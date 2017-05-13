Used 2016 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Silver
    certified

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    8,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $86,995

    $8,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    certified

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    7,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $94,950

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    7,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $86,199

    $6,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    4,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $87,998

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Red
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    5,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $97,598

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    certified

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    11,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $81,995

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster S

    31,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $47,998

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster

    30,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $41,990

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    33,845 miles

    $81,000

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $43,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    47,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $65,995

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster GTS in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster GTS

    13,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $64,891

    $8,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    37,416 miles
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    $4,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    certified

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    16,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $42,987

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    28,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $39,888

    $2,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster S

    14,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,991

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    32,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,500

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster S in White
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster S

    25,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Outstanding vehicle.
Matt Ernandes, 05/13/2017
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
The Boxster is an outstanding vehicle. Comfortable, stylish and a dream to drive with the top up, and exhilarating with the top down. The car holds the road with uncanny grip, allowing the driver to take curves at twice the posted speed with confidence. I am nearly 6'3" tall, and I have never been in a more comfortable driving position.
