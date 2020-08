Used 2016 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia

*2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder *** White With Black Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $109,905 **** * *2-Zone Automatic Climate Control* * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* * *Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor* * *Bluetooth(R) Mobile Phone Preparation* * *Carbon Fiber Interior Package (with Leather Interior)* * *Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiber* * *Deviated Stitching* * *Door Opening Loops in Stitching Color* * *Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated* * *Extended Range Fuel Tank, 16.91 gal* * *Fire Extinguisher* * *Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color* * *Infotainment Package with BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *Light Design Package* * *Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)* * *Preparation Door-Sill Guards, Illuminated* * *Reversing Camera* * *Seat Heating* * *Smoking Package* * *Sport Tailpipes* * *SportDesign exterior mirror lower trims painted in Black (high-gloss)* * *Storage Net in Passenger Footwell* * *Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color* * *Tinted Taillights with Clear Center Element* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest* * *Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin* * *Wind Deflector***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CC2A81GS152131

Stock: 12844

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-08-2020