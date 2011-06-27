Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster for Sale Near Me
- $39,990Great Deal | $13,096 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base32,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gulliver USA - San Jose / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A86HS220334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$59,475Great Deal | $4,995 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S9,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14459 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 14-Way Power Sport Seats, 20" Carrera S Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, GT Sport Steering Wheel, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Memory Package, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Module, Navigation System, Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Sport Seats, Seat Belts in Silver Grey, Spoiler, Sport Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Silver. Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A82HS240674
Stock: 133186A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $56,898Great Deal | $6,358 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S25,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 718 Boxster S in PDK transmission warranty covered through Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned CPO. It has an original MSRP of $88,900 and a Clean Carfax History of 1 Owner. The exterior color is a beautiful Agate Grey Metallic with Agate Grey interior. It is well equipped with Upgraded 20" Carrera S Wheels, Lane Change Assist, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheels, Smoking Package, Launch Vehicle, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management, Bose Surround System, Connect Plus, Power Sport Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Premium Package, Sport Exhaust System Including Sport Tailpipes, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color, Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, and more. Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A87HS240248
Stock: ZP3127M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $34,995
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base4,899 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenwood Auto Plaza - Greenwood / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84HS221000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $52,244Good Deal | $3,270 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base15,974 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beverly Hills Porsche - Los Angeles / California
Beverly Hills Porsche is an authorized factory dealership of Porsche cars, SUVs, accessories, parts and merchandise. Centrally located to all of Los Angeles, we aim to be a complete lifestyle destination for all Porsche owners and fans!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A81HS221469
Stock: U16300
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $64,995Good Deal | $3,962 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S3,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A83HS241672
Stock: P241672
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $45,995Good Deal | $3,437 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base24,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Lava Orange Exterior with Leather Package in Black PDK Seat Heating Light Design Package Leather Package Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A86HS222018
Stock: P222018
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $56,995Good Deal | $2,879 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S21,657 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Lava Orange Exterior with Leather Interior in Bordeaux Red PDK 20 Carrera S Wheels Lane Change Assist Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color Smoking Package Porsche Entry & Drive Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management Bose Surround Sound System Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package (Sport Seats, 14-way) Voice Control Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A88HS241778
Stock: P241778
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $49,900Good Deal | $3,105 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base33,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster. White/Standar Interior in Black, Roadster Top in Black. 2.75% APR, up to 72 months, 90 Days to First Payment when financing a qualified Certified Pre-Owned Porsche through Porsche Financial Services. Offer expires 8/31/2020. Porsche Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For Up To 6 Years/Unlimited Miles Of Original In Service Date. Carfax Available. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 718 Boxster today, worry free! OWN PORSCHE CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Porsche benefits a 111 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: 2 Years / Unlimited Miles Warranty coverage after the expiration of the new vehicle limited warranty or from the date of sale if the new vehicle limited warranty has expired. The new vehicle limited warranty coverage is 6 years / unlimited miles from the original in-service date., The new vehicle limited warranty covers up to 6 years / Unlimited Miles, if the vehicle is still under the new car limited warranty. ;2 Years / Unlimited Miles 24 hour Porsche Roadside Assistance ;No Deductible VERY LOW MILES! At just 33941 miles, this 2017 Porsche provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 14-Way Power Sport Seats, Automatically Dimming Mirrors, Black Top, Bose Surround Sound System, Connect Plus, Led Headlights, Light Design Package, Navigation Module For Pcm, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package Plus (Sport Seats - 14-Way), Seat Heating, Seat Ventilation, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk), Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Wheels: 19 Boxster S, White. This Porsche 718 Boxster also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rear Spoiler, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84HS220171
Stock: L18034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $52,990Fair Deal | $2,156 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S21,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
-MULTI-POINT INSPECTED- -Priced Below The Market Average- Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, and Rear Wheel Drive -Low Mileage- This Black 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S w/ Leather,Heated Seats,Backup-Camera. is priced to sell fast! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A89HS241594
Stock: 64275M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $53,695Fair Deal | $2,101 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S41,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment White Exterior with Leather Package in Black/Bordeaux Red Premium Package Plus (Sport Seats, 14-way) PDK Power Steering Plus Smoking Package GT Sport Steering Wheel Bose Surround Sound System Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A88HS241294
Stock: P241294
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $49,399Fair Deal
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base30,971 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) 14-Way Power Sport Seats Wheels: 19" Boxster S Premium Package W/14- Way Sport Seats Connect Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell Smoking Package White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster convertible. This Porsche 718 Boxster is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. One of the best things about this Porsche 718 Boxster is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche 718 Boxster . The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster: In their new 718 guise, Porsche's Boxster and Boxster S are better than they've ever been. There are few contenders in the mid-engine, rear-drive roadster game, perhaps because there's little hope against the stalwart Boxster. There's even more to like for 2017, with a full redesign that includes even more potent -- and now turbocharged -- engines. Strengths of this model include Sculpted styling, powerful turbocharged engines, excellent engineering, and handling precision All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A88HS221002
Stock: HS221002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $52,888Fair Deal | $1,928 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base24,932 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autobahn Gallery - Dublin / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A89HS221770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,995Good Deal | $2,179 below market
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base9,881 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87HS220813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,998
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base17,895 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87HS220925
Stock: 19318810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $61,998
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S13,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
**PORSCHE CERTIFIED!** ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S, Premium Package, Manual transmission, Sport Exhaust System including Sport Tailpipes in Silver, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management, Connect Plus, Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Sports Seats with Memory Package, Smoking package, Wheel center caps with colored Porsche Crest, and much more, GUARDS RED.When you own a Porsche Certified pre-owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that meets the Porsche preparation standards. The vehicle has been inspected in compliance with our 100+ point checklist.All work has been performed by Porsche trained technicians.We are passionate about all things Porsche and dedicated to providing exemplary customer service.Come see what makes us great! Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Porsche of West Houston, Houston's fastest growing Porsche dealership at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A81HS240245
Stock: THS240245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $54,910
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base11,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
Porsche Certified, LOW MILES - 11,343! Leather, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System. Porsche 718 Boxster with Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "There's enough room for drivers who are well over 6 feet tall -- not something that could be said of early Boxsters -- and the driving position will be ideal for just about anybody.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included during the Certified Warranty period, Trip-Interruption Services, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, All coverage expires at 8 years/100,000 total miles, $0 Deductible for warranty repairs, transferable to subsequent owners, All work done by Porsche-trained technicians, only genuine Porsche parts are used in reconditioning VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87HS221623
Stock: A35590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $57,950
Certified 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base8,519 milesDelivery available*
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2017 Porsche 718 Boxster *** White With Leather Package in Black/Bordeaux Red *** Original M.S.R.P. $69,840 **** * *19" Boxster S Wheels* * *Bi-Xenon Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel* * *Leather Package* * *Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell* * *Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)* * *Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)* * *Power Sport Seats (14-way) with Memory Package* * *Power Steering Plus* * *Premium Package (Sport Seats, 14-way)* * *Smoking Package* * *Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A80HS220944
Stock: 12863
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-29-2020