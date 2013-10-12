Used 2014 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Porsche Boxster also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB2A87ES141277

Stock: ES141277

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020