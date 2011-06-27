Vehicle overview

The Porsche Boxster has been the leader in the roadster clubhouse for roughly 13 years now. It offers well-balanced handling, strong engines, a luxurious interior, a surprising amount of practicality and the pedigree that comes with the Porsche name. It's so good, in fact, that BMW basically threw in the towel with its latest Z4 roadster and transformed it into a more Mercedes-like cruiser. The 2010 Porsche Boxster, therefore, remains the pre-eminent choice for those desiring a classic roadster driving experience.

The 2010 Boxster makes do with only a new steering wheel design after extensive changes to its powertrains, features list and in-car electronics interface last year. Otherwise, the Boxster soldiers on with essentially the same winning formula (and styling) that debuted back when Bill Clinton was having legal troubles. It features a choice of two horizontally opposed six-cylinder engines placed just behind the passenger compartment in a midengine layout ideal for balanced handling. This location also frees up space for a pair of trunks -- one in back and the other up front.

Other than its stout, balanced chassis, the Boxster also features sublimely communicative steering and an easy-to-drive nature that makes novices feel like champions. Last year's addition of the PDK automated manual gearbox gave those novices a more sport-oriented alternative to the admittedly superb six-speed manual. Capable of smooth, lightning-quick gearchanges, the PDK can behave like a regular automatic or like a manual via shift buttons on the steering wheel.

As it's a Porsche, potential customers have the ability to customize a Boxster with an almost endless number of options -- both functional and cosmetic. From ventilated seats to match-to-sample leather upholstery, you can make the Boxster however you'd like. There is a catch, though: Porsche's options are expensive and you'll quickly find your MSRP rising faster than a soufflé placed in a blast furnace.

We started off by saying the Boxster is our top choice for a premium roadster, but there are certainly others to consider. The BMW Z4 offers a completely different take on the roadster -- both in appearance and driving demeanor. If you're more apt to enjoy a relaxed drive up the coast and would appreciate the top-up serenity of a retractable hardtop, it could be the way to go. The same could be said, but to a lesser extent, about the Mercedes-Benz SLK. On the opposite end of the spectrum, hard-core driving enthusiasts should check out the Lotus Elise. Yet only the 2010 Porsche Boxster -- even in its most basic form -- strikes the best balance among them all.