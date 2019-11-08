Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$51,649$6,510 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster 20" Carrera S Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System ** 7-SPEED Porsche Doppelkupplung PDK ** Heated Seats ** Smoking Package ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A86JS210831
Stock: ATJS210831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 23,240 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,977$4,862 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BEST PRICE IN THE COUNTRY.... LOW MILEAGE*** DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL***WELL MAINTAINED*** WELL MAINTAINED*** CLEAN CONDITION***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE***Like New!!! Fast Approval Guaranteed!!! 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster. Super Clean interior. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for complete details. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. !!!Broward's # 1 used car dealer!!! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A85JS210139
Stock: 210139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 3,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$60,530$4,895 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,160 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $75,960 * 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) ($3,210) * PORSCHE CONNECT ($1,020) * SEAT VENTILATION ($740) * SEAT HEATING ($530) * HEATED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL ($470) * WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/ COLORED PORSCHE CREST ($190) * 4-CYLINDER TURBO 2.5 LITER ENGINE * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST RADAR W/ CAMERA * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE/SPEED CONTROL *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A89JS228480
Stock: 228480PX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 3,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$53,998$4,980 Below Market
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A83JS210592
Stock: 19351063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS14,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$73,589
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Roadster Top in BlackWhiteStandard Interior in Black Leather Sport Seats PlusPremium Package Plus Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)Porsche Entry & DriveSeat HeatingLight Design PackageAutomatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor2-Zone Automatic Climate ControlSupplemental Safety Bars in Exterior ColorRear Side Air Intake Grilles PaintedBi-Xenon Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)Lane Change Assist (LCA)Deletion of AlcantaraGT Sport Steering WheelSmoking PackageSeat VentilationAdaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory PackageNavigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)BOSE Surround Sound SystemPorsche Connect Plus
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A84JS229293
Stock: PP5866
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S12,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$66,500$1,074 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Black/Bordeaux Red; Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior Sports Exhaust System W/Sport Tailpipes In Silver 14-Way Power Sport Seats Premium Package W/14- Way Sport Seats Connect Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Entry & Drive Lane Change Assist Leather Seats Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Storage Compartment Lid W/Porsche Crest Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thisis aPorsche Approved Certified vehicle. The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is 2 years, unlimited miles for any vehicle sold Certified for the first time on or after 12/1/2017. This warranty is given to the owner of any qualifying Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle (distributed by PCNA and sold by an authorized Porsche automobile dealer in the United States). Thank you for your interest in one of Porsche Irvine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with 12,567mi. This Porsche includes: WHEELS: 20 CARRERA Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM W/SPORT TAILPIPES IN SILVER CONNECT -inc: Smart Device Integration WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/COLORED PORSCHE CREST FUEL CAP W/ALUMINUM LOOK FINISH SMOKING PACKAGE 14-WAY POWER SPORT SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WHITE BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System LANE CHANGE ASSIST Blind Spot Monitor BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR Leather Seats TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG (PDK) Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel PORSCHE ENTRY Keyless Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry STORAGE COMPARTMENT LID W/PORSCHE CREST PREMIUM PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers A/C Climate Control Intermittent Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Daytime Running Lights Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.**Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A83JS228149
Stock: JS228149
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 11,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,991$983 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Details: * 111 Point Inspection * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0OPTION LIST: *718 Boxster-Roadster Top in Black-Night Blue Metallic-Standard Interior in Black/Chalk with Leather Package i.c.w. Sport Seats-Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"-Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color-7-speed porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)-Sport Tailpipes in Silver-20" Carrera S Wheels-Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest-GT Sport Steering Wheel-Smoking Package-Seat Heating-Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)-Voice Control-BOSE Surround Sound System-Preparation for Standard Interior with Leather Package2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Night Blue Metallic RWD 2.0L H4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 300hpRecent Arrival! Odometer is 3354 miles below market average!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84JS210858
Stock: PPZ2140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 3,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$68,900$1,619 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTSGOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, PASM sport suspension, SEAT HEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE SOUND, PORSCHE CONNECT, BRUSHED ALUMINIUM INTERIOR PACKAGE, SUPER LOW MILES , STILL HAS THE NEW CAR SMELL, GARAGE QUEEN. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5027 miles below market average!Come see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 20 Carrera S Wheels, 2-Way Sport Seats Plus, Partial Leather Seat Trim with Alcantara Seat Centers, Porsche Communication Management, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A88JS229359
Stock: 21526A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 8,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Porsche North Houston proudly offers this beautiful *Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster * in Black over a Black interior with 8,194 miles. The 718 Boxster is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged horizontally opposed four cylinder engine producing 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive and a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Automatic Transmission. This 718 Boxster is further enhanced with the following: 4V Roadster Top in Black Standard Interior in Black w/ Leather Sport Seats Plus Model Designation Logo Painted Sport Tailpipes in Black Sport Chrono Package 20" Carrera S Wheels Wheels Painted in Satin Black GT Sport Steering Wheel Sport Seats Plus (2-way) Porsche Crest on Headrests Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber i.c.w. Standard Interior Porsche North Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group and has received the highly coveted Porsche Premier Dealer status. Our dealership features a beautiful Porsche Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detailing department, and Porsche accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13911 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87JS210305
Stock: 1JS210305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 10,132 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$51,990
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
OVER $ 710000 NEW**SAVE $$**CARFAX CERTIFIED**LOADED**NAVIGATION**CAMERA**BEST COLOR COMBO**AND MUCH MORE**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS***Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84JS210522
Stock: 210522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster23,413 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,000
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: GT Silver Metallic Interior equipment: Leather Interior in Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers i.c.w. Sport Seats Plus "718 Boxster" Logo Changed to "718" 19" Cayman S Wheels 2-Zone Automatic Climate Control 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor BOSE Surround Sound System GT Sport Steering Wheel Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Light Design Package Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Porsche Connect Porsche Crest on Headrests Porsche Entry & Drive Power Steering Plus Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interior Seat Heating Smoking Package Sport Seats Plus (2-way) Sport Tailpipes in Silver Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A81JS210333
Stock: PC-PF26639
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 8,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,188
Lake Keowee Ford - Seneca / South Carolina
Here at Lake Keowee Ford our customers come first and our prices will not be beat . Our sales department is dedicated to your satisfaction . Please stop by or call to get your VIP pricing . Lake Keowee Ford your fast, fun, and freindly dealer.Look at this 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Porsche 718 Boxster features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Carrera S -inc: alloy wheels w/five-spoke open-ended design, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: two-plate clutch, dual mass flywheel and auto start/stop function, Tires: P235/35ZR20 Fr & P265/35ZR20 Rr, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Lake Keowee Ford, 859 By Pass 123, Seneca, SC 29678.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A86JS228792
Stock: 7906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 30,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$51,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster. White/Standar Interior in Black/Luxor Beige with Leather package i.c.x. Sport Seats/Roadster Top in Black. 2.75% APR, up to 72 months, 90 Days to First Payment when financing a qualified Certified Pre-Owned Porsche through Porsche Financial Services. Offer expires 6/01/2020. Porsche Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For Up To 6 Years/Unlimited Miles Of Original In Service Date. Carfax Available. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner 718 Boxster and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! PORSCHE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Porsche includes a 111 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: 2 Years / Unlimited Miles Warranty coverage after the expiration of the new vehicle limited warranty or from the date of sale if the new vehicle limited warranty has expired. The new vehicle limited warranty coverage is 6 years / unlimited miles from the original in-service date., The new vehicle limited warranty covers up to 6 years / Unlimited Miles, if the vehicle is still under the new car limited warranty. ;2 Years / Unlimited Miles 24 hour Porsche Roadside Assistance ;No Deductible KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Black Top, Connect, Lane Change Assist, Leather Package, Power Steering Plus, Seat Heating, Seat Ventilation, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk), Wheels: 18 Cayman, White. This Porsche 718 Boxster also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rear Spoiler, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A89JS210838
Stock: L18004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 7,648 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,990
JumboLuxuryCars.com - Fort Pierce - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A88JS210958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,013 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$68,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A84JS228581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,900
Performance Auto Gallery - Gaithersburg / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A83JS211192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,995
BMW of Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A84JS210746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,990$13,096 Below Market
Gulliver USA - San Jose / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A86HS220334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
