Used 2015 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Boxster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster GTS in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster GTS

    13,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $64,891

    $8,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    37,416 miles
    Great Deal

    $38,900

    $4,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    certified

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    16,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $42,987

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    28,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $39,888

    $2,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster S

    14,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,991

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    32,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,500

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster S in White
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster S

    25,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,980

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    36,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,998

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    30,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2015 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2015 Porsche Boxster

    61,669 miles

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Silver
    certified

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    8,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $86,995

    $8,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    certified

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    7,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $94,950

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    7,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $86,199

    $6,342 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    4,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $87,998

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in Red
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    33,700 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster

    14,725 miles

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Red
    used

    2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    5,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $97,598

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster S

    85,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,000

    $553 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Boxster

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Excellence all around
JohnCBullen@GMail.com,10/18/2015
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
I traded in my '08 911 (997.1) C4S cabriolet on a 2015 Boxster S. The Boxster is head and tails ahead of the 911 in fit, finish, interior quality, handling, and interior noise. The PCM (entertainment, communication, nav) system on the Boxster is several steps ahead of what what was in the 911. While the 911 is iconic and has a sex appeal superior to the Boxster, the Boxster shines in performance over the 911. This is my third Boxster, and I am of the opinion that the Boxster S is a better balanced car with its mid-engine and weight distribution than the 911, and the power to weight ratio is well within anyone's power requirements. Update: Two years owning this car, and everything in my review is still valid. A great car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Boxster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Boxster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings