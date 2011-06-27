Vehicle overview

When it was introduced back in 1997, the Boxster provided a new generation of driving enthusiasts with access to the Porsche experience. No longer was the choice a 911 or nothing, and a love affair with the company's new midengine convertible was born. Since then, Porsche has fortified the Boxster's lineup with continual improvements and upgrades.

For the 2015 Boxster family, there are three distinct models: the base model, the upgraded S and the range-topping GTS, which was introduced last year. Blessed with stellar handling and steering, they're all a blast to drive, and any one of them can be ordered with race-bred carbon-ceramic composite brakes, an efficient and lightning-fast automated-manual transmission (with or without launch control) and adaptive cruise control with collision detection and automatic braking. These things were once reserved for the perennial 911 halo car.

Negatives? Well, there aren't many. The base Boxster's straight line acceleration isn't all that impressive, at least in comparison to other cars in this price range. The same goes for the standard four-speaker stereo; there are available upgrades, of course, but for a price. Rear visibility is poor with the top up and mediocre even with it down, and the Boxster's separate front and rear trunks mean you've got not one, but two places where a golf bag won't fit. Also, if you're thinking that an entry-level Boxster is a "cheap" Porsche, think again. The excellent build quality is genetic, and there's a vast array of options that could easily take its price north of $100,000 when new.

Exercise some restraint on the options, however, and you'll find there are a few convertibles that can deliver its near-exotic looks and the superb dynamics for which Porsche is known at prices that come close. Other German roadsters that come to mind are naturally the BMW Z4 and the Mercedes-Benz SLK. Both of those retractable hardtops have their allure: The SLK's elegance and reputation are balanced by the Z4's intriguing design and refinement. Other possibilities include the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which can't be beat from a value standpoint, and the impressive Jaguar F-Type, albeit for more money.

But here's the kicker: Among this group of cars, the Boxster's pricing is actually quite reasonable, even with a few choice options thrown in. True, the 2015 Porsche Boxster costs a bit more than its predecessor, but when you drive this convertible sports car, you'll definitely feel as if you're getting more in return.