  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2014 Porsche Boxster
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Boxster
5(86%)4(0%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,186 - $34,792
Used Boxster for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Do not Test Drive this Car

oldschool15, 12/10/2013
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

After driving a 2003 Boxster for the past seven years, I was ready for a change. Something larger and more practical was in order. Not another two seat roadster - I was moving on. Then, out of curiosity, I test drove the new Porsche Boxster. I was instantly hooked. It is hard to describe just how much better the new version of the Boxster is versus its predecessor. It is better in every way - substantially better. The former was fun and competent. Enoyable. The new Boxster looks, sounds and drives like a supercar. It is incredible. If you really need/want a practical car, avoid this car like the plague - lest you be seduced too.

Report Abuse

The best sports car on the planet

smerdyakov, 10/03/2014
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I purchased a new 2104 Boxster on 10-2-14 at Checkered Flag in Va Bch. I drove both S and base cars, thinking that I would surely want the S: I was wrong. The base car does not have, as the Edmunds "con" headline asserts "mediocre acceleration". It may be somewhat slower than the S version, but it is far more than adequate for normal use. In fact, it is faster than the 2006 Cayman S that I once owned. The one option that I recommend as essential is the PDK transmission, which is a remarkable unit. Those who insist on having a manual six-speed are making a mistake. In the recent past I have had several versions of the Cayman, a Audi TT RS and a Corvette GS. The Boxster is superior to all

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Drivers Car !!

William Lauter, 01/17/2017
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I would suggest the manual transmission to throughly ring out the engine and car. Great clutch feel and smooth transmission. This car handles well and alot of fun to drive on those quiet country roads.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love this car!

jhinnant, 03/29/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Quick, fun and packing serious Wow! factor. Our Boxster is equipped with the DKP auto transmission...uber!

Report Abuse

2014 Porsche Boxster, SHAME ON YOU PORSCHE!!

Rosanne Hanson, 07/15/2019
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was thrilled the day I brought home my brand new Boxster. I was so proud. I kept going out to the garage because I couldn't believe I bought it. But two years later I found myself on the side of the road twice with transmission problems. Fortunately the car was still under warranty and Porsche replaced the transmission. But now 5 years later the interior door panels are pulling away starting a the windows. It is so unsightly I'm now embarrassed to drive my car. I never put the top down anymore because it is very obvious to see then. When I took the car to the dealership to see about getting it fixed I was told it would be $2000 per door panel. He didn't even look it up. I'm certainly not the only one having this problem. It's a manufacture defect that Porsche wants to make money on fixing. SHAME ON YOU PORSCHE!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale

Related Used 2014 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles