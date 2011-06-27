Close

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) 14-Way Power Sport Seats Wheels: 19" Boxster S Premium Package W/14- Way Sport Seats Connect Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell Smoking Package White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster convertible. This Porsche 718 Boxster is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. One of the best things about this Porsche 718 Boxster is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche 718 Boxster . The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster: In their new 718 guise, Porsche's Boxster and Boxster S are better than they've ever been. There are few contenders in the mid-engine, rear-drive roadster game, perhaps because there's little hope against the stalwart Boxster. There's even more to like for 2017, with a full redesign that includes even more potent -- and now turbocharged -- engines. Strengths of this model include Sculpted styling, powerful turbocharged engines, excellent engineering, and handling precision All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2A88HS221002

Stock: HS221002

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020