Used 2015 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

- 13,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$64,891$8,944 Below Market
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster GTS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A88FS140141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,416 milesGreat Deal
$38,900$4,846 Below Market
Ultimo Motors East - Westmont / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87FS110079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Porsche Boxster16,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$42,987$2,405 Below Market
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Infotainment Package Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) Parkassist Front & Rear W/Reversing Camera Convenience Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87FS120966
Stock: FS120966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 28,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$39,888$2,959 Below Market
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
The experts agree! Edmunds gives this vehicle a top A rating. This vehicle's beautiful black exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Use your favorite electronic devices and keep your hands on the wheel with built-in Bluetooth. The Black leather interior adds a touch of class. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's CD player and a MP3 player. Test your speed limit this vehicle has a rear spoiler. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A88FS120524
Stock: 44738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,991
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Porsche Boxster Dark Blue S RWD 3.4L H6 DI DOHC 24V ULEV II 315hpExterior:Dark Blue MetallicInterior:Leather Interior in Agate Grey *Boxster S-Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)-SportDesign steering wheelLeather interior in Agate Grey-Dark Blue Metallic-Convenience PackageRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5374 miles below market average!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Stellar handling; engaging yet fuel-efficient powertrains; artfully designed cabin; endless options; well-insulated soft top. Source: Edmunds * In elevating expectations of how the 2015 Boxster should perform, Porsche has once again succeeded in creating an icon of automotive design. Large air intakes give the front a powerful appearance, while the side contour hints at the performance within. Clear glass halogen projection headlights with integrated turn signals are a showy, yet standard, feature. The long wheelbase and low, raked windshield are integral to forming the stretched, wedge-shaped silhouette. With the top up, this impression is reinforced by the extreme roofline and the automatic exterior rear spoiler that is not only a visual treat, but reduces lift. Large wheels, up to 20-inches in size, emphasize the wide track. The precise lines are more sharply defined than on previous Boxsters, and run elegantly across the fenders to the rear. The Boxster is powered by a choice of 3 engines including a 2.7L producing 265hp at 6,700RPM, a 3.4L producing 315hp at 6,700RPM in the S, and a 3.4L producing 330hp at 6,700RPM in the GTS. Transmission includes a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission. The elevated center console cocoons the driver and reduces the distance from the leather steering wheel to the shift lever for fast and ergonomic gearshifts. The standard sport seats are comfortable and provide support even during performance driving. For even sportier elegance, optional leather packages allow for a stylish finish on purposefully selected interior features. The standard CDR audio system with four speakers and a seven-inch color touch screen enhances the driving experience and can be further elevated with the optional BOSE surround system. Safety is also pertinent with tire pressure monitoring, airbags, and Roadside Assistance Program for duration of the limited warranty. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A89FS140911
Stock: PPN2146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 32,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,500$991 Below Market
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2015 Porsche Boxster Convertible! Equipped with a 2.7-liter flat 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung automatic transmission w/dual shift mode, 265hp, 20-inch Carrera S black satin wheels, 3.89 axle ratio, power heated and cooled leather seats, SportDesign steering wheel, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Radio, Convenience Pkg, safety roll-over bar painted in exterior color, tinted taillights, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry and more! ONLY 32,131 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A85FS120898
Stock: 120898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 25,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A88FS140060
Stock: 10430905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 36,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,998
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
A driver's car...... what does that mean? Manual Transmission and top down driving experience. This beautiful (locally owned) 2015 Boxster is a stunner even when resting. Guards red adorns the black leather interior along with 19 Cayman S wheels. We outfitted this Boxster with new tires, alignment, full service, and new brakes. It is ready for you to enjoy with the peace of mind of Porsche's amazing CPO warranty (2 years unlimited mileage). Contact our Porsche Team today! - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, Have all keys, Certified Pre-Owned, This Porsche is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A88FS120667
Stock: 7384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 30,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,998
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
PURE CLEAN PDK ROADSTER FROM CA ** 19IN BOXSTER S ALLOY WHEELS * CONVENIENCE PACKAGE * HEATED 2-WAY POWER FRONT SPORT SEATS * AUTO DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE-CONTROL ** AUTOMATIC POWER SOFT-TOP ** LEATHER-TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY ** CDR DISPLAY AUDIO SYSTEM 7IN TOUCHSCREEN TWIN FM TUNER with RDS IN-DASH CD ANALOG AUX INPUT SPEED-SENSITIVE AUTO-VOLUME ** SPORT BUTTON ** AUTO START/STOP ** REGENERATIVE BRAKING ** 265-HP 2.7L DOHC VARIOCAM PLUS NA H6 * 7-SPEED PDK DUAL-CLUTCH AUTO TRANS * REAR-WHEEL DRIVE ** TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN 2-OWNER CARFAX. Owned since new in Lakeport and Los Angeles, California. Porsche-dealer maintenance by Porsche of Downtown LA. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A8XFS120749
Stock: 9740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 61,669 miles
$31,900
Glockner Toyota - Portsmouth / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A83FS120057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder8,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$86,995$8,729 Below Market
Porsche of Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
- RARE BOXSTER SPYDER!!! JUST TRADED!!! BOUGHT, SOLD AND SERVICED HERE!!! PORSCHE CERTIFIED!!! SPYDER CLASSIC INTERIOR PACKAGE!!! LEATHER INTERIOR WITH ALCANTARA IN GARNET RED/BLACK!!! 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder Porsche Certified, Spyder Classic Interior Package. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Reviews: * Stellar handling; engaging yet fuel-efficient powertrains; artfully designed cabin; endless options; well-insulated soft top. Source: Edmunds - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Spyder Classic Interior Package, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 2-Way Sport Seats Plus, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Porsche Certified Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A84GS152205
Stock: 55281A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder7,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$94,950$1,772 Below Market
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder *** White With Black Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $109,905 **** * *2-Zone Automatic Climate Control* * *Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)* * *Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor* * *Bluetooth(R) Mobile Phone Preparation* * *Carbon Fiber Interior Package (with Leather Interior)* * *Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiber* * *Deviated Stitching* * *Door Opening Loops in Stitching Color* * *Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated* * *Extended Range Fuel Tank, 16.91 gal* * *Fire Extinguisher* * *Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color* * *Infotainment Package with BOSE(R) Surround Sound System* * *Light Design Package* * *Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)* * *Preparation Door-Sill Guards, Illuminated* * *Reversing Camera* * *Seat Heating* * *Smoking Package* * *Sport Tailpipes* * *SportDesign exterior mirror lower trims painted in Black (high-gloss)* * *Storage Net in Passenger Footwell* * *Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color* * *Tinted Taillights with Clear Center Element* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest* * *Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin* * *Wind Deflector***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A81GS152131
Stock: 12844
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 7,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$86,199$6,342 Below Market
Response Motors - Mountain View / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A89GS152684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$87,998
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Infotainment Package W/Bose Surround Sound System Reversing Camera Sports Tailpipe Supplemental Safety Bars In Exterior Color Seat Belts In Guards Red Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Bluetooth Mobile Phone Preparation Leather Center Console Trim Manual Air Conditioning Passenger Footwell Storage Net Smoking Package White Wind Deflector This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Porsche Irvine's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with 4,086mi. This Porsche includes: ACTIVE CPO TO 11/18/2021 WHITE PASSENGER FOOTWELL STORAGE NET WIND DEFLECTOR INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE W/BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM HD Radio Navigation System Satellite Radio Premium Sound System MANUAL AIR CONDITIONING A/C BLACK TOP Convertible Soft Top REVERSING CAMERA Back-Up Camera BLUETOOTH MOBILE PHONE PREPARATION Bluetooth Connection SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN EXTERIOR COLOR Rollover Protection Bars *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A82GS152154
Stock: GS152154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 33,700 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$36,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A87ES121436
Stock: 19353555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,725 miles
$38,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A89ES120840
Stock: 18561900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$97,598
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Recent Trade In**Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)**Reversing Camera**Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin**2-Zone Automatic Climate Control**Seat Heating**Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System**Navigation Module**SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio ReceiverRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable WarrantyALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CC2A84GS152558
Stock: 20P0534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 85,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$35,000$553 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Agate Gray Metallic 2014 Porsche Boxster S Recent Arrival! **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **PRIOR PORSCHE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED**, **$38,825 NADA VALUE**, **SOFT-TOP CONVERTIBLE**, **INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **REAR PARKASSIST**, **BOSE PREMIUM SOUND**, **BLUETOOTH AUDIO**, **PDK TRANSMISSION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **SPOILER**, **HOMELINK**, **19" BOXSTER WHEELS**, **SPORT/SPORT PLUS**, 2-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatically Dimming Interior/Exterior Mirrors, Convenience Package, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation Module, Navigation System, Online Services, ParkAssist Rear, PCM Module, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Radio: CDR Audio System w/7" Touchscreen Display, Rain Sensor, Remote keyless entry, Roll-Over Bar w/Exterior Color Paint Finish, SAT-Receiver XM (SDARS) w/High-Definition-Radio, Seat Heating, Speed control, Sport Chrono Package, Traction control, Wheels: Fr 8J x 19 & Rr 9.5J x 19 Boxster S Alloy, Wind Deflector. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A83EK140644
Stock: 140644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
