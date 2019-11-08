Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster for Sale Near Me

70 listings
718 Boxster Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Silver
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    10,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,649

    $6,510 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Gray
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    23,240 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,977

    $4,862 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S

    3,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $60,530

    $4,895 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Red
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    3,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $53,998

    $4,980 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS in White
    certified

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

    14,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $73,589

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S in White
    certified

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S

    12,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $66,500

    $1,074 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    11,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $56,991

    $983 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

    3,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $68,900

    $1,619 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    8,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,991

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    10,132 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $51,990

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    23,413 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $56,000

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

    8,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,188

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in White
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    30,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $51,900

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    7,648 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,990

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S in Orange
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S

    12,013 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $68,950

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    20,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,900

  • 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Silver
    used

    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,995

  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

    32,100 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,990

    $13,096 Below Market
Showing 1 - 18 out of 70 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 718 Boxster

A Perfect Sports Car!
David ,08/11/2019
GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I always wanted a car only for me that provides speed, power, agility yet comfortable and quiet on the road and found all the above attributes in the Boxster GTS! Before purchasing this white with red top and red leather interior, I drove a Corvette GS, Mercedes C63S, Mercedes E53, 911 4S Cabriolet but none came close to giving me feeling of closeness and quick reflex of the Boxster GTS. This car feels like perfectly fitted leather gloves. The car feels like a part of me. Because of luxury items and extra cargo space, I was about buy a fully equipped E53; however, it just did not corner and moved like Boxster GTS. The Corvette GS was quick and sounded great but I felt like I was stuck in a bathtub and it was too big. C63S was powerful with awesome sound from the engine but it was too rough, unrefined in its way of moving. Porsche 4S was quick, smooth and moved with grace but just did not feel as intimate and close fitting as Boxster GTS; it felt big and is whole lot bigger than its little brother Boxster. The Boxster GTS is the sports car of my dream.
