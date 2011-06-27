Vehicle overview

Since its introduction in 1997, the Porsche Boxster has been the go-to choice for higher-performing roadsters. As this second-generation 2012 Porsche Boxster takes the stage for a final bow (an all-new model debuts next year), this two-seat drop top retains all of the charm, excitement and Porsche goodness that has kept it at the top of our list.

With a horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine mounted in the middle of the car (rather than the iconic Porsche 911's rear-mounted design), the Boxster enjoys a wonderfully balanced chassis that provides tack-sharp handling. A choice of two distinct engines and special models like the Spyder and Black Edition should serve to broaden the Boxster's appeal.

As one would expect from any vehicle emblazoned with the Porsche shield, the 2012 Boxster surrounds the driver and passenger in a premium cockpit with admirable materials and craftsmanship. Also in keeping with other Porsches, unfortunately, the Boxster's final price tag has a tendency to quickly climb as options are added. Furthermore, there are some compromises common to all roadsters that have to be made. Luggage space is still rather limited, as is headroom for taller folk, while the soft top limits rearward visibility and permits a noticeable amount of wind noise into the cabin.

With the promise of an improved next-generation model on the horizon, it may make sense for some to either hold off on purchasing a Boxster or check out the competition. It's a decidedly small group of rivals, each with their own strengths. The 2012 BMW Z4 and 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK both benefit from added refinement and a folding hardtop roof. But if performance ranks at the top of your must-haves, the 2012 Porsche Boxster is a tough act to follow.