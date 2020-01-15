Lightness is the name of the game as both the clutch and gear lever move with ease but still maintain a satisfactory mechanical feeling. The steering, too, feels light but not in the sense of being overly assisted. There's an uncommon amount of feel for a car in this segment too, and the Boxster GTS responds quickly without being darty. You'll soon find yourself a bit conflicted — should I relax and enjoy some top-down motoring on a lovely day, or should I downshift a couple of gears and let it rip?

Thankfully, the new-to-the-GTS 4.0-liter engine makes that decision an easy one. Revving it out to its 7,800 rpm redline will give even the most cynical enthusiast the tingles. But it's wise to keep the driving mode in Sport (Sport Plus will work, too) as the Boxster GTS 4.0 uses a cylinder deactivation system to improve efficiency under certain light-duty circumstances. While the switchover cannot be felt, it can certainly be heard. And after listening to the flat-six howl, hearing the flat-three grumble is a bit off-putting.