haven't driven a 2009 or later one.
Fun to Drive
Tom B,02/20/2010
I purchased by Boxter in October of 2009 and already have 5000 miles on it. I take it on trips and to work. I live in Reno and have a good number of days with the top down. My previous Boxter was a 2004 and there is no comparison. This car has all the power and acceleration I need and is a blast in the mountains around here.Also the top is quiet. In the 2004 there was considerable wind noise. Unlike my previous Boxter I have not had a single problem or complaint. Maybe the gas mileage could be a tad better but for the performance you get it is quite acceptable.
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Porsche Boxster
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6400 rpm
More about the 2010 Porsche Boxster

Used 2010 Porsche Boxster Overview

The Used 2010 Porsche Boxster is offered in the following submodels: Boxster Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M).

