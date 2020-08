Used 2008 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Porsche of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina

CARFAX 1-Owner, Hendrick Affordable, Clean, GREAT MILES 32,047! Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, EXTERIOR COLOR ROLL BAR, HEATED SEATS, 5-SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION, Serviced hereKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGES5-SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION: steering wheel mounted gear selectors, 18" BOXSTER S ALUMINUM WHEELS: P235/40ZR18 front/P265/40ZR18 rear tires, BI-XENON HEADLAMP PKG: dynamic leveling, headlight washers, EXTERIOR COLOR ROLL BAR, HEATED SEATS: 2-stages. Porsche Boxster with Macadamia Metallic with Cocoa (Top) exterior and Sand Beige interior features a Flat 6 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 6500 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYINGConsumer Guide Recommended Car.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Multi-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyMORE ABOUT USThe philosophy of the entire team at Porsche Southpoint can be summed up in a simple phrase, "There is no substitute". We know the feeling that the Porsche Key in your left hand initiates. We know the feeling that the distinctive sound and feel of a Porsche brings forth. We know what you expect from your Porsche Experience.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA29888U712971

Stock: PPP0000A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020