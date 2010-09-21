Used 2010 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Bose Surround Sound System, 19" Carrera S II Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Dynamic Cornering Lights, BluetoothÂ Interface for Mobile Phone, Floor Mats in Interior Color, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, HardTop in Exterior Color, Illuminated entry, PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigation, Radio data system, Rear fog lights, Speed control, Spoiler, Trip computer, Universal Audio Interface, XM Radio. 2009 Porsche Boxster S RWD Arctic Silver Metallic You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB29819U730355

Stock: 9U730355

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020