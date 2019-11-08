Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster for Sale Near Me

Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California

Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Black/Bordeaux Red; Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior Sports Exhaust System W/Sport Tailpipes In Silver 14-Way Power Sport Seats Premium Package W/14- Way Sport Seats Connect Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Entry & Drive Lane Change Assist Leather Seats Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Storage Compartment Lid W/Porsche Crest Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thisis aPorsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States). Thank you for your interest in one of Porsche Irvine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with 12,567mi. This Porsche includes: WHEELS: 20 CARRERA Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM W/SPORT TAILPIPES IN SILVER CONNECT -inc: Smart Device Integration WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/COLORED PORSCHE CREST FUEL CAP W/ALUMINUM LOOK FINISH SMOKING PACKAGE 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WHITE BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System LANE CHANGE ASSIST Blind Spot Monitor BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel PORSCHE ENTRY Keyless Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry STORAGE COMPARTMENT LID W/PORSCHE CREST PREMIUM PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers A/C Climate Control Intermittent Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Daytime Running Lights Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.**Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB2A83JS228149

Stock: JS228149

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020