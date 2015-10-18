Used 2015 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Porsche Boxster Dark Blue S RWD 3.4L H6 DI DOHC 24V ULEV II 315hpExterior:Dark Blue MetallicInterior:Leather Interior in Agate Grey *Boxster S-Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)-SportDesign steering wheelLeather interior in Agate Grey-Dark Blue Metallic-Convenience PackageRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5374 miles below market average!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Stellar handling; engaging yet fuel-efficient powertrains; artfully designed cabin; endless options; well-insulated soft top. Source: Edmunds * In elevating expectations of how the 2015 Boxster should perform, Porsche has once again succeeded in creating an icon of automotive design. Large air intakes give the front a powerful appearance, while the side contour hints at the performance within. Clear glass halogen projection headlights with integrated turn signals are a showy, yet standard, feature. The long wheelbase and low, raked windshield are integral to forming the stretched, wedge-shaped silhouette. With the top up, this impression is reinforced by the extreme roofline and the automatic exterior rear spoiler that is not only a visual treat, but reduces lift. Large wheels, up to 20-inches in size, emphasize the wide track. The precise lines are more sharply defined than on previous Boxsters, and run elegantly across the fenders to the rear. The Boxster is powered by a choice of 3 engines including a 2.7L producing 265hp at 6,700RPM, a 3.4L producing 315hp at 6,700RPM in the S, and a 3.4L producing 330hp at 6,700RPM in the GTS. Transmission includes a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission. The elevated center console cocoons the driver and reduces the distance from the leather steering wheel to the shift lever for fast and ergonomic gearshifts. The standard sport seats are comfortable and provide support even during performance driving. For even sportier elegance, optional leather packages allow for a stylish finish on purposefully selected interior features. The standard CDR audio system with four speakers and a seven-inch color touch screen enhances the driving experience and can be further elevated with the optional BOSE surround system. Safety is also pertinent with tire pressure monitoring, airbags, and Roadside Assistance Program for duration of the limited warranty. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB2A89FS140911

Stock: PPN2146

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020