Used 2010 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me
132 listings
- 36,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
- 28,842 milesLemon history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,995
- 34,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,850
- 67,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,973
- 61,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,250
- 61,113 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$42,999
- 47,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,988
- 47,463 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$24,995
- 33,833 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
- 69,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,987
- 48,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,999
- 57,262 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$19,998
- 52,632 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$25,199
- 13,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,680
- 41,551 miles
$35,000
- 51,863 miles
$20,950
- 70,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 32,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Bailey,09/21/2010
This car has been a revelation. The build quality, design, and performance consistently and continuously impress. This car is something special. This is our only car. We have rely on it to perform all missions under all conditions. After 4 months, 8000 miles, and a few multi-day road trips, we have no regrets. It is comfortable, capable, safe, well designed, beautifully made and finished, and does everything. Golf clubs fit. Luggage for 2 fits easily. Go-crazy shopping trips, speed bumps, steep driveways, dirt roads and rain are no problem. The Porsche Boxster adds an element of beauty and excitement and beauty to everyday life that everyone should experience.
