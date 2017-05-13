Used 2016 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas

Infotainment Package W/Bose Surround Sound System Black/Silver; Leather Seat Trim W/Alcantara Deviated Stitching Wheels Painted In Platinum Satin 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: WIND DEFLECTOR 2-ZONE AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control DEVIATED STITCHING INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE W/BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM HD Radio Navigation System Satellite Radio Premium Sound System BLACK TOP Convertible Soft Top WHEELS PAINTED IN PLATINUM SATIN 16.91 GALLON EXTENDED FUEL TANK BLUETOOTH MOBILE PHONE PREPARATION Bluetooth Connection *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2016 Boxster Spyder has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Porsche Boxster, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2016 Porsche Boxster: The Porsche Boxster is the least-expensive way to get into a Porsche. Starting at just over $50,000, the Boxster offers a lightweight mid-engine chassis powered by a choice of potent powertrains, including an optional 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. While the Boxster is in the same class as the BMW Z4, Audi TTS, Corvette Convertible and Mercedes SLK, nothing else in this segment can come close to offering the Porsche's handling, performance reputation and this level of customization. Interesting features of this model are Superb steering and handling, top-level performance in an easy-to-live-with package All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CC2A8XGS152502

Stock: GS152502

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-26-2020